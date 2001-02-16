Frankie Valli of The Jersey Boys Will Perform at Hershey Theatre in 2026

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons today announced their celebrated “The Last Encores Tour,” is coming to Hershey Theatre for a show on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m.

For more than 60 years, Valli has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with unforgettable hits such as "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." The group’s tour continues to be a poignant celebration of Valli’s legendary career, showcasing his timeless music and incredible showmanship.

The original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons and his solo success has spawned countless hit singles and his songs have been omnipresent in iconic movies such as “Grease,” “Dirty Dancing," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and more. The Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” based on Valli's life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway and has been seen by over 30 million people.