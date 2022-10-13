Soweto Gospel Choir Brings All-New Show To The Majestic Next Month

Direct from South Africa, the three-time Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir brings an all new concert commemorating the freedom movement in South Africa and the Civil Rights movement in the United States to Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Monday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance is presented by WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital's Healing HeARTS Healthy Family Series, and 2022-2023 Celebrity Season sponsor, The Vesta Fund.

In "Hope - It's Been A Long Time Coming," the choir will perform a series of South African freedom songs along with music of the Civil Rights era including selections by legendary artists James Brown, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield and the one-and-only, Aretha Franklin. "Hope - It's Been a Long Time Coming," was commissioned by the University of Iowa Hancher Auditorium.

"The Majestic is proud to be among the most prestigious performing arts centers in America featured on the Soweto Gospel Choir's national concert tour," said Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel. " The choir is famous world-wide for their inspiring concerts in celebration of freedom and the dignity of all human beings. This is a concert you will remember for a lifetime."

Hailing from Soweto (South West Township), a town outside of Johannesburg and home of Nelson Mandela and South Africa's democratic movement, Soweto Gospel Choir continues to inspire audiences around the world with their powerful blend of African gospel, freedom songs and international classics.

Comprising a line-up of some of South Africa's best vocalists, these uplifting performers have shared the stage and collaborated with the biggest names in contemporary music including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, U2, Diana Ross, Peter Gabriel, Chris Martin, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Jimmy Cliff, Ben Harper, Angelique Kidjo, Robert Plant, Celine Dion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hugh Masekela and Josh Groban. Soweto Gospel Choir was formed in 2003 at the end of the apartheid era and during South Africa's inspiring return to democracy. Taking part in some of the major historical events in the new democratic South Africa, Soweto Gospel Choir are proud to have performed on many occasions for the Father of their Nation, former President Nelson Mandela's and sadly at his State Funeral in South Africa and at the subsequent commemorative service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Tickets for the Soweto Gospel Choir's Gettysburg concert start at $41 and are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are optional and encouraged at Majestic Theater performances.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.