See Jason Robert Brown & Shoshana Bean, John Lloyd Young and More at 54 Below in August

THE FOUR ALT WIVES OF KING HENRY VIII - AUGUST 1 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below this August because, for one-night-only, the four alternate queens of Broadway's hit musical SIX are LIVE! Hear the incredible Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke's jaw-dropping vocals on the music of legendary pop and R&B queens from throughout historemix. You loved them in SIX, and now you can sing along to your favourite queen's songs in Broadway's Living Room at The Four Alt Wives of King Henry VIII!

The band will include Kimi Hayes on guitar, Lee Mortti on bass, Elena Bonomo on drums, and music director Luke Williams (Speak Up!) on piano. Arrangements by Roberto Sinha (Hamilton), and Luke Williams.

Produced by Jared Trudeau & Benjamin Nissen

Associate Produced by Larissa Jiao

Note: This concert will not feature any songs from the musical SIX.

$55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT COULTER'S GIVE MY REGARDS: A COMPETITION LIKE NO OTHER, FEAT. MARCY HEISLER, ZINA GOLDRICH, & MORE! - AUGUST 2 AT 7:00 PM

History is being made and you're invited to be part of it!

Scott Coulter's Give My Regards: A Competition Like No Other is once again looking for America's next big concert star. After a global search the contest's six finalists come together for the concert event that will determine the grand prize winner who will get the chance to perform with a major American orchestra. Each of the six finalists was mentored by a Broadway/cabaret star from the faculty of Spot-On Arts Academy including Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Klea Blackhurst (One of the Girls), Natalie Douglas (Tribute series), Jessica Hendy (Cats), and Anthony Murphy (The Devil Wears Prada). Who will be the next concert champion?

Featured contestants include Tove Holm, Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Matthew Skrovan, Hannah Verdi, Karen Wilkinson, and Samuel Wright.

Celebrity judges include Marcy Heisler, Zina Goldrich, Kelli Rabke, and Melvin Tunstall, III.

Celebrity performers include Scott Coulter and Jessica Hendy.

Joined by John Boswell on piano.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A REUNION FOR THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR OF RENT - AUGUST 3 AT 7:00 PM

The story never ends...the cast and band of the 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour of RENT reunites at 54 Below! Directed and produced by Tommy Kaiser & Carly Heitner, RENT Reunited is a chance to hear the cast sing through their dream roles outside of RENT, as well as songs from the show one last time. With hits like "Take Me or Leave Me," come measure your life in love with the final touring cast of the Tony Award-winning musical RENT. We're over the moon for this one-night-only celebration!

Starring Elizabeth Adabale, Mathew Bautista, Coleman Cummings, Jaylon Crump, Alexandria Greene, Shafiq Hicks, Tommy Kaiser, Stephen Rochet Lopez, Lyndie Moe, Charlotte Odusanya, Thomas Purvis, Analise Rios, Aiyana Smash-Jackson, and J.T. Wood.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW - AUGUST 3 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, for the first time ever, they're starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more - there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Featuring Brooke Beatty, Tara Bull, Michelle Cabot, Marc Cornes, Grace Flavien, Javier Garcia, Matt Hohmann, Coulby Jenkins, Alex Martins, Claire O'Neill, Luis Palomino, Austin Peak, Pier Lamia Porter, Macon Prickett, Eunice Rosario, and Gretchen Schneider.

$25 cover charge. $45 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELISSA ERRICO WITH BILLY STRITCH: SWING LESSONS - AUGUST 4-6 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on August 6 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Together Again! Tony Award® nominee Melissa Errico, the dazzling star of My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas, Les Misérables, and more, celebrates summertime with Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Stephen Sondheim, David Raksin, in tandem with the unforgettable cabaret and jazz artist Billy Stritch.

Every duo cabaret promises to be something different, but Swing Lessons really is - thanks to the glamour, sass, and class of the incomparable Melissa Errico and the irrepressible charm of Billy Stritch. Melissa comes from a Broadway background, Billy is a master of jazz. Together, they engage in a 'teach me tonight' tango, with Billy bringing the swing to Melissa and Melissa lifting up the sublime in Billy, each challenging the other to a new high in musicianship. Still aloft from their debut together as a duo with their brand-new lively holiday show last winter, this dazzling friendship takes them both to new sides of their talents and passion for music.

