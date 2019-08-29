September Lineup Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below

This Month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

THE BROADWAY SUMMER BALLYHOO!, SEPTEMBER 1 AT 7:00PM:

The famous Broadway Ballyhoo is back!

The Broadway Ballyhoo is a full-on celebration of all things Broadway! It's Broadway songs, Broadway stars... it's Broadway neon lights and it's bigger and better than life! NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has created more than 400 major concert events all over the world, has revived his legendary, much-beloved Broadway Ballyhoo and is thrilled to bring it back to its rightful home. This show was originally created for Feinstein's at the Regency Hotel, where Michael Feinstein had his previous club. The Broadway Ballyhoo, a unique show that changes with every performance, ran for a full year at the Upper East Side club! And now it returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, premiering on Sunday, September 1st at 7 PM, with Scott Siegel producing, writing, directing, and hosting this special summer extravaganza with an all-star cast!

Featuring: Marcus Lovett (who holds the record for having starred in two Broadway shows within 24 hours: The Phantom of the Opera and Carousel), Brian Charles Rooney (who made his critically acclaimed Broadway debut as Lucy in the most recent revival of The Three-Penny Opera), Mary Claire Miskell (54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits), Mara Friedman (Town Hall's Broadway Rising Stars), Albert Nelthropp (Broadway's Rising Star), Jacob Roberts-Miller (South Pacific), Tyler McCall (Swan Lake Rock Opera) and more stars soon to be announced!

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Tess Jonas: THE LIT(ERARY) WOMEN OF MUSICAL THEATRE, SEPTEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM:

Tess Jonas returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with Anything But Quiet, celebrating the lit women of literature in musical theatre. A charming and defiant response to a comment from an agency that she only plays characters who are "just too generic," this former English major is ready to persuade you otherwise. From Little Women and Jane Eyre to Violet and The Color Purple, Anything But Quiet is an evening of feminist literary history with plenty of heartfelt mix-belting and some fierce guest appearances. Don't miss an evening of the intellectual, witty, sarcastic, independent young women of musical theatre!

Featuring: Sarah Elizabeth Pothier, Venessa Marie Marco, Liz Erardi, Allie Wing, and Caitlin Mesiano.

Musical direction by Josh Kight.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

INVISIBLE: THE SCI-FI MUSICAL COMEDY IN CONCERT WITH Krystina Alabado, Anthony Norman, AND MORE!, SEPTEMBER 2 AT 9:45PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a hilarious, totally 80's evening featuring the songs of Invisible: A New Musical! As featured on Broadway World's "Some Like It Pop: Making A Musical" podcast series, winner of NMI's Search for New Musicals, and recipient of the NAMT National Fund Grant, Invisible is an electrifying update of the sci-fi classic The Invisible Man, as set through the lens of a 1980's high school comedy.

With a thrilling young cast of up-and-coming Broadway stars, this concert is produced by its original creative team, bookwriter David Hollingsworth (Rooftop Comedy, UC Berkeley's The Heuristic Squelch) and composer/lyricist David Orris (BMG Chrysalis writer whose songs have appeared in the hit JJ Abrams/Matt Reeves series "Felicity," MTV's "The Real World," and more). Directed by Tony Award® Nominee Mark Kudisch (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Assassins) with musical direction by Anessa Marie.

Featuring: Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Dan Amerman (Netflix's "Arrested Development," "The Office"), Chris Bona (Mulan), Christie Brooke (CBS's "Hawaii 5-0," "Midway" - feature film starring Woody Harrelson this fall), Jordan Goodsell (Allegiance with George Takei - west coast premiere, Disneyland's Frozen: Live at the Hyperion), Daniel Mills (Starry), Anthony Norman (The Prom), Alyssa Rupert (Skullduggery: A Musical Prequel to Hamlet - world premiere), Rehyan Rivera (The View Upstairs - west coast premiere), Luke Matthew Simon, Katie McConaughy (How the Grinch Stole Christmas - national tour), Dekontee Tucrkile (Mamma Mia! - regional), and more to be announced!

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Shoshana Bean, SEPTEMBER 3-5 AT 7:00PM

Additional performances on September 4 & 5 added by popular demand!

Shoshana Bean, star of Wicked, City Center's Songs for a New World, and the most recent Jenna in Broadway's Waitress, makes her long anticipated Feinstein's/54 Below debut. Expect an all-new, and in a rare turn of events, all-BROADWAY, show for this residency. Shoshana will sing from roles she's played, roles she wants to play, roles she'll never play, and maybe even take some requests! This is sure to be an evening you won't want to miss!

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless i??lms and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very i??rst replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.

Music direction by James Sampliner.

$85-$105 cover charge. $110-$130 VIP seating. $140-$165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH Robbie Rozelle, SEPTEMBER 3 & 17 AT 9:30PM:

Feinstein's/54 Below announces the new series Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle! Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!

Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for the shows!

Tuesday, September 3: Alexander Sage Oyen (Outlaws, Archie's Final Project), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Julia Murney (The Wild Party, Lennon, Wicked), Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Songs For a New World)

Tuesday, September 17: Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge..., Sweet Charity), Jason Danieley (The Full Monty, Curtains, Next to Normal)

$15-$20 cover charge. $30-$40 premium seating. 2 Item food & beverage minimum.

Ryan Raftery: THE Anna Wintour MUSICAL, SEPTEMBER 4-5 AT 9:45PM:

Ryan Raftery returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate the five-year anniversary of his smash hit musical based on the life and career of legendary fashion editor Anna Wintour. These two very special performances will coincide with New York Fashion Week.

