The Green Room 42 to Present Steffanie Leigh's MATRESCENCE: BECOMING A MOTHER

The Green Room 42 will present Steffanie Leigh in "Matrescence: Becoming a Mother." Join Leigh (Mary Poppins, Gigi, War Paint) as she takes her audiences on a hilarious and heartwarming journey through her "matrescence," the-once-in-a-lifetime experience of becoming a mother. Through a blend of musical theatre, pop, and folk songs, Leigh explores a rollercoaster ride of emotions and experiences: from getting a positive pregnancy test in a hotel room in Australia to getting a positive COVID test in a hotel room in China; from prenatal vitamins to prenatal depression; from teaching her friends about "electric nipples" to learning about the "ring of fire" during labor. Featuring Alex "Goldie" Golden as music director and special guests Stephanie Park (Hamilton) and Mary Claire King (Chicago, Gun & Power). Plus, with Leigh deep into her third trimester... anything could happen! Get ready for an unforgettable evening of TMI, music, and budding maternal wisdom.

Steffanie Leigh's "Matrescense" plays at The Green Room 42 on May 19th. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available here.

MORE ABOUT Steffanie Leigh

Leigh made her Broadway debut as the title role in Disney's Mary Poppins. She went on to originate the roles of Liane d'Exelmans in Gigi and the iconic supermodel Dorian Leigh in War Paint, starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole. Her international and regional credits include Venus in Fur at Singapore Repertory Theatre, Gods of Comedy at The Old Globe and McCarter Theatre, and Passion at Signature Theatre for which she received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for her portrayal of Clara. On television she can be seen on "The Blacklist," "Blindspot," "Mysteries of Laura," and "The Good Wife." Her film credits include Progress (and unrelated things), Easter Mysteries, Members Only, and Seaside. Most recently she has been on tour with Disney Princess - The Concert. www.steffanieleigh.com @steffanie_leigh

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

Comments