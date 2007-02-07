First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; THE FULL MONTY Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
T.H.E.M. The Collective
- EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
21%
Adam Swallow
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
14%
Andrew Dixon
- BLACK TO THE FUTURE
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
7%
Ava Kreiser
- A CABARET OF FAVORITES
- Reading Civic Theatre
5%
Chad-Alan Carr
- MOSTLY BROADWAY
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
3%
Megan Fisher
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%
Chris Dailey
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%
Seth Confer
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%
Patrick Connaghan
- SPOTLIGHT ARTIST: PATRICK CONNAGHAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
3%
Carlos Kohls
- YOUTH PERFORMERS CABARET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
3%
Hollywood Yates
- TOBY: A TRIBUTE TO TOBY KEITH
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
3%
Victor Trevino, Jr
- ALOHA FROM VEGAS
- Fulton Theatre
3%
Tyler Hoover
- CABARET
- Servant Stage Company
2%
Karey Getz
- KAREY GETZ & FRIENDS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Brandon Cameron
- SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES: BROADWAY'S BRANDON CAMERON
- Servant Stage Company
2%
Ryan Brosious
- A LITTLE OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Curt Dale Clark
- THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Fulton
2%
Andrew Dixon
- PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
2%
The Amaya Family
- SUNRISE, SUNSET
- Servant Stage
2%
Lindsay Bretz Morgan/Scott Williams
- SHOWTUNE SUNDAY
- Belvedere
2%
Jessica Teter
- VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET
- Carlisle Theatre
2%
Reji Woods
- THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN
- Mt. Gretna Tabernacle
2%
Damaria Quick
- THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN
- Mt. Gretna Tabernacle
2%
Jeff Coon
- THE SUMMER CLUB
- Gretna Theatre
1%
Deanna Carroll
- THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK: AMERICAN SOUL
- Bucks County Playhouse
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Cody Smith & Kimber Hampton
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
17%
Al Blackstone
- ANASTASIA
- Bucks County Playhouse
8%
Johnny Fenton
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
7%
Faith Sheller
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
5%
Jessica Bostock
- GREASE
- Millbrook Playhouse
5%
Lauren Bitting Ellis
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
4%
Devin Reedy
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
4%
Alexandria Fazzolari
- SPRING AWAKENING
- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble
4%
Brady bennett
- FOOTLOOSE
- Keystone Theatrics
4%
Marc Robin
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
3%
Amy Marie McCleary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
3%
Grace Wellmon
- NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
3%
Ray Dumond
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
2%
Tyler Hanes
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Kaitlin Riley
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%
Cassondra Molloy
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
2%
Benjamin Krumreig
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%
Chad-Alan Carr
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
2%
Bruce Moore
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Sarah Reynolds
- GYPSY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Emma Gaetjen
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Mackenzie Lewis
- SHREK
- Civic Theatre
1%
Megan McClain
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Matthew Stewart
- DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mia Siegert & David Williamson
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
31%
Bethany Butler
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
21%
Vicky Smith
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
4%
Kat Myron
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
4%
Amanda Nowell
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
4%
Mary Graybill
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Joy Mertz & Carmen Fisher
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%
Bailey Hammett
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Missy Black
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
3%
Amy Dove/Mandi L. Hurley
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
2%
Lainey Bodenburg
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Carolyn Smith
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Bethany Butler
- LADY SUSAN
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Amy Dove/Mandi L. Hurley
- DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Stuart and Rachel Landon
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%
John P. White
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
1%
Natalie Kerchner
- LITTLE WOMEN
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Paul Foltz
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Wendy Kubasko
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
John P. White
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Charlene Gross
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Eliza McCann
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Hanniel Sindelar
- HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
- Open Stage
1%
Jessica Staub
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
John P. White
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple
1%Best Dance Production A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
37%CATS
- Fulton Theatre
11%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
8%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Keystone Theatrics
6%MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
6%FOOTLOOSE
- Keystone Theatrics
5%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
5%NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
4%DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
3%SWING!