She has sat at the top of a $300 billion industry for twenty-six years. Her power and influence cannot be denied. But when she places Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the cover of her magazine, the backlash is harsh and for the first time, her credibility is called into question. Through popular music and an astounding measure of creative license, "one-man musical juggernaut" (NY Daily News) Ryan Raftery tells the story of a fateful day in the life of the most powerful woman in fashion.

Stageplay and parody lyrics by Ryan Raftery

Directed by Jay Turton

Musical Direction by Brandon James Gwinn

Featuring: Ryan Raftery as Anna Wintour, Molly Pope as Grace Coddington, and Miranda Noelle Wilson as Anna's Assistant.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Fred Barton'S BROADWAY BAND, SEPTEMBER 6 AT 9:45PM:

Come celebrate the long-awaited return of Fred Barton's Broadway Band to Feinstein's/54 Below and New York nightlife, with surprise top-drawer guest singers, in a new evening of the best Broadway gems and rarities. Fred presents performers who know how to stop shows, and the songs that let them do it, arranged for the band in his trademark explosive style which has made him the orchestrator of choice for the New York Pops and orchestras around the country.

Fred's Broadway Band and his guest singers will feature the repertoire of his favorite songwriters, such as Jule Styne, Frank Loesser, Cy Coleman, Bob Merrill, Johnny Mercer, along with the unsung heroes of Golden Age standards-with Fred's knack for the spontaneous anecdote tying them all together. To quote one great lyricist: "It's better with a band!" - and to quote another: "There is no tune like a show tune!" And to quote Fred Barton: "I love show music. I love a good band. I love a great singer. And I especially love a great singer singing a great show song with a great band." If you agree, join Fred, his Broadway Band, and his Broadway guests in a powerhouse evening that will once again rattle the walls of Feinstein's/54 Below!

Featuring: Dorothy Kiara (Nine, Anything Goes, They're Playing Our Song), Jesse Luttrell (Showstopper, Bawdy), Karen Murphy (9 to 5, A Little Night Music, 42nd Street, All Shook Up, Titanic), John Preator (Show Boat, "American Idol" Finalist), and Karen Wilder (Forbidden Broadway).

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS, SEPTEMBER 7 & 27 AT 9:45PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featuring on September 7: Marina Jurica (Broadway by the Year), Michael Romeo Ruocco (Film & TV Star), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Kevin Spirtas (The Boy From Oz - Hugh Jackman's Standby), Missy Dowse (Gypsy National Tour, "Smash"), Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea, Radio City Summer Spectacular), and more stars to be announced!

Featuring on September 27: Featured stars to be announced!

$40-$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Jonas Brothers FT. Luca Padovan, Allie Trimm, Peter LaPrade, AND MORE!, SEPTEMBER 8 AT 7:00PM

THE Jonas Brothers WILL NOT BE APPEARING IN THIS CONCERT.

Much to the joy of screaming fans across the globe, the Jonas Brothers have reunited after their six year hiatus. In the wake of the Jonas Brothers' New York residency at Madison Square Garden this August, we are bringing their music back to Broadway's supper club.

Featuring classic chart-topping hits like "Burning Up" and "Year 3000," plus new hits from their 2019 album, Happiness Begins, "Cool" and "Sucker," 54 Below Sings Jonas Brothers returns to showcase the music of the Jonas Brothers at Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time since 2017. Join this creative team and cast of longtime Jonas Brothers fans as they celebrate the Grammy- nominated band's long-anticipated return to music.

If you have not been able to get the lyrics to "Cool" out of your head, if you still wear a red dress to any concert you attend, or if you once owned an iPod nano dedicated only to Jonas Brothers tunes... this concert just may be for you.

This concert is produced and directed by Amy Sapp, with musical direction by Daniel Mertzlufft.

Featuring: Melanie Brook (Bubble Boy, 54 Sings Ariana Grande), Tyler Conroy (Broadway Baes at Feinstein's/54 Below), C.J. David (New York City Opera's Stonewall), Monroe George (YOUNG Broadway Series), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Joseph Hayes (NY State of Mind Chronicles), Natalie Janowski (Tyler Capa and Friends at Feinstein's/54 Below), Peter LaPrade (This Ain't No Disco, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), Rachel Lind (Stranger Sings!, Friends: The Parody Musical), Kim McClay (A Chorus Line National Tour), Anthony Norman (The Prom, Newsies National Tour), Anthony Sagaria (American Psycho, Wicked), Allie Trimm (The Evolution of Mann, Bye Bye Birdie) and Sarah Wyatt (Rocktopia).

$30-50 cover charge. $65-80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

I COULD USE A DRINK: THE SONGS OF Drew Gasparini RE-RELEASE PARTY, FEAT. Alex Brightman, Kacie Sheik, Alex Wyse, AND MORE!, SEPTEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Composer Drew Gasparini returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on Sept 9 for his annual back-to-school party to celebrate the re-release of his beloved album, I COULD USE A DRINK.

Released in 2013 by Broadway Records and produced by Charlie Rosen, I COULD USE A DRINK introduced many Gasparini standards and best-sellers, including "If I Had You," "Valley High," and "A Little Bit." This concert will be a rare opportunity to hear the original vocalists from the album perform these songs again, live!

Join us for an evening of nostalgia and greatest hits, coupled with classic Gasparini bacchanalia.

Drew Gasparini is committed to forging a new sound at the intersection of theatre and pop, and to nurturing the next generation of artists. He is currently developing a number of new musicals including It's Kind of a Funny Story and The Whipping Boy with Alex Brightman, Night Shift, The Drum Bridge with Brandon Ellis, and other titles he wishes he could tell you about but cannot yet.

