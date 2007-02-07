First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; THE FULL MONTY Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

T.H.E.M. The Collective - EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%

13 THE MUSICAL

14%

Adam Swallow -- Hershey Area Playhouse

BLACK TO THE FUTURE

7%

Andrew Dixon -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

A CABARET OF FAVORITES

5%

Ava Kreiser -- Reading Civic Theatre

MOSTLY BROADWAY

3%

Chad-Alan Carr -- Gettysburg Community Theatre

A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE

3%

Megan Fisher -- Salt & Light Theatre

A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE

3%

Chris Dailey -- Salt & Light Theatre

A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE

3%

Seth Confer -- Salt & Light Theatre

SPOTLIGHT ARTIST: PATRICK CONNAGHAN

3%

Patrick Connaghan -- Hershey Area Playhouse

YOUTH PERFORMERS CABARET

3%

Carlos Kohls -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

TOBY: A TRIBUTE TO TOBY KEITH

3%

Hollywood Yates -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

ALOHA FROM VEGAS

3%

Victor Trevino, Jr -- Fulton Theatre

CABARET

2%

Tyler Hoover -- Servant Stage Company

KAREY GETZ & FRIENDS

2%

Karey Getz -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES: BROADWAY'S BRANDON CAMERON

2%

Brandon Cameron -- Servant Stage Company

A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE

2%

Ryan Brosious -- Salt & Light Theatre

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

2%

Curt Dale Clark -- Fulton

PIANO LESSON

2%

Andrew Dixon -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

SUNRISE, SUNSET

2%

The Amaya Family -- Servant Stage

SHOWTUNE SUNDAY

2%

Lindsay Bretz Morgan/Scott Williams -- Belvedere

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

2%

Jessica Teter -- Carlisle Theatre

THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN

2%

Reji Woods -- Mt. Gretna Tabernacle

THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN

2%

Damaria Quick -- Mt. Gretna Tabernacle

THE SUMMER CLUB

1%

Jeff Coon -- Gretna Theatre

THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK: AMERICAN SOUL

1%

Deanna Carroll -- Bucks County Playhouse

THE PRODUCERS

17%

Cody Smith & Kimber Hampton -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

ANASTASIA

8%

Al Blackstone -- Bucks County Playhouse

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

7%

Johnny Fenton -- Penn State Centre Stage

MAMMA MIA!

5%

Faith Sheller -- Lebanon Community Theatre

GREASE

5%

Jessica Bostock -- Millbrook Playhouse

SHREK

4%

Lauren Bitting Ellis -- Twin Valley Players

ANNIE

4%

Devin Reedy -- Salt & Light Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

4%

Alexandria Fazzolari -- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Brady bennett -- Keystone Theatrics

CATS

3%

Marc Robin -- Fulton Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Dutch Apple

NEWSIES

3%

Grace Wellmon -- Keystone Theatrics

A CHORUS LINE

2%

Ray Dumond -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Dutch Apple

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Tyler Hanes -- Fulton Theatre

13 THE MUSICAL

2%

Kaitlin Riley -- Hershey Area Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

2%

Cassondra Molloy -- The Belmont Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

2%

Benjamin Krumreig -- Gamut Theatre Group

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

2%

Chad-Alan Carr -- Gettysburg Community Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

1%

Bruce Moore -- Gettysburg Community Theatre

GYPSY

1%

Sarah Reynolds -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Emma Gaetjen -- The Belmont Theatre

SHREK

1%

Mackenzie Lewis -- Civic Theatre

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

1%

Megan McClain -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?

1%

Matthew Stewart -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

CATS

31%

Mia Siegert & David Williamson -- Fulton Theatre

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

21%

Bethany Butler -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

SHREK

4%

Vicky Smith -- Twin Valley Players

TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Kat Myron -- Penn State Centre Stage

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

4%

Amanda Nowell -- Hershey Area Playhouse

MAMMA MIA!

