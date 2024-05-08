Andrew Bova to Present TAKING NOTES: LESSONS IN AND OUT OF CLASS at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Andrew Bova, performing artist and star content creator on both TikTok and Instagram, in “Taking Notes: Lessons In and Out of Class” on Friday, May 31 at 7:00 PM. Bova reflects on the teachers and lessons in life that inspire him to keep working in progress, creating a beautiful journey to self-acceptance through hilariously humbling moments. From getting dumped for the super jock/first chair flute player to trying to get a good take of himself playing the “air sax” in his parent's driveway thinking it would be a valid college audition, Andrew has a song for each stepping-stone in his life. Proceeds from the show will be donated to education for youth in the arts. The evening features music director by Evan Rees on piano and Joseph Thor on guitar.

Andrew Bova was born and raised in New York. He began performing at the age of eight in a summer improv camp, and has been acting in productions ever since. Some of his favorite recent credits include Dr. Parker in Bat Boy (he later worked with Laurence O'Keefe on a reading of the updated version of the show), Bobby Strong in Urinetown, as well as productions of Cabaret and Amour. He's also had the pleasure of performing in various shows at 54 Below and The Green Room 42 in New York City. In addition to the stage, Andrew has also found a passion for acting for the screen and will be making his feature film debut this summer with a leading role in Still Life. Andrew is a proud alum of the Musical Theatre Conservatory at Barrington Stage Company, and is currently a senior at Emerson College getting his BFA in Musical Theatre.

Andrew Bova will perform “Taking Notes: Lessons In and Out of Class” on Friday, May 31 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by The New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

