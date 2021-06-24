Pocono Mountains Music Festival Announces 2021 Season

Artistic Director, Scott Coulter, has announced that the Pocono Mountains Music Festival will bring music back to the Pocono Mountains this summer, with performances July 23rd through July 31st. Performances will be held at venues across the Poconos - Buck Hill Falls, Skytop Lodge, Pocono Mountains East High School, and the Sherman Theater.

Now in its 12th Season, the 2021 Festival will feature concerts and events with musical genres that will transport you to the most sophisticated Opera Hall or to the wildest Rock and Roll concert! The Festival's notable education program - the Performing Arts Camp Experience - will once again offer young artists the opportunity to enhance their performing skills or simply realize their personal potential. The Performing Arts Camp Experience, open to rising 9th graders through graduated 12th graders, begins on July 19th.

What's in store this year? Festival-goers will enjoy their opening night, July 23rd, The Line Up with Susie Mosher, an anything-goes, variety show hosted by the dynamic and hilarious Susie Mosher. Susie brings with her entertainers from Broadway and will be scouring the audience for local talent! Opera aficionados will appreciate Water Music on July 25th. This performance features the soaring beauty of opera in a casual setting. Catherine Porter and Jim Vallance will bring you hits like "Summer of 69" and "What About Love" on July 29th, along with a few of Catherine's original songs. Their students from the Performing Arts Camp Experience take the stage on July 30th with their exhilarating Room Where It Happens showcase! The young artists will perform alongside Festival favorites Klea Blackhurst, Chris Blem, Campbell Walker Fields and John Boswell. Closing night, July 31st features their own Pocono Pops! Orchestra, performing with guest vocalists including Jessica Hendy and Barbara Andres. A very special and exciting Festival event happens on July 24th.

They are partnering with the historic Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg for RESPECT - A Tribute to Aretha Franklin. The Sherman will be rocking with this musical tribute to the Queen of Soul featuring hits from the world of soul, gospel, pop, and classical music. The cast features two-time Grammy Award winner Tamika Lawrence, along with Broadway's CoCo Smith and "Hamilton" star, Blaine Alden Krauss.

Festival-goers are invited to reserve a seat on the Festival Party Bus that will transport you from Barrett to Stroudsburg on the night of performance. It is their pleasure to bring this exciting season to Pocono audiences.

There's Music in the Mountains again! For tickets and more information, including reserving seats on the party bus, go to www.poconofest.org.