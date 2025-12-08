Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Open Stage Of Harrisburg Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
T.H.E.M. The Collective
- EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
35%
Adam Swallow
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
24%
Andrew Dixon
- BLACK TO THE FUTURE
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
4%
Ava Kreiser
- A CABARET OF FAVORITES
- Reading Civic Theatre
3%
Brandon Cameron
- SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES: BROADWAY'S BRANDON CAMERON
- Servant Stage Company
3%
Andrew Dixon
- PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
3%
Chad-Alan Carr
- MOSTLY BROADWAY
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
2%
Carlos Kohls
- YOUTH PERFORMERS CABARET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Chris Dailey
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Megan Fisher
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Seth Confer
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Victor Trevino, Jr
- ALOHA FROM VEGAS
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Tyler Hoover
- CABARET
- Servant Stage Company
1%
Hollywood Yates
- TOBY: A TRIBUTE TO TOBY KEITH
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Patrick Connaghan
- SPOTLIGHT ARTIST: PATRICK CONNAGHAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Curt Dale Clark
- THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Fulton
1%
Karey Getz
- KAREY GETZ & FRIENDS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Ryan Brosious
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Deanna Carroll
- THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK: AMERICAN SOUL
- Bucks County Playhouse
1%
Jeff Coon
- THE SUMMER CLUB
- Gretna Theatre
1%
The Amaya Family
- SUNRISE, SUNSET
- Servant Stage
1%
Lindsay Bretz Morgan/Scott Williams
- SHOWTUNE SUNDAY
- Belvedere
1%
Jessica Teter
- VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET
- Carlisle Theatre
1%
Reji Woods
- THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN
- Mt. Gretna Tabernacle
1%
Damaria Quick
- THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN
- Mt. Gretna Tabernacle
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Cody Smith & Kimber Hampton
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
31%
Al Blackstone
- ANASTASIA
- Bucks County Playhouse
17%
Johnny Fenton
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Amy Marie McCleary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
3%
Faith Sheller
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Jessica Bostock
- GREASE
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Benjamin Krumreig
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
3%
Lauren Bitting Ellis
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%
Alexandria Fazzolari
- SPRING AWAKENING
- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble
2%
Marc Robin
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Devin Reedy
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Brady bennett
- FOOTLOOSE
- Keystone Theatrics
2%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
2%
Kaitlin Riley
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Grace Wellmon
- NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Ray Dumond
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Chad-Alan Carr
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Tyler Hanes
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Bruce Moore
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Cassondra Molloy
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Mackenzie Lewis
- SHREK
- Civic Theatre
1%
Emma Gaetjen
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Sarah Reynolds
- GYPSY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Matthew Stewart
- DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Megan McClain
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mia Siegert & David Williamson
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
38%
Bethany Butler
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
21%
Amanda Nowell
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
8%
Vicky Smith
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%
Kat Myron
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
3%
Mary Graybill
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Joy Mertz & Carmen Fisher
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Bailey Hammett
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Missy Black
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Amy Dove/Mandi L. Hurley
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Lainey Bodenburg
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Carolyn Smith
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Amy Dove/Mandi L. Hurley
- DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Bethany Butler
- LADY SUSAN
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Beth Dunkelberger
- FOREVER PLAID
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Stuart and Rachel Landon
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%
Wendy Kubasko
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
John P. White
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
1%
Natalie Kerchner
- LITTLE WOMEN
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Paul Foltz
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Eliza McCann
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Lionella Darling
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Jessica Staub
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
John P. White
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Hanniel Sindelar
- HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
- Open Stage
1%Best Dance Production A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
51%CATS
- Fulton Theatre
10%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
5%FOOTLOOSE
- Keystone Theatrics
5%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Keystone Theatrics
4%MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
4%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
3%NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
3%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%SWING!