Featuring: Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!), Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), Brenna Coogan (Island Song), Blake Daniel (Spring Awakening), Anoop Desai ("American Idol"), Chloe Gasparini (Saint Adeline), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), F. Michael Haynie (Wicked), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Andrew Kober (Beautiful), Eric Michael Krop (Godspell), Raymond Lee (Aladdin), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Alexis Myles, Renee Rapp (Mean Girls), Morgan Reilly, Heath Saunders (Great Comet), Kacie Sheik (Hair), Rachel Skalka (Once Upon a Time in the Berkshires), Gabriel Violett ("The Voice"), Natalie Weiss ("Breaking Down The Riffs"), Keith White (A Bronx Tale), Keaton Whittaker (A Little Night Music) and Alex Wyse (Waitress, Spring Awakening).

$30-$45 cover charge. $65-$75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Krysta Rodriguez, SEPTEMBER 10-14 AT 7:00PM

Krysta Rodriguez makes her long-awaited Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Join us as Krysta presents a brand new concert exploring career highlights from her time in Broadway shows including Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family, In the Heights, A Chorus Line and Good Vibrations. There will also be other favorite songs and surprises, in this evening featuring many special guests and accompanied by music director Ben Rauhala.

Special guests for this engagement will be Krysta's "Smash" co-star Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, Les Misérables), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), who will star opposite Krysta as the title character in the upcoming Public Works presentation of Hercules, and Megan McGinnis (Come From Away, Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast).

Rodriguez is set to star as Megara in the Public Works presentation of Hercules, the upcoming musical adaptation of the Disney animated film at The Public Theater's Delacorte Theater in Central Park this summer. She was most recently seen playing Anita at the National Symphony production of West Side Story at The Kennedy Center and was seen starring in Theresa Rebeck's newest play What We're Up Against Off-Broadway opposite Skyler Astin. On television, Rodriguez is best known from her scene-stealing turn on the second season of NBC's "Smash" as fan-favorite Ana Vargas. Rodriguez was a standout in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Chorus Line, in which the Hollywood Reporter singled her out as the "Broadway pro whose delivery is so powerful she easily fills the cavernous Bowl, leading the cast to a cathartic crescendo." Other television credits include the NBC series "Trial & Error" opposite John Lithgow and recurring roles on "Quantico," "Younger," "Chasing Life," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Married," and "Gossip Girl."

$50-$60 cover charge. $75 VIP Seating. $95-$100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, SEPTEMBER 10 & 14 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Featured stars to be announced!

$35-55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF Alexander Sage Oyen FT. Ben Frankhauser, Bonnie Milligan, AND MORE!, SEPTEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Alexander Sage Oyen is bringing a new evening of original songs and a wild crew to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage! With over 5 million streams on Spotify, Oyen's blend of rock, pop, emo, and theatre music is sure to make a headbanger out of you. The concert will be directed by Austin Regan (Head Over Heels) and will feature a roster of Broadway performers singing their hearts out into the void... or at least you. Does that make any sense? Join us on September 11th at 9:30pm to find out!

Featuring: Ben Fankhauser (The Flamingo Kid, Beautiful), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Allie Trimm (The Evolution of Mann, Bye Bye Birdie), Max Crumm (Disaster!, Grease!), S.P. Monahan (Aunt Jack), Anthony Sagaria (Wicked), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Michael McCorry Rose (Anastasia, Gentlemen's Guide), Kamryn Harris, Jack Bowman, Mikayla McKasy, Elanna White, Graham Hancock, Lena Skeele, TJ Washington, Amanda Savan, and Taylor Nash.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE HARVARD-YALE CANTATA, SEPTEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM

How will they make it new? How will they keep it fresh? Will it be five wins in a row for Yale, or will the empire strike back? Join us for a very entertaining evening at Feinstein's/54 Below, featuring Harvard grads performing songs written by Harvard grads in fierce competition with Yale grads performing songs written by Yalies! For the fifth year in a row, Harvard and Yale grads will perform in a light-hearted competition that we all take deadly seriously. Last year's contest was a close one, as most of them have been, and Yale can't count on a five-peat. Or can they? The razor-thin margins mean that the teams are well-matched. The writing and performing talent is high on both sides.

Victoria Ordin (Yale '95) will serve again as Yale team captain and co-producer. Other participants will be announced. Produced and hosted by Tom Toce (Yale '78).

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lauren Fox: THE EVOLUTION OF Joni Mitchell, SEPTEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Lauren Fox returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in The Evolution of Joni Mitchell. Inspired by David Yaffe's passionate, brilliant biography, Lauren, in chronological order, takes a journey through Joni Mitchell's songwriting. From early folk to folk-rock, to jazz and pop music, Joni Mitchell continually evolved and pushed the envelope, defying critics and fans, who wanted her to stay the lithe and lovely, gentle folk faerie that they fell in love with in the 60's. Joni is a true pioneer, blazing a trail for women in music for decades to come, by never compromising her artistry.

Joni biographer, David Yaffe, joins Lauren in telling the stories behind songs, including, "Both Sides Now," Big Yellow Taxi," "Woodstock," "Blue," "Free Man in Paris," "Hejira," and "Turbulent Indigo."

Lauren's past three solo shows, Love, Lust, Fear & Freedom: The Songs Of Joni Mitchell & Leonard Cohen, Canyon Folkies: Over the Hills & Under the Covers, and Groupies: The Muses Behind the Legends of Rock & Roll have received critical acclaim from, among others, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. She has performed at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater, Carnegie Hall, The Town Hall, Subculture NYC, The Crazy Coqs (London), and has headlined at performing arts centers across the country, such as The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, The Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, Monmouth Center for the Arts, and The Bankhead Theater in Livermore Valley, CA.

