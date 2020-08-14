Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Act Out Theatre Group Will Launch 'The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley' Workshop

Article Pixel

The group will be conducting an entirely online workshop.

Aug. 14, 2020  
Act Out Theatre Group Will Launch 'The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley' Workshop

Act Out Theatre Group will present a workshop, The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley: ONLINE EDITION: Join in for an online musical adventure.

The group will be conducting an entirely online workshop; you can be part of a show from the comfort of your own home...and perform from there, too.

This workshop is open to EVERYONE ages 8 (or able to read) to adult and begins Aug. 24. Workshop tuition for this show is only $100. All music, scene work and choreography will be conducted via zoom. Rehearsals will be approximately one-hour per week beginning in late-August.

The final 20-minute musical production will be released on Nov. 14 and 15.

Click here to register; email actouttheatre1@gmail.com with any questions.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • La Plaza Online Brings Theater and Music to Viewers Worldwide
  • Exclusive: Watch 'What Could Be Better' From Liz Callaway and Seth Rudetsky LIVE; Now Available On Demand!
  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!
  • Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!