3%

Mary Graybill -- Lebanon Community Theatre

ANNIE

3%

Joy Mertz & Carmen Fisher -- Salt & Light Theatre

HONKY TONK ANGELS

3%

Bailey Hammett -- Millbrook Playhouse

RENT

3%

Missy Black -- Community Theatre League

DIAL M FOR MURDER

2%

Amy Dove/Mandi L. Hurley -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

CLUE

2%

Lainey Bodenburg -- Millbrook Playhouse

THE PRODUCERS

1%

Carolyn Smith -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

LADY SUSAN

1%

Bethany Butler -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?

1%

Amy Dove/Mandi L. Hurley -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE COLORED MUSEUM

1%

Stuart and Rachel Landon -- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

1%

John P. White -- Dutch Apple

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Natalie Kerchner -- The Belmont Theatre

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

Paul Foltz -- Theatre Harrisburg

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

1%

Wendy Kubasko -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

John P. White -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

1%

Charlene Gross -- Gamut Theatre Group

DRIVING MISS DAISY

1%

Eliza McCann -- Fulton Theatre

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

1%

Hanniel Sindelar -- Open Stage

TITANIC

1%

Jessica Staub -- The Belmont Theatre

WE WILL ROCK YOU

1%

John P. White -- Dutch Apple

A CHORUS LINE

37%

- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

CATS

11%

- Fulton Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

8%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

6%

- Keystone Theatrics

MAMMA MIA!

6%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

5%

- Keystone Theatrics

SHREK

5%

- Twin Valley Players

NEWSIES

4%

- Keystone Theatrics

DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?

3%

- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

SWING!

3%

- Servant Stage

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

2%

- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

2%

- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

MARY POPPINS

2%

- Hershey Area Playhouse

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK: AMERICAN SOUL

1%

- Bucks County Playhouse

THE PRODUCERS

16%

Edward R. Fernandez & Reji Woods -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

GROUNDHOG DAY

7%

Ben Galosi -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Amanda Nowell -- Hershey Area Playhouse

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

6%

John Simpkins -- Penn State Centre Stage

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Darah Donaher -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

SHREK

4%

Brandi Tobias -- Twin Valley Players

ANNIE

4%

Ryan Brosious -- Salt & Light Theatre

RENT

4%

Seth Sponhouse -- Community Theatre League

MAMMA MIA!

3%

Kevin Biddle -- Lebanon Community Theatre

CATS

2%

Marc Robin -- Fulton Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Dutch Apple

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Timothy Gage -- Millbrook Playhouse

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

Amanda Nowell -- Hershey Area Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Stuart Landon -- Open Stage of Harrisburg

LEMONADE!

2%

Rick Graybill -- Lebanon Community Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Carter Anstine -- Belmont Theatre

ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE

2%

David Leidholdt -- Millbrook Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Dutch Apple

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Victor Legarreta -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

1%

Amanda Nowell -- Theatre Harrisburg

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

1%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Dutch Apple

SCHOOL OF ROCK

1%

Ashley Byerts -- Carlisle Theatre

WAITRESS

1%

Amy McCleary -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

WE WILL ROCK YOU

1%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Dutch Apple

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

Ryan Boyles and Kayla Capone Casper -- Keystone Theatrics

ROMEO & JULIET

33%

Edward R. Fernandez & Ben Galosi -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

23%

Sam Eisenhuth -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

CLUE

5%

Zack Steele -- Millbrook Playhouse

DRIVING MISS DAISY

4%

- Fulton

MISERY

4%

Brandi Tobias -- Twin Valley Players

A FEW GOOD MEN

4%

Sean Young -- Lebanon Community Theatre

DRIVING MISS DAISY

2%

Marc Robin -- Fulton Theatre

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

Andrea Hart -- Yocum Institute for Arts Education

GOD OF CARNAGE

2%

Ben Galosi -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE COLORED MUSEUM

