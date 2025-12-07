Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY at Open Stage

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Open Stage presents Who’s Holiday this holiday season running now through December 21st. This production is directed by Chris Gibson and stars Rachel Landon. Who’s Holiday was written by Matthew Lombardo and follows Cindy Lou Who after the events of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. This is not the Cindy Lou Who you grew up with; she has been through it and she is going to tell you all about it, using some adult themes and language not suitable for all audiences.

When you enter the theater you are instantly transported into the trailer Cindy Lou Who calls home, on the outskirts of Whoville. The set is beautifully decorated for her upcoming holiday party. Everything from the decor to the lighting to the cheerful holiday music makes you really feel like you are crammed in her small living space about to have a festive party.

Rachel Landon brings Cindy Lou Who to life for her 6th year. Landon is fantastic with her impeccable timing, her mannerisms and complete embodiment of the character. She knows exactly how to make the rhyme sound effortless and natural to the point you forget it is there. While she is telling her story she has these hilarious moments of breaking the fourth wall and even adding some fun audience participation into the show. Also she has the ability to have a beautiful heartfelt moment then instantly turn on a dime and have you laughing.

This show really makes you realize who you need to hold close for the holidays and how life never turns out how you envision it. This entire production team is fantastic at bringing this to life and keeping it fresh year after year. If you want to see this hilarious and heartfelt show, go grab your tickets now - before they sell out at openstagehbg.com/tickets