Lauren had the honor of singing Joni Mitchell's songs at the book release for David Yaffe's new, definitive biography, Reckless Daughter, while David Read excerpts from his book. That evening was the inspiration for this show about Joni's evolving artistry.

Lauren will be joined by longtime friend and collaborator, Peter Calo, on guitar, and Ritt Henn, on bass.

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

REBIRTH OF RABBIT'S FOOT: AN EVENING OF HIP-HOP AND VAUDEVILLE, SEPTEMBER 13 AT 11:30PM

Vaudeville/hip-hop show Rebirth of Rabbit's Foot returns to Feinstein's/54 Below!

Fresh from their sold-out, Off-Broadway run, this hysterical and poignant evening features original music by featured artists, hilarious stand-up by the hottest-up-and-coming comedians, and a live band. Says one audience member, "It's a new show every time I see it." The show has toured such in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, and internationally at "Boom Chicago" in Amsterdam, Netherlands. They're ready for their upcoming run at MixedBlood Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota in December of 2019. The show is inspired by The Marx Brothers, Charlie Chaplin, Childish Gambino, and Netflix's "Dear White People."

This show, created by Jordon Waters, has been modified for 54/Below.

Directed by Amber Nicole

Written by Stephen Straub, Jordon Waters and Amber Nicole

Composed by Voltaire Wade Green and Mitchell Noble

Lyrics by Austin Antoine

Musical Direction by Matthew Soares.

Hosts: Nicque Marina, Victoria Antoinette and Nick Aslelmo

Special Guest: Gerald Caesar (Broadway's Choir Boy and Broadway's Tina Musical)

Featuring: Austin Antoine, Austin Bowen, Cercle Cheung, Brian Fender-Shirley, Kat Girling, Mildred R. Gil, Shae Lampert, Alyssa, Lundberg, Stephanie Marrow, Amber Nicole, Brandy Ochoa, Franca Paschen, Mally Reber, Kisai Silfa, Stephen Straub, Candice Segarra, Lia-Shea Tillet, Xavier Townsend, Dexter Warren, Jordon Waters, KC Wilson and Alex Young.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, SEPTEMBER 15 AT 7:00PM

BACK FOR SEASON NINE! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Special Guests: George Dvorsky (Passion's original Augenti), Eric Michael Gillett (Broadway's The Frogs), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (Henrik, A Little Night Music Broadway revival), Dee Hoty (Phyllis, Paper Mill Playhouse's Follies), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna), Pamela Winslow Kashani (Into the Woods' original Rapunzel), and Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along's original Franklin Shepard).

Featuring: Harris Doran, Evan Harrington, Kate Loprest, and Lucia Spina.

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! FIVE POINTS BY RIVERS, LYONS & PAKCHAR, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 7:00PM

Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler, who's choreography is currently seen in FX's "Fosse/Verdon" and the upcoming film CATS, has joined writers Harrison David Rivers, Ethan D. Pakchar, and Douglas Lyons, as director-choreographer of the explosive new musical: Five Points.

Inspired by the confluence of African-American and Irish cultures in New York City during the Civil War, Five Points tells the story of two men - Willie Lane, a young African-American performer at the famed Almack's Dance Hall, and John Diamond, an Irish immigrant and former jig champion, who risk everything for their families in pursuit of the American Dream.

Five Points had an award-winning sold-out world premiere at Theater Latte Da in Spring 2018. Rivers (book), is the winner of the 2018 Relentless Award for his play The Bandaged Place, which will bow at New York Stage and Film this summer. Douglas Lyons (lyrics/music) and Ethan D. Pakchar (music) will present their new musical Beau this summer at The Adirondack Theatre Festival after a residency with Roundabout Theatre Company & Bucks County Playhouse.

Blankenbuehler received the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors for his work on Hamilton, for which he also won a Tony Award® and an Olivier. He also has Tonys for Bandstand and In The Heights. Further Broadway credits include Bring It On, 9 To 5, The People In The Picture, The Apple Tree, and Annie. He was Tony-nominated for Bring It On and 9 To 5.

$50-$60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT AT THE CINEMA: YOUR FAVORITE SONGS FROM MOVIES FEAT. Sara Sheperd, Charlie Franklin & MORE, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Lauren M. Wagner and friends are excited to bring the movies to life with A Night At The Cinema, an evening filled with music to fundraise for gun safety, to the legendary Feinstein's/54 Below. Conceived, directed, and produced by Lauren M. Wagner, A Night At The Cinema is a night to relive your favorite movies through song and scene, brought to you by incredible Broadway, National Tour, Off-Broadway, and regional talent, and accompanied by the incomparable Dan Pardo, while a portion of the proceeds will be donated to EveryTown.

A Night at the Cinema is an exciting evening of fundraising and community, with music you'll be excited to hear and a movement you'll be eager to support. Please join us in supporting this incredible cause, and help to bring an end to gun violence in our country.

Featuring: Sara Sheperd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Cry Baby), Charlie Franklin (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon), Housso Semon (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd), Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys), Brianne Kennedy (Annie), Beth DeMichele (Musicals Tonight!), Brian Krinsky (Treasure Island), Lauren Moore (Havana), Maggie Wilson, Jordan Bunshaft, Katie Sexton (The Play That Goes Wrong), Carver Duncan and Lauren M Wagner.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Haley Swindal IN SING HAPPY: THE SONGS OF Liza Minelli, SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7:00PM

Back by popular demand after an oversold debut, come and see Haley Swindal (Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde) as she puts her brassy stamp on the greatest songs ever sung by her idol Liza Minnelli. Songs include "Maybe This Time," "Teach Me Tonight," "Cabaret," "Losing My Mind," "Stepping Out," and more. This Broadway starlet will astonish and devastate in an evening (featuring a quintet of the city's finest musicians and a duo of dancing men from Broadway) that will go down in showbiz history as a "you had to be there" event.