2%

Sharia Benn & Johntrae Williams -- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Lawrence Lesher -- Millbrook Playhouse

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

1%

Jeremy Patterson -- Susquehanna Stage

SANY, VONYA, MASHA & SPIKE

1%

Craig Copas -- The Belmont Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Jeff Luttermoser -- Gamut Theatre Group

DEATHTRAP

1%

Andrew Kindig -- Fulton Theatre

WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU

1%

David Shane -- Prima Theatre

SILENT SKY

1%

Karen Land -- Gettysburg Community Theatre

BLACK TO THE FUTURE

1%

Andrew Dixon -- Lancaster Improv players.

LADY SUSAN

1%

Michael Hosler -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

WHO'S HOLIDAY!

1%

Chuck Ragsdale -- Fulton Theatre

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

1%

Samuel Eisenhuth -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

‘NIGHT MOTHER

1%

Samuel Eisenhuth -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

JEFFREY

1%

Keith E. Bowerman -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

1%

Clark Nicholson -- Gamut Theatre Group

MURDER BY MEMBERSHIP ONLY

1%

Kristen Borgersen -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

ROMEO & JULIET

27%

- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

19%

- Oyster Mill Playhouse

SHREK

4%

- Twin Valley Players

RENT

4%

- Community Theatre League

MAMMA MIA!

4%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

ANNIE

3%

- Salt & Light Theatre

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS

3%

- Millbrook Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

3%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

NEWSIES

2%

- Keystone Theatrics

CATS

2%

- Fulton Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Open Stage of Harrisburg

A CHORUS LINE

2%

- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

2%

- The Pennsylvania Playhouse

SCHOOL OF ROCK

1%

- Carlisle Theatre

LEMONADE!

1%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

- The Belmont Theatre

WAITRESS

1%

- Dutch Apple

SISTER ACT

1%

- Keystone Theatrics

THE PRODUCERS

1%

- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

13 THE MUSICAL

1%

- Hershey Area Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

- Dutch Apple

TITANIC

1%

- The Belmont Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

- Hershey Area Playhouse

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

1%

- Gettysburg Community Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

1%

- Keystone Theatrics

GROUNDHOG DAY

13%

Lindsay Stevens -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

LEGALLY BLONDE

8%

Austin Barrick -- All Campus Musical Organization

MISERY

8%

Sarah Pinter -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN

7%

William Kenyon -- Penn State Centre Stage

MAMMA MIA!

5%

Dale Brickley -- Lebanon Community Theatre

RENT

4%

Jordan Milller -- Community Theatre League

CLUE

4%

Carson Hambuchen -- Millbrook Playhouse

SHREK

4%

Michael Everett -- Twin Valley Players

ANNIE

3%

Josh Murray -- Salt & Light Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Brydon Lidle -- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble

CATS

3%

Paul Black -- Fulton Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

2%

David Tyson and Ollie Wampler -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE PIANO LESSON

2%

Barry Fritz -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

2%

Caleb West -- The Belmont Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

2%

Chris McCleary -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

WE WILL ROCK YOU

2%

Chris McCleary -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

Ericka Conklin -- Millbrook Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Tristan Stasiulis -- Open Stage of Harrisburg

MISERY

1%

Michel Everett -- Twin Valley Players

A FEW GOOD MEN

1%

Dale Brickley -- Lebanon Community Theatre

HOLIDAY INN

1%

Caleb West -- The Belmont Theatre

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

1%

Heather M. Flatley -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

FROZEN

1%

Paul Black -- Fulton Theatre

JEFFREY

1%

Heather M. Flatley -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE COLORED MUSEUM

1%

Tristan Stasiulis -- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company

WAITRESS

19%

A. Scott Williams -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

9%

A Scott Williams -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

GROUNDHOG DAY

8%

Matthew Kidd -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

6%

Benjamin Kiley -- Penn State Centre Stage

HAIRSPRAY

5%

Nick Conti -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

SHREK

4%

David Eagleson -- Twin Valley Players

BUDDY THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

3%

A. Scott Williams -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

RENT

3%

Marisa Hickey -- Community Theatre League

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Mo Ortbal -- Millbrook Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