Singing from the American Songbook (with a touch of Legrand, and a soupcon of Sondheim), and using the inimitable storyteller style, that has made her a favorite among The New York Times contributors, Melissa will spin a few tales throughout the evening. She'll even tell why she loves that man Billy so much, how they both fell in love with music, and how these classic songs continue to unite us all.

What's more summer than a swing, either on a front porch or in an evening's music? This midsummer's dream of a concert promises to bring rocking joy to the entire family as we embrace the beauty and mischief of summer.

Joined by Tom Hubbard on bass.

$55 cover charge. $90-95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN MINNOCK - AUGUST 4 AT 9:30 PM

Vocalist John Minnock returns to 54 Below for a high energy jazz-infused show, celebrating the recent release of his 2022 album, Simplicity (on Dot Time Records). With him is special guest, NEA Jazz Master and Grammy-nominee saxophonist, Dave Liebman. Mr. Minnock performs re-imagined standards and original material from the album, with the new title song "Simplicity" by music industry legend, David Shire.

Simplicity is the follow-up to Mr. Minnock's acclaimed 2020 release Herring Cove, with material remaining faithful to and drawing from his background as a gay man and the LGBTQ community. Herring Cove also included a new song written for that album by David Shire, "After All These Years."

Minnock is the recipient of the 2019 HotHouse/Jazzmobile NYC Readers Best Male Vocalist award.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JORIAH KWAMÉ: [BLACK BOY JOY]FUL NOISE, FEAT. CHRISTY ALTOMARE, ISABELLE MCCALLA, & MORE! - AUGUST 5 AT 9:30 PM

Since he was a child, award-winning musical theater composer Joriah Kwamé has struggled with his voice. Is it too high? Does it say the right things? Is it too loud? Before writing the now-viral MT stand-alone, "Little Miss Perfect," (which won the inaugural 2019 Write Out Loud Contest) and starting to find success as a writer, Joriah had to find his voice through the many worlds he created to escape his stark reality as a neurodivergent black man in the midwest. Let him transport you into them through sarcasm-coated anecdotes, chocolate-covered melodies, and lyrics from the soul. Join him and some of Broadway's most exciting names as he makes a [Black Boy Joy]ful Noise.

Featuring Christy Altomare, Rachael Cell, Morgan Dudley, Diana Huey, Terrance Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Jay McKenzie, Nico Oliveri, DeAnne Stewart, and Brynn Williams.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - AUGUST 6 & 20 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Music direction on August 20 by Ron Abel.

The August 6 performance will feature Rose Chamblee, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Isaiah Mayhew, Benjamin T. Swanson, and more stars to be announced!

The August 20 performance will feature Liza Aquilino, Christopher Brian, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Brian Charles Rooney, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BARBIE, FEAT. CARA ROSE DIPIETRO, TORY VAGASY, & MORE! - AUGUST 7 AT 7:00 PM

Come on, 54 Below, let's go party! Join us for a magical evening celebrating songs from the Barbie™ movie-musicals of the 2000s and 2010s. Get ready to hear some hidden gems of the "princess catalogue," including songs from "Barbie™ as the Princess and the Pauper," "Barbie™ as the Island Princess," "Barbie™ and the Diamond Castle," and more! Wear your most fabulous bedazzled outfit, grab a tiara, and meet us at Broadway's Supper Club for a night of glitter-tastic fun! Produced by Jillian Michelle Smith, with music direction by Austin Pogrob. Assistant production by Kate Coffey and Jenna San Antonio.