- Servant Stage
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK: AMERICAN SOUL
- Bucks County Playhouse
1%Best Direction Of A Musical
Edward R. Fernandez & Reji Woods
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
28%
Amanda Nowell
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
14%
Ben Galosi
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
5%
Amanda Nowell
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
4%
John Simpkins
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Darah Donaher
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Brandi Tobias
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%
Ryan Brosious
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Kevin Biddle
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Seth Sponhouse
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
2%
Rick Graybill
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Marc Robin
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Timothy Gage
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Amanda Nowell
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Amy Marie McCleary
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Dutch Apple
1%
Stuart Landon
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%
Amy Marie McCleary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
1%
Victor Legarreta
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Carter Anstine
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Belmont Theatre
1%
David Leidholdt
- ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Jeff Hosenfeld
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple
1%
Amy McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Ashley Byerts
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Carlisle Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Edward R. Fernandez & Ben Galosi
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
40%
Sam Eisenhuth
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
27%DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton
3%
Zack Steele
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Brandi Tobias
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
3%
Sean Young
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Marc Robin
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Ben Galosi
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Andrea Hart
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Yocum Institute for Arts Education
1%
Andrew Kindig
- DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Sharia Benn & Johntrae Williams
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%
Craig Copas
- SANY, VONYA, MASHA & SPIKE
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Lawrence Lesher
- DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Jeremy Patterson
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Susquehanna Stage
1%
Jeff Luttermoser
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Andrew Dixon
- BLACK TO THE FUTURE
- Lancaster Improv players.
1%
Samuel Eisenhuth
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
David Shane
- WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU
- Prima Theatre
1%
Karen Land
- SILENT SKY
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Michael Hosler
- LADY SUSAN
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Chuck Ragsdale
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Clark Nicholson
- LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
- Gamut Theatre Group
0%
Keith E. Bowerman
- JEFFREY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
0%
Jeremiah Miller
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
0%
Samuel Eisenhuth
- ‘NIGHT MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
0%Best Ensemble ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
34%THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
22%13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
5%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%RENT
- Community Theatre League
3%MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
2%A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Belmont Theatre
1%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Carlisle Theatre
1%WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
1%SISTER ACT
- Keystone Theatrics
1%THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%A CABARET OF FAVORITES
- Reading Civic Theatre
1%SPRING AWAKENING
- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble
0%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lindsay Stevens
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
30%
Sarah Pinter
- MISERY
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
21%
Austin Barrick
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- All Campus Musical Organization
7%
William Kenyon
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Dale Brickley
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Carson Hambuchen
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Jordan Milller
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Michael Everett
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Josh Murray
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Paul Black
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Brydon Lidle
- SPRING AWAKENING
- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble
2%
Caleb West
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Chris McCleary
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Barry Fritz
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
David Tyson and Ollie Wampler
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Chris McCleary
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Ericka Conklin
- DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Tristan Stasiulis
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%
Dale Brickley
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Paul Black
- FROZEN
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Caleb West
- HOLIDAY INN
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Michel Everett
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Heather M. Flatley
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Tristan Stasiulis
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%
Heather M. Flatley
- JEFFREY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
A. Scott Williams
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
32%
A Scott Williams
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
18%
Matthew Kidd
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
5%
Benjamin Kiley
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
A. Scott Williams
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
3%
Nick Conti
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
David Eagleson
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%
A. Scott Williams
- BUDDY THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
A. Scott Williams
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
2%
Marisa Hickey
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Mo Ortbal
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Ben McNaboe
- CATS
- Fulton
2%
A. Scott Williams
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Robert Bigley & Karen Waddill
- FOREVER PLAID
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Brandon Bitner
- NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Amy Dove
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Ben McNaboe
- FROZEN
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Alejandro Ramos
- ASSASSINS
- Susquehanna Stage
1%
Brad Barkdoll
- HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
- Open Stage
1%
Ben McNaboe
