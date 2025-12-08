Alison Krauss & Union Station's 2026 Tour To Visit Hershey Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alison Krauss & Union Station, featuring Jerry Douglas, will bring their 2026 “Arcadia” tour to Hershey Theatre for a performance on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m.

Known for an immaculately crafted but endlessly surprising sound, Alison Krauss & Union Station have upheld their legacy as one of the most influential and widely celebrated acts in bluegrass and roots music.

The group released their highly anticipated new album, “Arcadia,” in 2025. This marked their first studio album since the 2011 masterpiece “Paper Airplane”—a critically lauded, multiple Grammy Award-winning LP that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country, Bluegrass and Folk Album charts.