Featuring Cara Rose DiPietro, Mia Cherise Hall, Sejal Joshi, Anna Chase Lanier, Devi Peot, Molly Russo, Austin Pogrob, Jillian Michelle Smith, Sasha Spitz, Abigail Tucker, Tory Vagasy. and our #54SingsBarbieContest winners Regina Brown, Callie Henrysen, Jacob Tyler Kent, Ashley Oviedo, and Brenna Patzer.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A TASTE OF PARADISE: CELEBRATING THE LEGACY OF MEAT LOAF & JIM STEINMAN, FEAT. MAX BARTOS & MORE! - AUGUST 7 AT 9:30 PM

Wonderful Crazy Night presents a special preview of A Taste of Paradise: Celebrating the Songs and Legacy of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman. Backed by the Wonderful Crazy Night Band and fronted by Chris Clark and Broadway's own Max Bartos (Sing Street). Vocalists include Samm Sclafani, Lauren Bradley, Steve Ryan (The Legendary Pot Roast), John Doboe, and Mikala Corrado (All Revved Up). Also on the guest list will be Karine Hannah - performing a fan-favorite Steinman gem. It's sure to be a Wonderful Crazy Night.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JENN GAMBATESE & FRIENDS | NO ONE IS ALONE: PERSPECTIVES OF HOPE FROM HAMMERSTEIN TO SONDHEIM, FEAT. ANDREW RANNELLS, SHOSHANA BEAN, & MORE! - AUGUST 8 & 9 AT 7:00 PM

From the man whose final musical lyrics reminded us to "climb ev'ry mountain" to his protégé and surrogate son who took us on a journey "into the woods" to look for our most authentic selves, this will be an evening of songs dedicated to hope, connection, and discovery ... and the joy of experiencing it all with friends.

Jenn Gambatese recently starred on Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire. Before that she starred in School of Rock. She is best known for creating the leading ladies of All Shook Up and Tarzan on Broadway, touring the country as Glinda in Wicked, and her performances with the esteemed Lyric Opera of Chicago. Terry Teachout of The Wall Street Journal wrote: "Ms. Gambatese has a platinum-plated voice and a smile warm enough to sell tickets all by itself." Smiles and moxie remain her preferred method of promotion.

The cast on August 8th will feature Cameron Adams, Jordan Ballard, Shoshana Bean, Calvin Cooper, Tony Award® winner Andrew Rannells, Jackie Seiden, and Joel Waggoner.

The cast on August 9th will feature Jordan Ballard, Calvin Cooper, Sara Jean Ford, Jamie Karen, and Joel Waggoner.

$80 cover charge. $115 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN, FEAT. GABRIELLE CARRUBBA, SAM GRAVITTE, & MORE! - AUGUST 8 AT 9:30 PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring Ephie Aardema, Gabrielle Carrubba, Nathan Lee Graham, Sam Gravitte, Ben Rappaport, Thom Sesma, Tally Sessions, and Syndee Winters.

Hosted and Conceived by Alexandra Silber.

Musical Direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROE HARTRAMPF, FEAT. JEANNA DE WAAL & ERIN DAVIE! - AUGUST 9 & 10 AT 9:30 PM

Fresh off of his Broadway debut in the long running and critically acclaimed Diana The Musical, Roe Hartrampf brings his very first solo show to 54 Below. Join the Razzie™️ nominated actor for two nights of songs, stories, and special guests. Roe will be singing some of his (and his parents') favorite songs spanning multiple genres and decades. Be sure to catch the show in person as there are no plans to release it on Netflix**

**as of now

Featuring Erin Davie and Jeanna de Waal.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ISAAC MIZRAHI - AUGUST 10-13 AT 7:00 PM

Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Isaac Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes by the likes of Milton Nascimento, Billie Eilish and Stephen Sondheim. He will dish on everything happening from social media to sex and what's happening in these crazy times. The New York Times noted, "he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy."

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He has an annual residency at Café Carlyle in New York City and has performed at various venues across the country such as Joe's Pub, The Regency Ballroom, and several City Winery locations nationwide. The New York Times noted, "he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy."

He is the subject and co-creator of "Unzipped," a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show "The Isaac Mizrahi Show" for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on "Project Runway: All-Stars" for the series' entire seven-season run.

Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children's classic Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre, and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.

$80 cover charge. $135-140 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIBERACE AND LIZA: A TRIBUTE, STARRING DAVID SAFFERT AND JILLIAN SNOW HARRIS - AUGUST 11 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris grace the stage in their 54 Below debut in Liberace and Liza: A Tribute. After sold out performances including Feinstein's at the Nikko and Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, this dynamic duo are elated to pay tribute to Liberace & Liza Minnelli in Broadway's Living Room. Delighting in the costumes, music, and glamour of show business's wildest entertainers, guests will be smiling and clapping along to hits such as "Chopsticks," "Cabaret," and "New York, New York." Under the musical direction of Bo Ayars, who toured with Liberace for 13 years as his arranger and music director, Liberace & Liza: A Tribute is a blinged-out and exhilarating night of musical and comical fireworks that you shan't soon forget!

