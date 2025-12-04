Theatre Harrisburg Will Celebrate 100 Years With Roaring ’20s New Year’s Event At King Mansion

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Harrisburg will present Countdown to 100 – A New Year’s Celebration at King Mansion as part of its centennial season. The event will take place on December 31 at the historic venue located at 2201 N. Front Street in Harrisburg. The evening will include an open bar, dancing, a cigar lounge, hors d’oeuvres, and a midnight toast.

Guests are invited to attend in elegant attire, with 1920s-inspired fashion encouraged. RSVPs are requested by December 19.

TICKETING INFORMATION

The celebration will run from 9 p.m. to midnight at King Mansion. Tickets are $150 and may be purchased through Theatre Harrisburg. Additional event information is available at theatreharrisburg.com.

ABOUT THEATRE HARRISBURG

Founded in 1926 during the “little theatre” movement, Theatre Harrisburg is the oldest performing arts organization in the Capital Region and one of the nation’s longest-running community theatres. Productions take place at the Jay and Nancy Krevsky Production Center and the Sunoco Performance Theater at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the organization continues its mission of presenting community-centered programming while expanding opportunities for local artists and audiences during its 100th season.