- Servant Stage
3%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
2%TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
2%MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%THE GREAT AMERICAN SOULBOOK: AMERICAN SOUL
- Bucks County Playhouse
1%Best Direction Of A Musical
Edward R. Fernandez & Reji Woods
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
16%
Ben Galosi
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
7%
Amanda Nowell
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
7%
John Simpkins
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
6%
Darah Donaher
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
5%
Brandi Tobias
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
4%
Ryan Brosious
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
4%
Seth Sponhouse
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
4%
Kevin Biddle
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Marc Robin
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
2%
Timothy Gage
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Amanda Nowell
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%
Stuart Landon
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
2%
Rick Graybill
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Carter Anstine
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Belmont Theatre
2%
David Leidholdt
- ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Amy Marie McCleary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
2%
Victor Legarreta
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Amanda Nowell
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Amy Marie McCleary
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Dutch Apple
1%
Ashley Byerts
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Carlisle Theatre
1%
Amy McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple
1%
Ryan Boyles and Kayla Capone Casper
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Keystone Theatrics
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Edward R. Fernandez & Ben Galosi
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
33%
Sam Eisenhuth
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
23%
Zack Steele
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
5%DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton
4%
Brandi Tobias
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
4%
Sean Young
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
4%
Marc Robin
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Andrea Hart
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Yocum Institute for Arts Education
2%
Ben Galosi
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Sharia Benn & Johntrae Williams
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
2%
Lawrence Lesher
- DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Jeremy Patterson
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Susquehanna Stage
1%
Craig Copas
- SANY, VONYA, MASHA & SPIKE
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Jeff Luttermoser
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Andrew Kindig
- DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%
David Shane
- WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU
- Prima Theatre
1%
Karen Land
- SILENT SKY
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Andrew Dixon
- BLACK TO THE FUTURE
- Lancaster Improv players.
1%
Michael Hosler
- LADY SUSAN
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Chuck Ragsdale
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Samuel Eisenhuth
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Samuel Eisenhuth
- ‘NIGHT MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Keith E. Bowerman
- JEFFREY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Clark Nicholson
- LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Kristen Borgersen
- MURDER BY MEMBERSHIP ONLY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%Best Ensemble ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
27%THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
19%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
4%RENT
- Community Theatre League
4%MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
4%ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
2%CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
2%A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
2%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Carlisle Theatre
1%LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Belmont Theatre
1%WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
1%SISTER ACT
- Keystone Theatrics
1%THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple
1%TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%FOOTLOOSE
- Keystone Theatrics
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lindsay Stevens
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
13%
Austin Barrick
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- All Campus Musical Organization
8%
Sarah Pinter
- MISERY
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
8%
William Kenyon
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
7%
Dale Brickley
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
5%
Jordan Milller
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
4%
Carson Hambuchen
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
4%
Michael Everett
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
4%
Josh Murray
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
3%
Brydon Lidle
- SPRING AWAKENING
- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble
3%
Paul Black
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
3%
David Tyson and Ollie Wampler
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Barry Fritz
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
2%
Caleb West
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
2%
Chris McCleary
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Chris McCleary
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Ericka Conklin
- DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Tristan Stasiulis
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
2%
Michel Everett
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Dale Brickley
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Caleb West
- HOLIDAY INN
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Heather M. Flatley