2%

A. Scott Williams -- Dutch Apple

FOREVER PLAID

2%

Robert Bigley & Karen Waddill -- Fulton Theatre

CATS

2%

Ben McNaboe -- Fulton

NEWSIES

2%

Brandon Bitner -- Keystone Theatrics

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

2%

Amy Dove -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

A. Scott Williams -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

WE WILL ROCK YOU

2%

A. Scott Williams -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

1%

Brad Barkdoll -- Open Stage

FROZEN

1%

Ben McNaboe -- Fulton Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Ryan Dean Schoening -- Hershey Area Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Ben McNaboe -- Fulton Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

1%

Brad Barkdoll -- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

1%

Amy Rau -- Cavod Theatre

GYPSY

1%

Cheryl Markle -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

A TALE OF TWO CITIES

1%

Caleb Heckman -- Servant Stage

CATS

1%

Richard Carsey -- Fulton Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

12%

- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

7%

- The Pennsylvania Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

- Fulton Theatre

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

6%

- Penn State Centre Stage

MAMMA MIA!

6%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

5%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

RENT

5%

- Community Theatre League

SHREK

5%

- Twin Valley Players

ANNIE

4%

- Salt & Light Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

3%

- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- Fulton Theatre

GREASE

2%

- Millbrook Playhouse

NEWSIES

2%

- Keystone Theatrics

CATS

2%

- Fulton Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

- Open Stage of Harrisburg

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

- Hershey Area Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

2%

- The Belmont Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

- Millersville All Campus Musical Organization

13 THE MUSICAL

1%

- Hershey Area Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

1%

- Theatre Harrisburg

ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE

1%

- Millbrook Playhouse

WAITRESS

1%

- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

- Keystone Theatrics

SCHOOL OF ROCK

1%

- Carlisle Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

1%

- Keystone Theatrics

LEMONADE!

34%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL

21%

- Carlisle Theatre

THE TIME MACHINE

12%

- Gettysburg Community Theatre

VOICES OF THE EIGHTH: PART III: HALLOWED GROUND

11%

- Sankofa African Amercian Theatre Company

CATHARSIS

9%

- Theatre Harrisburg

WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU

7%

- Prima Theatre

AUDIENCE OF ONE

6%

- Landis Hall at The Junction Center

GYSPY

14%

Bobbi Bear -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

LEGALLY BLONDE

5%

Aaron Ayala -- Hershey Area Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Katelyn Morgan -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

GOUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL

3%

Nick Smith -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSCIAL

3%

Aimee Bealer -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Emily Reusswig -- Open Stage of Harrisburg

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Daman Mills -- Penn State Centre Stage

MAMMA MIA!

2%

Amanda Richardson -- Lebanon Community Theatre

TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Maddy Glave -- Penn State Centre Stage

ANNIE

2%

Dani Sommers -- Salt & Light Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

2%

Liv Pelton -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

Aaron Ayala -- Hershey Area Playhouse

SHREK

2%

Jake Margentanski -- Twin Valley Players

RENT

2%

Rubie Natal -- Community Theatre League

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

2%

Zoe Mulzet -- The Pennsylvania Playhouse

RENT

2%

Seth Confer -- Community Theatre League

GREASE

2%

Kali Evonne -- Millbrook Playhouse

LEMONADE!

2%

Josh Heck -- Lebanon Community Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Nolan McGrath -- Millbrook Playhouse

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Joelle Sellers -- Penn State Centre Stage

MAMMA MIA!