Written and Directed by Will Nunziata.

$45-$55 cover charge. $70 VIP seating. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jason Danieley, SEPTEMBER 18-21 AT 7:00PM

Beloved Broadway and concert performer, Jason Danieley, always sings from the heart. In this evening he shares stories and songs from that deep well, creating an evening of loving and remembering, filtered through jazz standards, and backed by a jazz quartet. The night will feature songs like, "I Believe in You," "My Romance, "Time After Time," "Young and Foolish," and many more. This is sure to be a show you won't want to miss.

In a career spanning two decades, Jason Danieley made his Broadway debut as the titular role in the Harold Prince revival of Candide in 1997, in which he was the recipient of the Theatre World Award and nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Danieley has since appeared in Broadway productions of The Full Monty, Curtains, Next to Normal, Chicago, The Visit, and was most recently in Pretty Woman at the Nederlander Theater. He has recorded numerous albums, including his solo album Jason Danieley & The Frontier Heroes, and regularly performs his solo concerts around the country.

Music Director: Joseph Thalken

Bass: Pete Donovan

Guitar: Nate Brown

Drum: Rich Rosenzweig

$65-$75 cover charge. $95 VIP seating. $125-$130 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nicole Henry SINGS Whitney Houston, SEPTEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Whitney Houston was one of the greatest and most beloved singers of our time whose musical contributions will remain in the American music lexicon for generations to come. Not many singers can do justice to her recordings, however the dynamic and passionate Soul Train award-winning vocalist and actress Nicole Henry will remind you of the Greatest Love of All when she takes the stage. Ms. Henry will share her personal journeys through Whitney's most beloved hits including: "I Have Nothing," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," "I'm Your Baby Tonight," "I Will Always Love You," and other timeless classics.

Written and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director Will Nunziata (Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho and Tony Award®-winner Lillias White), this captivating show will celebrate Whitney's messages of courage, truth, and love - all qualities Whitney shared in her music and life, and themes Ms. Henry also clings to in her life's quest.

Nicole Henry has earned three TOP 10 U.S. Billboard & HMV Japan jazz albums, she's won NYC's coveted BISTRO Award in 2010, and she's headlined in 20 countries in cities including Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, and Miami Beach. Don't miss this highly anticipated Whitney salute honoring this once-in-a-generation talent, with this world-class vocalist.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

John Minnock, SEPTEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

After a highly successful debut at Feinstein's/54 Below earlier this year, John Minnock returns to this storied venue. Returning with him is special guest NEA Jazz Master and Grammy-nominee saxophonist Dave Liebman. Mr. Minnock performs material from his recently released and celebrated album Right Around the Corner, remaining faithful to and drawing from his background as a gay man and the LGBT community. Come join us as this unique pairing brings a new genre to the New York music scene - a successful cabaret performer and a jazz icon!

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEN FELLMAN, SEPTEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Jen Fellman makes her Feinstein's/54 Below Debut to celebrate the release of her debut solo album Forbidden Drive (released by Broadway Records). Featuring songs from the worlds of jazz, standards, Broadway, and French chanson, Jen says, "I sing to share my story and explore love and identity. The songs on this album draw from a diverse repertoire of love songs that tell stories we all share - regardless of whom we love."

Poignant and beautiful, Forbidden Drive maps the journey of a romantic relationship from beginning to end, and the path from heartache to hope. The album musically embodies Jen's journey as an artist and as a gay woman while exploring her life between NYC & Paris. Winner for Best One-Woman Musical (Frenchy - A Parisian Affair, United Solo/Theatre Row), Jen has performed to sold-out audiences in the US and France. She now takes you deeper into her personal and musical journey with the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Michel Legrand, Hoagy Carmichael and more!

Produced by Grammy Nominee and 8-Time Emmy Winner Michael Croiter, with original arrangements and orchestrations by Music Director, Arranger, & Orchestrator Bob Goldstone, Forbidden Drive invites you into Jen's world, and onto a journey of your own. With full band and special guests from Broadway and beyond, you don't want to miss this magical show!

$25-$45 cover charge. $65-$75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS SHAWN MENDES, FEAT. Dan DeLuca, Anthony Sagaria, AND MORE!, SEPTEMBER 21 AT 11:30PM

SHAWN MENDES WILL NOT BE APPEARING IN THIS CONCERT.

From "Treat You Better" to "Señorita" to "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," the music of Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes has struck a chord with fans since his early days recording covers on Vine. Now, the music of one of Time's Most Influential People comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate one of the music industry's fastest-rising stars: Shawn Mendes.

This concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros.

Featuring: Kathryn Allison (Wicked, Aladdin), Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge, Head Over Heels), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Lindsey Brett Carothers (The Flamingo Kid), Robby Clater (Pretty Woman), Colby Dezelick (Anastasia), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Kaitlyn Frank (My Fair Lady, Newsies), Cailen Fu (Mean Girls), Devon Hadsell (Mean Girls), Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Anthony Sagaria (Wicked), Jake Swain (Mean Girls), Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked) and DeLaney Westfall (Beautiful, Kinky Boots).

