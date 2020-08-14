Act Out Theatre Group Will Launch 'The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley' Workshop
The group will be conducting an entirely online workshop.
Act Out Theatre Group will present a workshop, The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley: ONLINE EDITION: Join in for an online musical adventure.
The group will be conducting an entirely online workshop; you can be part of a show from the comfort of your own home...and perform from there, too.
This workshop is open to EVERYONE ages 8 (or able to read) to adult and begins Aug. 24. Workshop tuition for this show is only $100. All music, scene work and choreography will be conducted via zoom. Rehearsals will be approximately one-hour per week beginning in late-August.
The final 20-minute musical production will be released on Nov. 14 and 15.
Click here to register; email actouttheatre1@gmail.com with any questions.