$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHEN TONY MET MARIA: BROADWAY'S BEST (AND WORST) LOVE STORIES! - AUGUST 12 AT 9:30 PM

Led by Artistic Director Tracy Braunstein and Montreal's top musical director Nick Burgess, Full Circle Productions and their all-Canadian cast are thrilled to come back to 54 Below to bring you When Tony Met Maria: Broadway's Best (And Worst) Love Stories!

We invite all you Broadway lovers to come see our Broadway lovers! We're eager to share the inspiring, funny, and truly heart-warming love stories behind the stage's hottest couples, from Tony and Maria (West Side Story) to Emma and Alyssa (The Prom), from Elphaba and Fiyero (Wicked) to Belle and Beast (Disney's Beauty and The Beast), and many more. The show features amazing talents singing your favorite Broadway love anthems (and a few anti-love anthems, for the recently jilted among you). We'll cover the gamut of relationships as revealed through the eyes of your favourite Broadway personalities - and you're sure to LOVE it!

Featuring Tracy Braunstein, Stuart Lubarsky, Nick Burgess, Amanda Caron, Gabriel Cohen, Rachael Crux, Jonathan D'Amour, Marc Ducusin, Ethan Lubarsky, Jeanne Motulsky, Gustave Richard, Moriel Shahin, Stefania Vetere, and Joseph Salvatore Vitale.

$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA - AUGUST 13 & 27 AT 9:30 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below. The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Producer, Writer, Director, & Host: Scott Siegel

The performance on August 13 will feature Stella Katherine Cole, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Ben Jones, Anaïs Reno, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on August 27 will feature stars to be announced soon!

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JASON ROBERT BROWN, FEATURING SHOSHANA BEAN AND STRINGS - AUGUST 14 AT 7:00 PM

Three-time Tony Award®-winning songwriter Jason Robert Brown returns to 54 Below with a brand new show, featuring Tony Award® nominee Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night, Elphaba in Wicked, Jenna in Waitress) performing a heavenly host of great songs both old and new, accompanied by JRB's legendary band as well as a quartet of luscious, vicious, and utterly delicious strings.

Joined by Gary Sieger on guitar, Randy Landau on bass, Todd Reynolds on violin, Katherine Livolsi-Landau on violin, Kiku Enomoto on viola, and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf on cello.

$90 cover charge. $135 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELYSE BELL: PARTY OF ONE - AUGUST 14 AT 9:30 PM

Performer Elyse Bell, best known as a nominee at the 2019 Jimmy Awards, brings her very first solo show to 54 Below! Featuring songs from musicals like Little Women and Company, and by artists like Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile, Elyse will spend the evening exploring how the ingenue roles from her childhood shaped her into the performer and young woman she is today. You won't want to miss this heartwarming evening celebrating the female performers that took the outdated ingenue trope and brought it into the 21st century using heart, comedy, and the shared life experiences gained from being a woman. Additional guests to be announced!

With Bella Coppola (Kinky Boots) and more to be announced.

Music Directed by Rebekah Bruce Parker.

Produced by Jacob Stuckelman and Matt Krauss.

$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

HELEN PARK: LIGHT THE NIGHT (밤빛) - AUGUST 16 AT 7:00 PM

This event is being streamed online through BroadwayWorld Events. To purchase tickets for the in-person event, click here.

Helen Park, award-winning composer-lyricist of KPOP (Lucille Lortel Award, Richard Rodgers Award, 3 Drama Desk Nominations) and songwriter for the Oscar-Nominated Netflix animated musical feature film Over the Moon, returns to 54 Below, where she made her sold-out debut in early 2020! Featuring brand-new songs as well as tunes from KPOP and Over the Moon, Helen will take to the stage with songs, stories and support by great friends and some of Broadway's brightest stars. Don't miss out on experiencing this exciting new voice on the scene!

Music directed by Sujin Kim-Ramsey.