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

Marin Mazzie'S SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR HOSTED BY Jason Danieley - A CONCERT TO BENEFIT THE CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY, SEPTEMBER 22 AT 6:00PM

Jason Danieley hosts an evening of uplifting performances by some of Broadway's brightest stars as they pay tribute to Marin Mazzie's achievements and advocacy. Proceeds will benefit the Cancer Support Community (CSC). CSC is a global nonprofit that provides $50 million in free support and navigation services for patients and their loved ones each year.

One September 13, 2018, the Broadway legend passed away from ovarian cancer. A powerhouse performer and fierce patient advocate, Marin served as a CSC Champion. "Marin was deeply committed to using her platform to shed light on the multitude of challenges facing people living with cancer diagnosis," Jason said. "Marin and I became CSC Champions because we strongly believed in its mission to help all people impacted by cancer by providing free services to cancer patients and their loved ones. Like Marin, this benefit will uplift, inspire, and empower."

In addition to Jason, the following performers* will also be a part of the tribute to Marin: Liz Callaway, Victor Garber, Rebecca Luker, Howard McGillin, Debra Monk, David Hyde Pierce, Sally Wilfert and Karen Ziemba.

Those unable to attend the benefit concert can honor Marin's legacy by making a donation to CSC. As a special thank you, a gift of $25 or more will receive a limited-edition sunflower power wrist band in memory of the actress's love of sunflowers which were an inspiration to her during her treatment.

To learn more about CSC, please visit www.cancersupportcommunity.org

All tickets include a three-course prix fixe, Wine, Beer, and Soda.

*Please note that all performances are subject to change at any time.

THIS IS A SPECIAL EVENT. By purchasing tickets for this Special Event you agree to share your contact information with the hosts of this event.

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID: THE WOMEN OF THE OFFICE MUSICAL SING COMEDY SONGS WRITTEN FOR MEN, SEPTEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Join the cast of the hit Off-Broadway show, The Office! A Musical Parody, as they celebrate their one-year anniversary in an evening of gender-bent comedy! The mostly female cast of the popular parody has been disproving the idea that "women aren't funny" for over 300 performances at the Jerry Orbach Theater, taking on the iconic Office roles of Michael Scott, Oscar, Kevin, Ryan the Temp, and more. Join Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Emma Brock, Taylor Coriell, Ani Djirdjirian, Sara Kase, Katie Johantgen, Kat Moser, Yamuna Meleth, Rita Posillico, Madeline Glenn Thomas, and a few surprise guests as they bring you Comedy Tonight (see what they did there?), from the likes of Spamalot, Book of Mormon, The Producers, Hamilton, and many more, because like, did we mention that most of the great comedy songs are written for men?! Check out why the reviews are saying that this gang really "wow[s] the crowd" with a "stupendously good time" (The Pop Break, and Theater Pizzazz), and say farewell to those old notions of comedic equality- these ladies are here to prove you wrong. We are sure you'll leave this night at Feinstein's/54 Below completely satisfied and smiling...... THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID.

Music Director: Teagan Miller

The Office Musical Parody has been breaking box office records Off-Broadway at the Jerry Orbach Theater since September 2018. With shoutouts from original "Office" cast members, and over 30K followers on Instagram (@theofficemusical), the show and its cast members have garnered a large and supportive fan base. theofficemusicalparody.com

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Kyle Dean Massey, SEPTEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below for his first New York solo concert in over two years, Kyle Dean Massey, star of Broadway's Wicked, Next to Normal, and Pippin, as well as the ABC series "Nashville," looks back on the songs that shaped his life, and the life that shaped his voice. From his small town Arkansas beginnings, to making his Broadway debut on roller skates, to becoming Broadway's longest-running Fiyero in Wicked, audiences can expect humorous and heartfelt stories from his life and career, as well as a setlist filled with hits from his career, his favorite pop songs, and some unexpected mashups and fun surprises.

Reunited with his music director and collaborator Benjamin Rauhala, you won't want to miss Kyle Dean Massey this September as he makes his triumphant return to the New York cabaret stage!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Kittredge: AN EVENING OF AHRENS & FLAHERTY, SEPTEMBER 24 AT 7:00PM

For the first time since a full house and rave reviews for her premiere of Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty this past May, Ann Kittredge returns by popular demand to Feinstein's/54 Below.

Not merely a fan of the great collaboration between Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, which led to Tony-winning shows like Ragtime and Once On This Island, as well as Anastasia, Rocky: The Musical, and My Favorite Year, Ann is fascinated by what makes this particular collaboration an enduring success. Directed by Andrea Marcovicci ("the Queen of Cabaret"), with musical direction by Alex Rybeck and Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, the show transports the audience from Dublin to England to the Caribbean-and beyond. Drawing on her extensive work on and off-Broadway and regionally, the 2018 MAC Award winner and rising cabaret star shares the unique wonder at the heart of each Ahrens & Flaherty creation.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY STARS: THE SONGS THAT INSPIRED THEM, SEPTEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM

What makes someone choose to become a musical theater actor? Talk to most performers and they will tell you exactly the moment they knew they had to act and sing on a stage. They will tell you who was singing and what the song was that turned them from being a normal person into someone obsessed with musical theater. For some, it happens in childhood; they saw a show, a movie, and the light went on. For others, it's a school experience. Yet for others, it's something they fell into by accident and then discovered that they loved what they were doing beyond measure. Whatever it was that moved them, touched them, inspired them, you are going to discover it when we present: Broadway Stars: The Songs that Inspired Them!

At least a dozen Broadway stars will not only share their moment of self-discovery, they will also, each, sing the song that captured their hearts, if not their souls, and made them fall in love with musicals. It will be a special night full of emotion and passionate singing.