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Paul Black
- FROZEN
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Heather M. Flatley
- JEFFREY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Tristan Stasiulis
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
A. Scott Williams
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
19%
A Scott Williams
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
9%
Matthew Kidd
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
8%
Benjamin Kiley
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
6%
Nick Conti
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
5%
David Eagleson
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
4%
A. Scott Williams
- BUDDY THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
3%
Marisa Hickey
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
3%
Mo Ortbal
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%
A. Scott Williams
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
2%
Robert Bigley & Karen Waddill
- FOREVER PLAID
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Ben McNaboe
- CATS
- Fulton
2%
Brandon Bitner
- NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
2%
Amy Dove
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
2%
A. Scott Williams
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
A. Scott Williams
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Brad Barkdoll
- HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
- Open Stage
1%
Ben McNaboe
- FROZEN
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Ryan Dean Schoening
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Ben McNaboe
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Brad Barkdoll
- SPRING AWAKENING
- The Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble
1%
Amy Rau
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Cavod Theatre
1%
Cheryl Markle
- GYPSY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Caleb Heckman
- A TALE OF TWO CITIES
- Servant Stage
1%
Richard Carsey
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
1%Best Musical THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
12%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
7%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
6%TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
6%MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
5%RENT
- Community Theatre League
5%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
5%ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
4%A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
3%GREASE
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%NEWSIES
- Keystone Theatrics
2%CATS
- Fulton Theatre
2%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Millersville All Campus Musical Organization
2%13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Carlisle Theatre
1%FOOTLOOSE
- Keystone Theatrics
1%Best New Play Or Musical LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
34%A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Carlisle Theatre
21%THE TIME MACHINE
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
12%VOICES OF THE EIGHTH: PART III: HALLOWED GROUND
- Sankofa African Amercian Theatre Company
11%CATHARSIS
- Theatre Harrisburg
9%WE'LL GET BACK TO YOU
- Prima Theatre
7%AUDIENCE OF ONE
- Landis Hall at The Junction Center
6%Best Performer In A Musical
Bobbi Bear
- GYSPY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
14%
Aaron Ayala
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Hershey Area Playhouse
5%
Katelyn Morgan
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
4%
Nick Smith
- GOUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
3%
Aimee Bealer
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSCIAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
3%
Emily Reusswig
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
3%
Daman Mills
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
3%
Amanda Richardson
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Maddy Glave
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
2%
Dani Sommers
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Liv Pelton
- A CHORUS LINE
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
2%
Aaron Ayala
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%
Jake Margentanski
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Rubie Natal
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Zoe Mulzet
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
2%
Seth Confer
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
2%
Kali Evonne
- GREASE
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Josh Heck
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Nolan McGrath
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
2%
Joelle Sellers
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
2%
Theodore Fraleigh
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Paula Figueroa Caunedo
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Matt Setzer
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Benjamin Krumreig
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Aaron Patrick Craven
- CATS
- Fulton
1%Best Performer In A Play
Judy Kaye
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
29%
Holly Landis
- LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
24%
Jackson Pavlik
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
4%
Keith Heck
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Maya Burdick
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Alexandra Johnson
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%
Lauren Bitting Ellis
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
2%
David Jackson
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Weimy Montero Candelario
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage/Sankofa African American Theatre Company
2%
Randy Stamm
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
1%
Michael J. Barna
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Glenn Hamilton
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Victoria Narvaez
- SHEAR MADNESS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Ben Galosi
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Aileen Lynch McCulloch
- DOUBT
- Journey Theatric Sanctuary
1%
Bethany Butler
- 5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Charis Leos
- WHO'S HOLIDAY!
