Scott Alan Will Return to Birdland This Summer

Birdland will present the return of songwriter Scott Alan, along with some of today’s brightest stars singing his compositions. The one-night-only event will take place on Monday, August 5th at 7pm.

Songwriter Alan returns to Birdland to celebrate his oldest hits with the newest stars in a concert called “The Old and The New.”

Expected to join Alan will be: Audrey Belle Adams, Beatriz Melo, Marylee Fairbanks, LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne, Carla Mongado, Ashlyn Combs, Natalie Ortega, Cassidy Ewert, Eli Thomas, T’Arica Crawford, Jenna Miller Ferreira, Julian Carli & Kendall Paige Parrett.

After the 2007 release of his debut album Dreaming Wide Awake, Alan has gone on to release seven follow up albums that include Keys, What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up, Live, Anything Worth Holding On To, Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett sing Scott Alan, Lifeline and Nothing More. His compositions have been featured on American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, Entertainment Tonight, HBO, MTV and VH1.