Broadway Stars: The Songs That Inspired Them is a show created by NYC impresario, Scott Siegel, who has has put on more than 400 major musical theater concert events all over the world. He has produced, written, and directed Michael Feinstein, as well as creating, writing, directing, and hosting Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, which begins its 20th Anniversary season in February of 2020. Scott, who has literally put hundreds of performers on stage, will produce, direct, and host this unique evening of Broadway history and spectacular performance.

Participating Broadway stars will be announced soon!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT, HOSTED BY Taylor Louderman!, SEPTEMBER 25 AT 7:00PM

In spring of 2019, Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring it On), Ben Rauhala (Broadway Princess Party), and Matt Rodin held a song-writing contest for emerging musical theatre writers. With over 500 submissions, 5 winners were selected, receiving a fully produced music video and recording of their song by Warner Music Group.

Write Out Loud is a celebration of new musical theatre writers. And we are proud to present the New York premieres of the winning works and runners up at Feinstein's/54 Below! Directed and hosted by Taylor Louderman and produced by Hannah Kloepfer with musical direction by Ben Rauhala.

Featuring contest winners Kailey Marshall, Joriah Fleming, India Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, Mackenzie Szabo and a cast of Broadway's finest, we invite you to come join the party and toast to the future of Broadway.

Full cast list to be announced!

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NaTasha Yvette Williams, SEPTEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Come and get some R and R and R! Rescue, Relief, and Redemption!

Join NaTasha Yvette Williams at Feinstein's/54 Below for a night of great music, funny antidotes, and life lessons told through a musical timeline. Its also NaTasha's birthday show, so there is bound to be a celebrity surprise or two. There will be show tunes, country, and gospel - that's right - music, from Dolly Parton to Tamela Mann with a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston in between! Rescue, Relief, and Redemption is night of love and hope for everyone, featuring covers and original tunes to delight audiences of all ages... don't miss it!!

NaTasha Yvette Williams' Broadway credits include Waitress (Becky), Chicago (Mama Morton), A Night With Janis Joplin (Aretha, Joplinaire), The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess (Mariah), and The Color Purple (Sofia). You may have seen her on PBS in Lincoln Center's Showboat (Queenie) with The NY Philharmonic. Her TV credits include "Orange is the New Black," "Madam Secretary," and in the fall she will be Pearl in "The God Father of Harlem" starring Forrest Whitaker.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Andrea McArdle & Donna McKechnie CELEBRATE SONDHEIM & HAMLISCH, SEPTEMBER 26-28 AT 7:00PM

Encore by popular demand! Andrea McArdle and Donna McKechnie, two of Broadway's most endearing leading ladies, who starred in two of Broadway's most iconic shows (Annie and A Chorus Line) bring their ever vibrant talent and personal connection to this celebration of two of America's most beloved musical theatre composers: Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch.

Opening with Sondheim's "Another Hundred People" from Company, Andrea and Donna take the audience on a musical journey as they share personal stories and this collection of wonderful songs, finally looking back on the life they have chosen with Hamlisch's "What I Did For Love" from A Chorus Line.

Other shows represented in this evening include A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Follies, A Little Night Music, and They're Playing Our Song. Also expect songs from films including The Way We Were, Ice Castles, and The Entertainer. It will be a night of legendary songs performed by these favorite Broadway leading ladies who were there!

$50-$60 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $100 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF BEN LAPIDUS, Amanda D'Archangelis, AND ANDERSON COOK, SEPTEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

The musicals of Ben Lapidus, Amanda D'Archangelis, and Anderson Cook are "outrageous" (the FADER), "really, really good" (Billboard), "purely electrifying" (BroadwayWorld), and "too gross for your grandma" (their mothers).

From the angstiest teenage punk to a maverick matriarch of reality television, these characters and songs are odd, obscene, heartwarming, and hilarious. Come see this rising musical theatre team bring together old friends and new guests to sing fan favorites from shows like Pop Punk High, Blatantly Blaine, and The Disembodied Hand That Fisted Everyone to Death, as well as never-before-heard projects and brand new music.

Produced by Melanie Brook and David Treatman

Featuring: Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me, West Side Story), Jimmy Brewer (The Flamingo Kid, Hartford Stage), Melanie Brook (Bubble Boy), Dante Jeanfelix (Playing Hot, Ars Nova), Marc Koeck (High Button Shoes, NYCC), Kelly Krauter (Waitress National Tour), Sawyer Nunes (Gettin' the Band Back Together, Finding Neverland), McLean Peterson, Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen) and more to be announced!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELINDA PRIMORAC, SEPTEMBER 27 AT 11:30PM

Melinda Primorac, star of her local productions of Hairspray (Penny, Two Planks Theater Company) and Footloose (Ariel, Two Planks Theater Company), makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in her solo concert: I Have a Dream (Role). As theatre major Melinda navigates her way through becoming a professional in the industry, she dreams of the roles that she could one day play. Featuring music from Next to Normal, Wicked, Little Women, and The Prom, passionate Melinda is here to show the world that dreams really can come true. Come join Melinda in her NYC debut for an evening filled with love, passion, and showing you what dreams are made of.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

Andy Mientus SINGS Joni Mitchell'S LADIES OF THE CANYON, SEPTEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

This fall, Broadway and television star Andy Mientus will bring Joni Mitchell's iconic 1970 album Ladies of the Canyon to life at Feinstein's/54 Below.

