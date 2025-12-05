Broadway Actor Scott Allen Joins A LEVITTOWN CHRISTMAS CAROL At New Hope Arts

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Levittown Christmas Carol will return to the New Hope Arts stage following four sold-out performances last year, now featuring an expanded run and newly reworked material.

The original musical by Righteous Jolly and David Garrett Shaw has continued to evolve since its debut, incorporating updated storytelling, additional cast members, enhanced production design, and brand-new musical material. Performances will take place December 12–14 and December 18–20, 2025.

“This show has been in the making since 2019,” says co-creator Righteous Jolly. “After last year's success, we immediately got to work; re-writing, re-casting, and refining. We listened to feedback, clarified the story, and added depth where it mattered most.”

Directed by Griffin Horn, the production incorporates New Hope Arts’ upgraded stage lighting, a newly designed set by McAfee Madding, immersive projections by Jay Dooley, and costumes by Gina Andreoli. Jolly adds, “Griffin's vision really grounded the show. He took what was written and put it on the earth - making every moment feel real, raw, and relatable.”

This year’s staging introduces two new characters—Young Ebby, played by Noble Jolly, and Young Man Ebby—whose scenes provide additional context for Scrooge’s past. A new song, Enjoy the Moment, expands Fezzi’s role in guiding the young Scrooge.

Set in a world shaped by 1980s and 1990s suburban culture—from BMX bikes and Starter jackets to Wawa runs and era-defining fashion—the musical blends comedy, social observation, and a story of redemption, supported by a live onstage band.

The cast features Righteous Jolly as Chuck/Scrooge and The Artist Known as KOURAJ as Grace/Christin, joined by an ensemble that includes Kat Bohn, Mark Applegate, Joe Beckett, Aimee Robidoux, Maurice Osborne, Jaime Parker, Joe Rakowski, Reba Holley, Mary Tomson, Nora Hammet, Connor Schmiegel, and Noble Jolly.

New Hope Arts has also announced a special guest appearance by Broadway actor Scott Allen, known for originating a role in A Chorus Line. Allen will appear in two performances only, on December 13 and in the December 14 matinee.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Performances will take place at New Hope Arts, 2 Stockton Ave., New Hope, PA, with evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee on December 14.

Tickets are $35 ($30 for NHA Members) and available now at www.NewHopeArts.org.