Featuring Lina Rose Lee, Abraham Lim, LUNA, Toren Nakamura, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ODDS AND ENDS: A SONG CYCLE BY JOSEPH THOR, FEAT. JJ NIEMANN & MORE! - AUGUST 16 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for an exhilarating evening featuring the songs of the new musical from Joseph Thor, Odds and Ends: A Song Cycle! In a New York City debut of the hottest new musical described as having "awesome songs" by Drew Gasparini and a "strong sense of humor, character, and story" by Nick Blaemire. you'll laugh to hysterical tunes like "Golden Age" and "No One Could Ever Know" and sing along to unforgettable hits like "Showdog." Experience new work at 54 Below like never before! Featuring an all-star cast of New York Veterans and Rookies, this concert is sure to cement Odds and Ends as a show you won't want to miss.

Starring Ashley Arnold, César Carlos Carreño, Emerson Fischer, Lauren Micke, JJ Neimann, Adi Roy, Allie Seibold, Sean Zuckerman, and many more to be announced!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PORTER CARROLL, JR. | THE EVOLUTION OF CABARET - AUGUST 17 AT 7:00 PM

Welcome Porter Carroll, Jr., founder of Atlantic Starr, the R&B/Pop hit machine from the '70s, '80s, and '90s, back to 54 Below! Now performing worldwide as the percussionist and vocalist for Hall & Oates, the number one selling duo in music history, Porter also headlines his own sold-out shows. The Evolution of Cabaret is an innovative cabaret/nightclub act that puts a new exciting spin on popular classics never before seen on the jazz club and cabaret circuit. Featuring a tasty panoply that runs the gamut from R&B and improvisational jazz to soul, funk, blues, rock & roll, and more, this is a must see show!

Featuring a band that includes Andy Abel on guitar, David Livolsi on bass, Danny Obadia on keyboard, and Joel Rosenblatt on drums.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS ABOUT ANXIETY 2.0: THE MUSIC OF JAIME CEPERO, FEAT. JASON VEASEY & MORE!- AUGUST 7 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Part ritual, part therapy, part queer kiki session, Songs About Anxiety 2.0 is a concert performance full of anecdotes and original music from afrolatinx actor, writer and award winning activist Jaime Cepero. Audiences should come prepared to laugh, to dance, and to align all they chakras. Featuring special guests from all across the TV, Broadway, and recording artist gamut.

Featuring William Bailey, Taylor Blackmon, Genesis Collado, Kevin Curtis, Michael Ray Fisher, Kristina Nicole Miller, Cartrez Tucker, and Jason Veasey.

They will be joined by Drew Cooper on guitar, Sean Murphy on bass, Orion Turre on drums, and Darnell White on keys.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEBBIE GIBSON: "OUT OF THE BLUE" 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT - AUGUST 18, 21, & 22 AT 7:00 PM

Where were you when you first heard Debbie Gibson's "Out of the Blue?"

Celebrate 35 years of this magical debut album with an acoustic performance by Debbie at the piano, performing the songs as she first wrote them as a teenager. Hear all the tracks, top to bottom - including "Foolish Beat," which made music history, with Debbie still holding the world record as the youngest female to write, produce, and perform a Billboard #1 Pop Hit! Join us for an unforgettable intimate evening of stories, audience interaction, and, of course... the songs that started it all!

$100 cover charge. $155 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANN MORRISON: MERRILY FROM CENTER STAGE - AUGUST 19 & 20 AT 7:00 PM

Special encore by popular demand! Ann Morrison is back in town with her new cabaret, including insights and never before heard tales of Merrily We Roll Along from the perspective of her award-winning character Mary Flynn. Forty years later and a few years wiser, in her signature playful and heartfelt style, Annie reprises the Stephen Sondheim songs she had the honor of introducing to the world.

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES VOLUME 8, FEAT. MIKE WARTELLA & MORE! - AUGUST 19 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Formally known as DUETS with thewriteteachers.com, DUETS: The Concert Series is the one of a kind concert series where up and coming musical theatre performers get to sing with their Broadway and showbiz idols.

Follow along at @duetstheconcertseries on Instagram.

