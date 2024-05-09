THE WORLD ACCORDING TO FINNIGAN FAYE & GABBI MCCARREN Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Finnigan B. Faye, composer & lyricist of Catching Fireflies: A New Queer Musical, and their collaborator, writer and actress Gabbi McCarren, for a duo show of new work in a celebration of friendship and collaboration. Join in on May 29 at 9:30pm for The World According to Finnigan Faye & Gabbi McCarren, a night of new musical theater, folk, punk and jazz songs from upcoming and past projects the iconic pair has worked on together over the past 5 years – all sung by several of NYC’s up-and-coming artists.

Faye and McCarren first met on a college tour during 2018, not realizing the incredible collaboration and friendship to follow. They first started working together when McCarren sang the demos for Faye’s passion project, Catching Fireflies, back in 2020, with McCarren then going on to lead all iterations after. McCarren would then go on to start composing her own work, with her debut album dropping this fall.

The show will feature songs from her album, as well pieces from Faye’s upcoming EP - both produced by Lorien Sound’s James Rubino. The cast includes Joshua Turchin, RJ Christian, Katryna Marttala, Sofia Marchese, Marcel Joshua, Kenza Nejmi, and Elliott Styles

. “I’m thrilled to be presenting my own personal work in a space where I also get to perform among other incredibly talented artists,” McCarren states. “This place has housed the greats and I am honored to be here.”

Faye agrees, “I feel so incredibly lucky to have a best friend that both helped me uphold my work ethic and also has taught me unconditional kindness,” he states, “We always talked about doing a silly duo show back in college in 2019, and I’m grateful we get to do it 5 years later at this iconic Venue.”

The World According to Finnigan Faye and Gabbi McCarren plays 54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) on May 29 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org . Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

