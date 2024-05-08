Gillian Bell to Present IN MY PRIME at The Green Room 42 This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gillian Bell will present "In My Prime" coming to The Green Room 42, one night only, Thursday, May 16th at 9:30pm.

With 'In My Prime,' Gillian Bell invites you to explore the poignant subtleties of life's second act, told through the timeless magic of song. This cabaret is a heartfelt journey into the soul of an artist at a pivotal point in her life. It's about embracing the complexities of existence with grace, humor, and a touch of whimsy. Featuring renowned Broadway hits and hidden gems, Gillian, in collaboration with music director Jacinth Greywoode(I Can Get it For You Wholesale), brings a unique interpretation to each song, infusing them with personal experience and insight. This show isn't just a performance; it's a shared experience of reflection, laughter, and resilience. 'In My Prime' delves into the art of relationships, motherhood, good times, and traumas, weaving a tapestry of midlife musings through song.

"In My Prime" features a band led by Jacinth Greywoode with; percussionist, Ashley Baier (Six) guitarist, Jonathan Linden (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Clarinetist, Angela Shankar (Wicked), Bassist, Alex Busby Smith (Jagged Little Pill). They'll be playing everything from Sondheim to Brandi Carlile.

The cabaret will also feature other vocalists and performers, including: Delaney Bailey(Tuacahn), Maya Encila(Reperatory Phillipines), Cavan Hendron (The Lexington Theatre Company) Zack Krajnyak (Media Theater), Ian Laudano (Ogunquit Playhouse), Jacqueline Neely (The Players Theater) and Brian Weeks (Opera Delaware)

Gillian's virtuosic vocals across musical theater favorites, deep cuts, and pop-rock ballads will take you on an emotional journey asking, is there only one opportunity to be in our prime?

Tickets are available for both the in-person show, ranging from $25-$55. They are available online until May 16th at 5pm EST online here. If it doesn't sell out, tickets will be available at the door.

Outside the city? No problem, a livestream of "In My Prime" is available as well. Watch the show live or anytime for 24 hours. Purchase Livestream tickets here.

