Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble Goes Virtual With New Musical THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE

Join the Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble as they go virtual with the new musical, THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE! A Virtual Children's Musical, with the book by Jessica Penzias, lyrics by Dave Hudson, and music by Denver Casado. Premiering Friday, May 8th, 2020 at 7:00 pm.

After months of rehearsing for their spring musicals, many schools have postponed or canceled their performances because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now thousands of young actors have lost the opportunity to take their shows on stage. That's when the writing team of Jessica Penzias, Dave Hudson, and Denver Casado got together, virtually, to write a musical in response to the crisis. "It is a way for actors to work together as an ensemble to put on a show-while staying safe in their own homes." - expressed the writers. "Our team realized early on that the format of a traditional musical would not work remotely (group singing on Zoom is a disaster), so we built the show from the ground up. We considered what kids and drama teachers are going through and worked those themes into each scene-including the antics and technical mayhem that comes with performing a musical online. The result is a comedic and fun storyline designed to lift spirits when we all need it the most. We hope you enjoy this special musical we put together for you and can't wait to see your shows go online!"

This one of a kind, virtual musical begins when a frazzled drama teacher sends a video message to her students from her home office, announcing that their production of Brushes With Greatness: The Dental Hygiene Musical has been canceled! She tries to hang up, but accidentally leaves the camera running, as she receives a phone call from the principal who tells her: "without the musical, they will shut the drama program down"

The Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble is an audition-based program and is designed to inspire, nurture, and support young performers who have shown a dedication to the theatre. The cast of THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE! includes Cale Blakely (Jersey Shore), Claire Bowman (Mill Hall), Katelyn Boyd as the Drama Teacher (Mill Hall), Emerson Bressler (Lock Haven), Maggie Bressler (Lock Haven), Melanie Climent (Lock Haven), Maia Crowell (Lock Haven), Garrett Cunningham (Woolrich), Elise Cygan (Lock Haven), Artie Dammer (Linden), Kendall Eichenlaub (Lock Haven), Adam Fox (Williamsport), Sarah Long (Lock Haven), Kelly Long (Lock Haven), Kenetcha Long (Lock Haven), Camden Mann (Lock Haven), Annalise Mann (Lock Haven), Madi Meeker (Lock Haven), Kaden Metzger (Farrandsville), Elizabeth Nestor (Lock Haven), Elaina Packer (Woolrich), Troy Prebble (Hyner), and Kaidyn Rogers (Beech Creek).

THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE! A Virtual Children's Musical is presented through a special arrangement with Beat by Beat Press, www.bbbpress.com, and directed by one of Millbrook's favorite teaching artists and directors, Michaela Barczak. Michaela's previous Millbrook directing credits include; Fancy Nancy the Musical, Emma a Pop Musical, The Lion King Kids, and The Aristocats.

To stream, THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE! A Virtual Children's Musical online, visit www.millbrookplayhouse.org. For a special one time only offer, you can join the cast for a virtual "red carpet" pre-show event. It will be hosted exclusively on the Millbrook Playhouse Facebook Page on the evening of May 8th, 2020, at 6:30 pm. There is no charge to view the show, but donations are welcome. All donations will help to cover the costs of the performance and production video license and help to secure funding for future Youth Ensemble productions.

Please visit www.millbrookplayhouse.org or call 570-748-8083 to contribute. The show is recommended for all ages.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You