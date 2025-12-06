Review: SENSE(LESS) SENSIBILITIES at Orpheus Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orpheus Theater presents Senseless & Sensibility, a Jane Austen Improv show. This is not the typical improv show, in the best possible way. Each show is unique from audience suggestions for the title and even some props. So if you come more than once, you are guaranteed to be seeing two different shows!

This fantastic group of players include Jeff Wasileski, Leigh Ann Hoes, Sean Caldwell, David Richwine, Katherine Campbell Rossi, Samantha Palmieri with Tyler Joseph Rossi as the Host. Each performer is skilled at improvising and playing off one another with ease. There is not a dull moment between this group of talented and funny actors. They all have great timing, character creation and embodiment.

At the top of the show the audience finds out the title that was chosen and even helps with choosing the props for the show, which is what sets the tone of the show. Once the lights come up on the actors, the hilarity ensues. During the show, each actor has their moment to shine with little scenes where they open each little scene and set the stage. You never know what is coming next but one thing is certain, you will definitely be laughing. The quick wit never stops with this group, bringing each scene to life and building onto the fun and zany plot.

This show would not have been possible without the great crew who include director Tyler Joseph Rossi, stage manager Emily Hertzler, Costume Designer and build Katherine Campbell Rossi and assistant stage manager, properties & production intern Richie Richardson.

Every single person involved with this show should be proud. This is a wonderful show that anyone can enjoy! If you get a chance, come out and see this unique and hilarious show. It is a show you definitely can see again and again, since it is a different show each performance! This production runs now through December 14.