- Fulton Theatre
1%
David Ramon Zayas
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Catherine Tyson-Osif
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Craig Copas
- CLUE
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Andrew “Sarge” Dixon
- BLACK TO THE FUTURE
- Piano Lesson Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Marcus McGhee
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage
1%
Josh Brown
- SHEAR MADNESS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%
Jared Michael Delaney
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Andrew 'Sarge' Dixon
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%Best Play DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
29%THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
23%DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
5%MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
5%ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
4%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Theatre Harrisburg
3%FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
2%DIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
2%THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%CLUE
- The Belmont Theatre
2%MACBETH
- The War of the Roses Theatre Company
1%SHEAR MADNESS
- Keystone Theatrics
1%GOD OF CARNAGE
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Susquehanna Stage
1%5 WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%LOVES LABOURS LOST
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%NIGHT, MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%SILENT SKY
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%JEFFREY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%MURDER BY MEMBERSHIP ONLY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%Best Production of an Opera THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Gamut Theatre Group
43%HÄNSEL AND GRETEL
- Berks Opera Company
38%LITTLE RED'S MOST UNUSUAL DAY
- Berks Opera Company
18%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jack Leonard
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
14%
Andrew Nyberg
- INTO THE WOODS
- Theatre Harrisburg
9%
Sara Ahmadzadeh
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
6%
Cade Sikora
- CLUE
- Millbrook Playhouse
6%
Michael Hosler
- MISERY
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
5%
Seth Sponhouse
- RENT
- Community Theatre League
4%
Gene Hole
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
4%
Libby Maust & Sam Tyler
- ANNIE
- Salt & Lightly Theatre
4%
Jeff Kmec
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
3%
Jay Tobias
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
3%
Dominic Lau
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
3%
Dave Olmsted
- BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- Keystone Theatrics
3%
Andrue Morgan
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata performing Arts Center
2%
Jay Kern
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Calian Byard
- LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
- Gamut Theatre Group
2%
Jay Tobias
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Janos Boon
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Open Stage of Harrisburg
2%
William James Mohney
- FROZEN, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Fulton Theatre
2%
Robert Kovach
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
2%
Marc Robin
- CATS
- Fulton
1%
Cade Sikora
- DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
James Casey
- NIGHT, MOTHER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Sarah Bidini
- HONKY TONK ANGELS
- Millbrook Playhouse
1%
Kat Thorpe
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Millersville all campus musical organization
1%
Barry Fritz
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Finsterbush
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
27%
Katie Jasmann
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
12%
Kyle Jensen
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
6%
Aaron Mills, Shaun Ressler, Tony Taylor
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- Servant Stage Company
5%
Gary Young & Nate Hart
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
4%
Jeffrey Arntz
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Josh Allamon
- CATS
- Fulton Theatre
3%
Bob Ulrich
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
2%
Jonathan Shuey
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Brandon Miller
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Belmont Theatre
2%
Caleb West
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- The Belmont Theatre
2%
Tony Taylor
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Katie Jasmann
- WAITRESS
- Dutch Apple
2%
Devin McKibbin
- DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
2%
Heather M. Flatley
- THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Brandon Miller & Scott Templin
- TITANIC
- The Belmont Theatre
1%
Grant Patrick
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Michael Connelly
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Kevin Cole & Wayne Landon
- HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
- Open Stage
1%
Katie Jasmann
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Katie Jasmann
- HAIRSPRAY
- Dutch Apple
1%
Josh Allamon
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Emily Dellinger
- ASSASSINS
- Susquehanna Stage
1%
Seth Asa Sengel
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Dale Brickley
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jordon Ross Weinhold
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
14%
Aaron Ayala
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Theatre Harrisburg
6%
Becca Goebel
- THE PRODUCERS
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
4%
Seth Geyer
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
3%
Johnny Fenton
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
3%
Nikki Cohen
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
3%
Ashly Bills
- SHREK
- Twin valley players
3%
Brian Silva
- SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
3%
Tree Zuzzio
- LEMONADE!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Madelyn Gilbert
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Lynn Warwick
- ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
2%
Kenikki Thompson
- TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
2%
Ashley Oyster
- MAMMA MIA!
- Lebanon Community Theatre
2%
Adeline Jackson
- 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
2%
Laura Costa
- SHREK
- Twin valley players
2%
Charles Dalrymple
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- The Pennsylvania Playhouse
2%
Aaron Patrick Craven
- CATS
- The Fulton
1%
Jayden Mcfadden
- HAIRSPRAY
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
1%
Anthony Ariano
- DO BLACK PATENT LEATHER SHOES REALLY REFLECT UP?
