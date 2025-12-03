The ​Reading Theater Project​ Will Stage Reading of JACOB AND EBENEZER: A LOVE STORY

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The ​Reading Theater Project​ has announced the first playreading of the 25/26 season, Jacob and Ebenezer: A Love Story by Adam Richter. The staged reading plays one night only: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 7:00 P.M., at the GoggleWorks’ Boscov Theater, 201 Washington St., Reading, with parking on site. Tickets are available online or by calling 484-706-9719.

About the play: Jacob Marley and Ebenezer Scrooge are two of the most ruthless businessmen London has ever seen. They are hated by everyone and hate everyone in return. But they have each other. This is the prequel to A Christmas Carol that Charles Dickens couldn’t have written and fits perfectly into the “Disruption” theme of this year’s Play Reading Series..

The playwright is Wyomissing-writer Adam Richter. The performance is directed by John Gancar and stage managed by Sean Sassaman. The cast includes: Corey Clark – Young Ebenezer, Lady Strongman – Young Jacob, Joel Gori – Older Ebenezer, George Hatza – Older Jacob, Megan Rose – Nurse, and Richard Bradbury – Narrator.

Adam Richter is a journalist and playwright. His short plays have been produced by the Reading Theater Project as well as companies in Houston, Leeds and Kyiv. His one-act plays "Eye Contact" and "Clips" won the Phillip's Mill Emerging Playwright Award. He is a member of the Online News Association and the Dramatists Guild. Learn more about him at his website, adam-richter.com.

All productions this season will follow the Pay What You Will ticket pricing model: an audience member can choose their own price for a ticket, including $0. The recommended price is $10 for this production, and those who are able to pay are encouraged to pay the $20 Pay It Forward price. This ticket pricing model is part of our Theater for All initiative to make theater more accessible to all audiences.