2%

Theodore Fraleigh -- Lebanon Community Theatre

WAITRESS

1%

Paula Figueroa Caunedo -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

1%

Matt Setzer -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

1%

Benjamin Krumreig -- Gamut Theatre Group

CATS

1%

Aaron Patrick Craven -- Fulton

DRIVING MISS DAISY

29%

Judy Kaye -- Fulton Theatre

LOVE FROM A STRANGER

24%

Holly Landis -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

CLUE

4%

Jackson Pavlik -- Millbrook Playhouse

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Keith Heck -- Lebanon Community Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Maya Burdick -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE DA VINCI CODE

2%

Alexandra Johnson -- Theatre Harrisburg

MISERY

2%

Lauren Bitting Ellis -- Twin Valley Players

DRIVING MISS DAISY

2%

David Jackson -- Fulton Theatre

THE COLORED MUSEUM

2%

Weimy Montero Candelario -- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company

MISERY

1%

Randy Stamm -- Twin Valley Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

1%

Michael J. Barna -- Lebanon Community Theatre

THE DA VINCI CODE

1%

Glenn Hamilton -- Theatre Harrisburg

SHEAR MADNESS

1%

Victoria Narvaez -- Keystone Theatrics

ROMEO & JULIET

1%

Ben Galosi -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

DOUBT

1%

Aileen Lynch McCulloch -- Journey Theatric Sanctuary

5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

1%

Bethany Butler -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

WHO'S HOLIDAY!

1%

Charis Leos -- Fulton Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

1%

David Ramon Zayas -- Gamut Theatre Group

NIGHT, MOTHER

1%

Catherine Tyson-Osif -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

CLUE

1%

Craig Copas -- The Belmont Theatre

BLACK TO THE FUTURE

1%

Andrew “Sarge” Dixon -- Piano Lesson Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

THE COLORED MUSEUM

1%

Marcus McGhee -- Open Stage

SHEAR MADNESS

1%

Josh Brown -- Keystone Theatrics

DRIVING MISS DAISY

1%

Jared Michael Delaney -- Fulton Theatre

THE PIANO LESSON

1%

Andrew 'Sarge' Dixon -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

DRIVING MISS DAISY

29%

- Fulton Theatre

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

23%

- Oyster Mill Playhouse

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS

5%

- Millbrook Playhouse

MISERY

5%

- Twin Valley Players

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

- Theatre Harrisburg

FRANKENSTEIN

2%

- Gamut Theatre Group

THE DA VINCI CODE

2%

- Theatre Harrisburg

DIVING MISS DAISY

2%

- Fulton Theatre

THE COLORED MUSEUM

2%

- Open Stage

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

- Lebanon Community Theatre

CLUE

2%

- The Belmont Theatre

MACBETH

1%

- The War of the Roses Theatre Company

SHEAR MADNESS

1%

- Keystone Theatrics

GOD OF CARNAGE

1%

- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

1%

- Susquehanna Stage

5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

1%

- Oyster Mill Playhouse

LOVE FROM A STRANGER

1%

- Oyster Mill Playhouse

LOVES LABOURS LOST

1%

- Gamut Theatre Group

NIGHT, MOTHER

1%

- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

SILENT SKY

1%

- Gettysburg Community Theatre

JEFFREY

1%

- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

MURDER BY MEMBERSHIP ONLY

1%

- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

1%

- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

43%

- Gamut Theatre Group

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL

38%

- Berks Opera Company

LITTLE RED'S MOST UNUSUAL DAY

18%

- Berks Opera Company

GROUNDHOG DAY

14%

Jack Leonard -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

9%

Andrew Nyberg -- Theatre Harrisburg

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

6%

Sara Ahmadzadeh -- Penn State Centre Stage

CLUE

6%

Cade Sikora -- Millbrook Playhouse

MISERY

5%

Michael Hosler -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

RENT

4%

Seth Sponhouse -- Community Theatre League

LEMONADE!

