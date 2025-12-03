ELF THE MUSICAL JR to be Presented at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is inviting families across York to celebrate the season with Elf the Musical JR, a joyful, music-filled holiday production performed entirely by young artists under the age of 16. Running December 12-21 for eight performances, the show brings the heart, humor, and festive warmth of the beloved film to life onstage.

This year's production is part of DreamWrights' full lineup of seasonal programming, including the annual Holiday Bazaar, which transforms the lobby and Bazaar spaces into a marketplace of local artisans, handmade gifts, and family-friendly festivities. Guests are encouraged to explore the Bazaar, enjoy refreshments, and make a full holiday outing of their visit.

Based on the hit movie, Elf the Musical JR follows Buddy the Elf as he leaves the North Pole to find his true family, discovering joy, belonging, and Christmas cheer along the way. DreamWrights' production features double casting for the five leading roles, giving more young performers the opportunity to shine, while all remaining roles are single cast and appear in every performance.