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Ryan Dean Schoening
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Ali Murphy
- ILLUMINATION
- Prima Theatre
1%
Richard Carsey
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Caleb Heckman
- A TALE OF TWO CITIES
- Servant Stage
1%
Amy Rau
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Cavod Theatre
1%Best Musical THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
24%13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
14%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
5%MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
4%TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%RENT
- Community Theatre League
3%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
2%GREASE
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
1%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Millersville All Campus Musical Organization
1%A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Carlisle Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
42%A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Carlisle Theatre
28%THE TIME MACHINE
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
7%VOICES OF THE EIGHTH: PART III: HALLOWED GROUND
- Sankofa African Amercian Theatre Company
7%CATHARSIS
- Theatre Harrisburg
6%AUDIENCE OF ONE
- Landis Hall at The Junction Center
5%WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU
- Prima Theatre
5%Best Performer In A Musical
Bobbi Bear
- GYSPY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
26%
Aaron Ayala
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
15%
Aaron Ayala
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
3%
Katelyn Morgan
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Aimee Bealer
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSCIAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
2%
Nick Smith
- GOUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Emily Reusswig
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
2%
Amanda Richardson
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Josh Heck
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Daman Mills
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
2%
Liv Pelton
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Maddy Glave
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
1%
Jake Margentanski
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Dani Sommers
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Adam Swallow
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Zoe Mulzet
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Rubie Natal
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
1%
Kali Evonne
- GREASE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Seth Confer
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
1%
Nolan McGrath
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Joelle Sellers
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
1%
Theodore Fraleigh
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Aaron Ayala
- MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Aaron Patrick Craven
- CATS
- Fulton
1%
Benjamin Krumreig
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%Best Performer In A Play
Judy Kaye
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
36%
Holly Landis
- LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
29%
Jackson Pavlik
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Keith Heck
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Maya Burdick
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Alexandra Johnson
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%
David Jackson
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Lauren Bitting Ellis
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Weimy Montero Candelario
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%
Michael J. Barna
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Aileen Lynch McCulloch
- DOUBT
- Journey Theatric Sanctuary
1%
Ben Galosi
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Randy Stamm
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Charis Leos
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Glenn Hamilton
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Victoria Narvaez
- SHEAR MADNESS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Bethany Butler
- 5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Craig Copas
- CLUE
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Andrew “Sarge” Dixon
- BLACK TO THE FUTURE
- Piano Lesson Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Reji Woods
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Joshua William Green
- WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU
- Prima Theatre
1%
Josh Brown
- SHEAR MADNESS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
David Ramon Zayas
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Catherine Tyson-Osif
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Andrew 'Sarge' Dixon
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%Best Play DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
36%THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
28%DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
3%ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
3%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%DIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
2%FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%CLUE
- The Belmont Theatre
2%THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage
1%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%MACBETH
- The War of the Roses Theatre Company
1%SHEAR MADNESS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%GOD OF CARNAGE
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Susquehanna Stage
1%5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Fulton Theatre
1%NIGHT, MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%LOVES LABOURS LOST
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%SILENT SKY
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%DOUBT
- Journey Theatric Sanctuary
1%Best Production of an Opera HÄNSEL AND GRETEL
- Berks Opera Company
51%THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
35%LITTLE RED'S MOST UNUSUAL DAY
- Berks Opera Company
14%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jack Leonard
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
28%
Andrew Nyberg
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
21%
Cade Sikora
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
4%
Sara Ahmadzadeh
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Gene Hole
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Michael Hosler
- MISERY
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
3%
Jeff Kmec
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Seth Sponhouse
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Libby Maust & Sam Tyler
- ANNIE
- Salt & Lightly Theatre
2%
Dominic Lau
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Calian Byard
- LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%
Dave Olmsted
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Keystone Theatrics
2%
Jay Tobias
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Andrue Morgan
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata performing Arts Center
2%
Jay Kern
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Marc Robin
- CATS
- Fulton
1%
Barry Fritz
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Jay Tobias
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Cade Sikora
- DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Janos Boon
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
1%
William James Mohney
- FROZEN, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Robert Kovach