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Ava Arkin
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
1%
Amy Jo Brixius
- MARY POPPINS
- Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
Anna Gibbs
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Aimee Bealer
- ANASTASIA
- Popovsky Performing Arts
1%
Nat Wiley
- TRUE CRIME: FRANKENSTEIN
- Penn State Centre Stage
1%
Anna Palese
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Carlisle Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jordon Ross Weinhold
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
32%
Matthew Golden
- LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
26%
Alexandra Johnson
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
4%
Amandine Pope
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Carlisle Theatre
4%
Michael J. Barna
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Lebanon Community Theatre
3%
Jake Margentanski
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
3%
Katy Engel
- MISERY
- Twin Valley Players
2%
Weimy Montero Candelario
- THE COLORED MUSEUM
- Open Stage
2%
Andrea M. Stephenson
- MURDER BY MEMBERSHIP ONLY
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
2%
Michael Roman
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Tatiana Dalton
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
2%
Asher Ferguson
- TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
David Payne
- THE BOYS NEXT DOOR
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Reji Woods
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Chris Wagenseller
- MEASURE FOR MEASURE
- Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre
1%
Tatiana Dalton
- GOD OF CARNAGE
- Ephrata Performing Arts Center
1%
Erin Shellenberger
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Gamut Theatre Group
1%
Kristin Carfley
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Lebanon Community Theatre
1%
Annie Priestner
- LOVE FROM A STRANGER
- Oyster Mill Playhouse
1%
Kevin Toniazzo
- DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Steven Filer Munley
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
David Kloser
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Susquehanna Stage
1%
Lindsey Shimp
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Lanene Charters
- DEATHTRAP
- Fulton Theatre
1%
Gabrielle Sheller
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Orpheus Theatre Company
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production 13 THE MUSICAL
- Hershey Area Playhouse
22%PINKALICIOUS
- keystone Theatrics
11%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Millbrook Playhouse
9%SHREK
- Twin Valley Players
8%ANNIE
- Salt & Light Theatre
5%TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Susquehanna Stage
5%NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED THE ROCK EXPERIENCE
- Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
4%TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
- Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
4%THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
- Gamut Theatre Group
4%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Fulton Theatre
4%ALADDIN
- Fulton Theatre
4%RADIUM GIRLS
- Yocum Institute for Arts Education
3%THE HOBBIT
- Open Stage
3%THE UGLY DUCKLING
- Popcorn Hat Players
2%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Fulton Theatre
2%ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE HORRIBLE NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY
- Keystone Theatrics
2%STONE SOUP
- Popcorn Hat Players
2%DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS
- Gretna Theatre
1%ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE
- Gretna Theatre
1%STEVEN THE PIRATE
- The Junction Center and Big Dream Players
1%MOANA
- Frances Mohler Dance
1%HÄNSEL AND GRETEL
- Berks Opera Company
1%THE GOLDEN GOOSE
- Popcorn Hat Players
1%LITTLE RED'S MOST UNUSUAL DAY
- Berks Opera Company
1%RUMPELSTILTSKIN
- Popcorn Hat Players
0%Favorite Local Theatre
Open Stage Of Harrisburg
28%
Oyster Mill Playhouse
25%
Lebanon Community Theatre
5%
Ephrata Performing Arts Center
4%
Millbrook Playhouse
4%
Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series
4%
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
3%
Twin Valley Players
3%
Salt & Light Theatre for the Performing Arts
3%
Community Theatre League
3%
The Fulton Theatre
2%
Keystone Theatrics
2%
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
1%
Theatre Harrisburg
1%
Fulton Theatre
1%
Hershey Area Playhouse
1%
The Belmont Theatre
1%
Carlisle Theatre
1%
Millersville University’s All Campus Musical Organization
1%
Riverstage Community Theatre
1%
Reading Civic Theatre
1%
Dreamers Productions
1%
Gettysburg Community Theatre
1%
Popovsky Performing Arts Studio
1%
Susquehanna Stage
1%