4%

Gene Hole -- Lebanon Community Theatre

ANNIE

4%

Libby Maust & Sam Tyler -- Salt & Lightly Theatre

CATS

3%

Jeff Kmec -- Fulton Theatre

MISERY

3%

Jay Tobias -- Twin Valley Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Dominic Lau -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

3%

Dave Olmsted -- Keystone Theatrics

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Andrue Morgan -- Ephrata performing Arts Center

MAMMA MIA!

2%

Jay Kern -- Lebanon Community Theatre

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

2%

Calian Byard -- Gamut Theatre Group

SHREK

2%

Jay Tobias -- Twin Valley Players

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Janos Boon -- Open Stage of Harrisburg

FROZEN, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

2%

William James Mohney -- Fulton Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Robert Kovach -- Dutch Apple

CATS

1%

Marc Robin -- Fulton

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Cade Sikora -- Millbrook Playhouse

NIGHT, MOTHER

1%

James Casey -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

HONKY TONK ANGELS

1%

Sarah Bidini -- Millbrook Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Kat Thorpe -- Millersville all campus musical organization

THE PIANO LESSON

1%

Barry Fritz -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

27%

Stephanie Finsterbush -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

12%

Katie Jasmann -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN

6%

Kyle Jensen -- Penn State Centre Stage

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

5%

Aaron Mills, Shaun Ressler, Tony Taylor -- Servant Stage Company

ANNIE

4%

Gary Young & Nate Hart -- Salt & Light Theatre

MAMMA MIA!

3%

Jeffrey Arntz -- Lebanon Community Theatre

CATS

3%

Josh Allamon -- Fulton Theatre

THE PIANO LESSON

2%

Bob Ulrich -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Jonathan Shuey -- Lebanon Community Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Brandon Miller -- The Belmont Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

2%

Caleb West -- The Belmont Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Tony Taylor -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

WAITRESS

2%

Katie Jasmann -- Dutch Apple

DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?

2%

Devin McKibbin -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

1%

Heather M. Flatley -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

TITANIC

1%

Brandon Miller & Scott Templin -- The Belmont Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

1%

Grant Patrick -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

1%

Michael Connelly -- Gettysburg Community Theatre

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

1%

Kevin Cole & Wayne Landon -- Open Stage

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

Katie Jasmann -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Katie Jasmann -- Dutch Apple

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Josh Allamon -- Fulton Theatre

ASSASSINS

1%

Emily Dellinger -- Susquehanna Stage

DRIVING MISS DAISY

1%

Seth Asa Sengel -- Fulton Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

1%

Dale Brickley -- Lebanon Community Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

14%

Jordon Ross Weinhold -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

6%

Aaron Ayala -- Theatre Harrisburg

THE PRODUCERS

4%

Becca Goebel -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Seth Geyer -- Millbrook Playhouse

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Johnny Fenton -- Penn State Centre Stage

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Nikki Cohen -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

SHREK

3%

Ashly Bills -- Twin valley players

SHREK

3%

Brian Silva -- Twin Valley Players

LEMONADE!

3%

Tree Zuzzio -- Lebanon Community Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Madelyn Gilbert -- Salt & Light Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Lynn Warwick -- Salt & Light Theatre

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Kenikki Thompson -- Penn State Centre Stage

MAMMA MIA!

2%

Ashley Oyster -- Lebanon Community Theatre

13 THE MUSICAL

2%

Adeline Jackson -- Hershey Area Playhouse

SHREK

2%

Laura Costa -- Twin valley players

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

2%

Charles Dalrymple -- The Pennsylvania Playhouse

CATS

1%

Aaron Patrick Craven -- The Fulton

HAIRSPRAY

1%

Jayden Mcfadden -- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?