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
1%
James Casey
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Caster Anstine
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Sarah Bidini
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Finsterbush
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
30%
Katie Jasmann
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
27%
Aaron Mills, Shaun Ressler, Tony Taylor
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- Servant Stage Company
6%
Kyle Jensen
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Gary Young & Nate Hart
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%
Jeffrey Arntz
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Josh Allamon
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Bob Ulrich
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
2%
Caleb West
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
2%
Jonathan Shuey
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Tony Taylor
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Brandon Miller
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Devin McKibbin
- DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Katie Jasmann
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
1%
Brandon Miller & Scott Templin
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Katie Jasmann
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Grant Patrick
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Heather M. Flatley
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Dale Brickley
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Josh Allamon
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Michael Connelly
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Kevin Cole & Wayne Landon
- HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
- Open Stage
1%
Brandon Miller
- HOLIDAY INN
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Josh Allamon
- FROZEN, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Katie Jasmann
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jordon Ross Weinhold
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
26%
Aaron Ayala
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Theatre Harrisburg
18%
Becca Goebel
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
3%
Seth Geyer
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Tree Zuzzio
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Johnny Fenton
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
2%
Nikki Cohen
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%
Ashly Bills
- SHREK
- Twin valley players
2%
Brian Silva
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Adeline Jackson
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Abigail Simiele
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Ashley Oyster
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Madelyn Gilbert
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Kenikki Thompson
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
1%
Lynn Warwick
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
1%
Aimee Bealer
- ANASTASIA
- Popovsky Performing Arts
1%
Laura Costa
- SHREK
- Twin valley players
1%
Aaron Patrick Craven
- CATS
- The Fulton
1%
Amy Jo Brixius
- MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Charles Dalrymple
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
1%
Anna Gibbs
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Jayden Mcfadden
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Ana Santiago
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- All Campus Musical Organization
1%
Ava Arkin
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Anna Palese
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Carlisle Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jordon Ross Weinhold
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
39%
Matthew Golden
- LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
30%
Amandine Pope
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carlisle Theatre
2%
Alexandra Johnson
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%
Michael J. Barna
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Jake Margentanski
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Weimy Montero Candelario
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage
1%
Katy Engel
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Michael Roman
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Andrea M. Stephenson
- MURDER BY MEMBERSHIP ONLY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Tatiana Dalton
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Reji Woods
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Asher Ferguson
- TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
David Payne
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Tatiana Dalton
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Chris Wagenseller
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Kristin Carfley
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Kevin Toniazzo
- DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Annie Priestner
- LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
David Kloser
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Susquehanna Stage
1%
Erin Shellenberger
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Lanene Charters
- DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Steven Filer Munley
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Gabrielle Sheller
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Orpheus Theatre Company
1%
Lindsey Shimp
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
43%PINKALICIOUS
- keystone Theatrics
6%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
5%ALADDIN
- Fulton Theatre
5%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
5%ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
4%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Fulton Theatre
3%TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Susquehanna Stage
3%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Fulton Theatre
3%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
2%TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
2%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS
- Gretna Theatre
2%RADIUM GIRLS
- Yocum Institute for Arts Education
2%THE HOBBIT
- Open Stage
2%ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE HORRIBLE NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY
- Keystone Theatrics
2%THE UGLY DUCKLING
- Popcorn Hat Players
1%ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE
- Gretna Theatre
1%STONE SOUP
- Popcorn Hat Players
1%HÄNSEL AND GRETEL
- Berks Opera Company
1%MOANA
- Frances Mohler Dance
1%STEVEN THE PIRATE
- The Junction Center and Big Dream Players
1%LITTLE RED'S MOST UNUSUAL DAY
- Berks Opera Company
1%THE GOLDEN GOOSE
- Popcorn Hat Players
0%RUMPELSTILTSKIN
- Popcorn Hat Players
0%Favorite Local Theatre
Open Stage Of Harrisburg
36%
Oyster Mill Playhouse
29%
Lebanon Community Theatre
4%
Ephrata Performing Arts Center
3%
Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Twin Valley Players
2%
Salt & Light Theatre for the Performing Arts
2%
Community Theatre League
2%
The Fulton Theatre
2%
Fulton Theatre
1%
Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Keystone Theatrics
1%
Theatre Harrisburg
1%
The Belmont Theatre
1%
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Popovsky Performing Arts Studio
1%
Carlisle Theatre
1%
Millersville University’s All Campus Musical Organization
1%
Riverstage Community Theatre
0%
Reading Civic Theatre
0%
The Musical Box Theatre
0%
Dreamers Productions
0%
Bucks County Playhouse
0%