At 26 years old, Joni Mitchell wrote and recorded songs, drew album art, and hand wrote lyrics for the release of her third studio album, Ladies of the Canyon, which Rolling Stone hailed as "An album of departures, overheard conversations and unquiet triumphs for this hymnal lady who mingles the random with the particular so effectively." Music director Benjamin Rauhala and Mientus will cover the album in full, stripping beloved songs such as "Big Yellow Taxi," "Woodstock," and "The Circle Game," down to find the hymns inside these unquiet triumphs.

Last seen at Feinstein's/54 Below in The Jonathan Larson Project, Andy Mientus is perhaps best known for playing writer Kyle Bishop on NBC's "Smash." He made his Broadway debut as Marius in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, winning the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for "Favorite Breakthrough Performance." Other theater credits include Deaf West's Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, the national tour of Wicked, Carrie at MCC Theater Off-Broadway, Sam Buntrock's production of The Who's Tommy at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and Moises Kaufman's production of Bent at the Mark Taper Forum. Other television includes the upcoming series "Gone" on WGN (Jan 2019), "The Flash" on the CW, "Chasing Life" on ABC Family, and "Anger Management" on FX. Writing includes the musical Burn All Night, written with synth pop group Teen Commandments (World Premiere, American Repertory Theater) and the Backstagers book series from Abrams/Amulet publishing, available now wherever books are sold.

Benjamin Rauhala worked on the music team for both Bartlett Sher's Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof and the Broadway production of American Psycho during the 2016 season. He recently served as the Associate Music Director on The Secret Life of Bees, directed by Sam Gold at the Atlantic Theater. His other Off-Broadway credits include David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into The Fire at The Public Theater and the current revival of The Marvelous Wonderettes at Theater Row. He is best known as the music director for Jeremy Jordan, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Newsies, and as the co-creator and 'Fairy Godfairy' of the Broadway Princess Party concert series with Laura Osnes. He met Mientus while serving as music director for Hit List, the meta-musical from the NBC television show "Smash," and is an Original Programming Producer at Feinstein's/54 Below, where he has created dozens of sold-out concerts, including the 'Broadway Loves' Series, which has famously honored Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and many more beloved pop icons.

$40-$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY IN THE ROUND: FEATURING Aisha Jackson, Tee Boyich, AND MORE, SEPTEMBER 28 AT 11:30PM

Inspired by the singer-songwriter rounds popularized in Nashville, IN THE ROUND sees your favorite Broadway performers take to the stage for a stripped back and intimate evening of storytelling through the songs that have shaped their professional and personal lives.

A hopeful series, IN THE ROUND aims to provide performers a platform to tell the stories of their life and career that they ordinarily would not have the opportunity to through the songs that have impacted them the most, while simultaneously fostering a fan to performer relationship like no other in a safe and intimate environment.

How It Works: Five performers take to the stage for the entirety of the show, seated on stools in a line. Each performer will perform two songs during the show. Going down the line, each performer will talk about the song they've chosen to perform and the impact it's had on them... perhaps it was the first theatre piece they heard, their first audition song. It could be a deep story, a light-hearted story, a funny story. They perform the piece, and the performer beside them continues in successions before the line rounds off to the start and the performers repeat this with their second, and final, song for the night.

Music Directed by Ashley Ryan

Produced and Directed by Monroe George

Featuring: Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Tee Boyich (Mean Girls), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom) and Monroe George.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 and $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Hilary Duff, FEAT. Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, AND MORE!, SEPTEMBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Hilary Duff WILL NOT BE APPEARING IN THIS CONCERT.

Why not take a crazy chance and come celebrate one of the queens of pop, Ms. Hilary Duff!

Join some of your favorite Broadway pop prince and princesses as they span Hilary's discography from "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean" through "With Love" and "Chasing the Sun."

Let's party like it's 2003! After all...this is what dreams are made of!

Musical Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler

Featuring: Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Kaitlyn Frank (We Are The Tigers, Newsies), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Morgan Keene (Newsies, Disney's DCappella), John Krause (Hadestown), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Molly McCook (TV's "Last Man Standing", "Good Trouble"), Jillian Mueller (Pretty Woman), Anthony Norman (The Prom, Newsies), Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob SquarePants, Alice By Heart), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen) and more to be announced!

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lucie Arnaz: I GOT THE JOB! SONGS FROM MY MUSICAL PAST, SEPTEMBER 30 - OCTOBER 2 AT 7:00PM

Celebrating a life on stage, Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, They're Playing Our Song) makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in I GOT THE JOB! Songs From My Musical Past. From her first role at 14 as The Cheshire Cat in Alice and Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin, Lucie and musical director Ron Abel offer audiences this brand new concert sharing stories and songs that Lucie has long been known for. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway's greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. Join us for an evening of honoring our great American musical theatre that is not to be missed!

Lucie Arnaz began her long career in a recurring role on the television program "The Lucy Show." At fifteen, she became a series regular on "Here's Lucy," and she later starred in her own series "The Lucie Arnaz Show." On film Lucie has co-starred in The Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond and Sir Laurence Olivier, as well as starring in several made for television movies including Who Killed The Black Dahlia and Down to You. On the stage, Lucie created the role of Kathy in the West Coast Premiere of Vanities at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles before starring as Gittel Mosca in the first national company of Seesaw alongside Tommy Tune. Lucie's Broadway credits include They're Playing Our Song, Lost in Yonkers, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Pippin. Arnaz and her husband of thirty-eight years, actor/writer Laurence Luckinbill, teamed up to form ArLuck Entertainment, a film and television production company, and together produced the documentary Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie, which was honored with an Emmy. During her distinguished career, Lucie has received numerous accolades including a Golden Globe nomination, a Theatre World Award, and Chicago's famed Sarah Siddons award.

$55-$75 cover charge. $80-$95 VIP seating. $105-$115 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins.