1%

Anthony Ariano -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

Ava Arkin -- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

MARY POPPINS

1%

Amy Jo Brixius -- Hershey Area Playhouse

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

1%

Anna Gibbs -- Theatre Harrisburg

ANASTASIA

1%

Aimee Bealer -- Popovsky Performing Arts

TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Nat Wiley -- Penn State Centre Stage

SCHOOL OF ROCK

1%

Anna Palese -- Carlisle Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

32%

Jordon Ross Weinhold -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

LOVE FROM A STRANGER

26%

Matthew Golden -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

THE DA VINCI CODE

4%

Alexandra Johnson -- Theatre Harrisburg

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

4%

Amandine Pope -- Carlisle Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

3%

Michael J. Barna -- Lebanon Community Theatre

MISERY

3%

Jake Margentanski -- Twin Valley Players

MISERY

2%

Katy Engel -- Twin Valley Players

THE COLORED MUSEUM

2%

Weimy Montero Candelario -- Open Stage

MURDER BY MEMBERSHIP ONLY

2%

Andrea M. Stephenson -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Michael Roman -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Tatiana Dalton -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

1%

Asher Ferguson -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE BOYS NEXT DOOR

1%

David Payne -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

THE PIANO LESSON

1%

Reji Woods -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

1%

Chris Wagenseller -- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre

GOD OF CARNAGE

1%

Tatiana Dalton -- Ephrata Performing Arts Center

FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Erin Shellenberger -- Gamut Theatre Group

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

1%

Kristin Carfley -- Lebanon Community Theatre

LOVE FROM A STRANGER

1%

Annie Priestner -- Oyster Mill Playhouse

DEATHTRAP

1%

Kevin Toniazzo -- Fulton Theatre

DIAL M FOR MURDER

1%

Steven Filer Munley -- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

1%

David Kloser -- Susquehanna Stage

THE DA VINCI CODE

1%

Lindsey Shimp -- Theatre Harrisburg

DEATHTRAP

1%

Lanene Charters -- Fulton Theatre

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

1%

Gabrielle Sheller -- Orpheus Theatre Company

13 THE MUSICAL

22%

- Hershey Area Playhouse

PINKALICIOUS

11%

- keystone Theatrics

TUCK EVERLASTING

9%

- Millbrook Playhouse

SHREK

8%

- Twin Valley Players

ANNIE

5%

- Salt & Light Theatre

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

5%

- Susquehanna Stage

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED THE ROCK EXPERIENCE

4%

- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

4%

- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ

4%

- Gamut Theatre Group

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

- Fulton Theatre

ALADDIN

4%

- Fulton Theatre

RADIUM GIRLS

3%

- Yocum Institute for Arts Education

THE HOBBIT

3%

- Open Stage

THE UGLY DUCKLING

2%

- Popcorn Hat Players

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

2%

- Fulton Theatre

ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE HORRIBLE NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY

2%

- Keystone Theatrics

STONE SOUP

2%

- Popcorn Hat Players

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS

1%

- Gretna Theatre

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE

1%

- Gretna Theatre

STEVEN THE PIRATE

1%

- The Junction Center and Big Dream Players

MOANA

1%

- Frances Mohler Dance

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL

1%

- Berks Opera Company

THE GOLDEN GOOSE

1%

- Popcorn Hat Players

LITTLE RED'S MOST UNUSUAL DAY

1%

- Berks Opera Company

RUMPELSTILTSKIN

0%

- Popcorn Hat Players

28%

Open Stage Of Harrisburg

25%

Oyster Mill Playhouse

5%

Lebanon Community Theatre

4%

Ephrata Performing Arts Center

4%

Millbrook Playhouse

4%

Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series

3%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

3%

Twin Valley Players

3%

Salt & Light Theatre for the Performing Arts

3%

Community Theatre League

2%

The Fulton Theatre

2%

Keystone Theatrics

1%

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

1%

Theatre Harrisburg

1%

Fulton Theatre

1%

Hershey Area Playhouse

1%

The Belmont Theatre

1%

Carlisle Theatre

1%

Millersville University’s All Campus Musical Organization

1%

Riverstage Community Theatre

1%

Reading Civic Theatre

1%

Dreamers Productions

1%

Gettysburg Community Theatre

1%

Popovsky Performing Arts Studio

1%

Susquehanna Stage