Featuring Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, Al Gravina, Katie Lemmen, Morgan Milone, Carissa Navarra, Mike Wartella, and more stars to be announced!

Created and produced by Megan Minutillo.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DAVID JACKSON, FEAT. DAVID WHITE - AUGUST 23 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

David Jackson, veteran of four Broadway shows (Eubie!, My One And Only, La Cage Aux Folles, and Grand Hotel) makes his 54 Below solo debut. The original "New Rhythm Boy" from My One And Only and an original "Jimmy" from Grand Hotel, he will tell the story of his journey from Philadelphia to New York City, his dream of being in a Tommy Tune musical, and on a magical night dancing with Sandy Duncan at the Tony Award® Ball. Join him and his special guest, David White (Five Guys Named Moe and Grand Hotel) for an evening of songs by Eubie Blake, Noble Sissle, Andy Razaf, Leiber and Stoller, Duke Ellington, George and Ira Gershwin, and more.

Directed and Produced by Robert W. Schneider.

Musical Direction by Michael Lavine.

The evening promises to send you home on air.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DRIVEN: A NEW SONG CYCLE BY JOE ARCHER & FRANCESCO REDICA - AUGUST 23 AT 9:30 PM

Joe Archer & Francesco Redica are a London-based composing and songwriting duo. They are flying all the way from the UK to present the US premiere of Driven - A New Song Cycle at 54 Below!

The show follows three young people attempting to navigate through life's hardships whilst striving for a sense of belonging. It tackles important issues and personal battles such as accepting your own sexuality, feeling like you're not good enough for the world, and fighting to achieve one's dreams and goals by any means necessary. The show consists of 4 different sections introduced by original poetry, providing a narrative for the songs that follow.

Originally planned for a US premiere in April 2020, and having to wait through the global pandemic, Archer & Redica could not be more excited to finally arrive in the US to present Driven - A New Song Cycle. This production follows the recent release of the original cast album and premiere of the show in London.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN CLARENCE STEWART - AUGUST 24-26 AT 7:00 PM

John Clarence Stewart makes his 54 Below solo debut! John is best known for starring as Simon on NBC's Emmy Award-winning series, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist." He reprised his role for a holiday feature-length film based on the hit series, "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas," which aired on RokuTV this past holiday season. He can currently be seen on Starz!'s sophomore season of the hit crime drama series, "P-Valley" as Big Teak. His other television credits include the Netflix anthology series "What/If" and the Marvel series "Luke Cage," as well as "Hawaii Five-0," "The Good Fight," "Blue Bloods," "The Mysteries of Laura," and "Gotham."

In the wake of the ideas and ideals he's inherited, John seeks healing, softness, and freedom through both narrative and song. Join us for an evening celebrating a mixture of different song styles and genres from folk, to soul, to John's unique spin on some favorites.

$55 cover charge. $90-95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LAVON FISHER-WILSON & THE VONETTES: BROADWAY BBWS BELT! - AUGUST 24 AT 9:30 PM

LaVon & The Vonettes present Broadway BBWs Belt! LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Broadway star of Disney's Newsies, Chicago the Musical, Lysistrata Jones, and The Color Purple, and her talented Vonettes present Broadway hits from shows like Dreamgirls, The Life, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Sweet Charity, Hairspray, Bubbling Brown Sugar, The Color Purple, and more.

Get ready to fall in love with these three Dynamic Divas and their soulful, sexy sound! Come join the fun with audience participation, and get your singing on. It's gonna be a night you won't forget! When LaVon & The Vonettes present Broadway BBWs Belt!, you'll be dancing in the aisle to these iconic Broadway hits!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BEN JONES: I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLE - AUGUST 25 AT 9:30 PM

Ben Jones returns to 54 Below with a funny, moving and deeply personal evening of classic standards, soaring showstoppers and modern hits, punctuated with raucous, side-splitting and devastatingly honest stories from his own love life. Serenading audiences with his "extraordinary voice" (Night Life Exchange), Jones appears alongside a trio led by his music director and collaborator, the legendary Ron Abel.

In this hilarious followup to his "Jaw-Dropping" (BroadwayWorld) first show, Love Songs, Ben confronts relationships, breakups, sex and infidelity head-on with his original "puckish sense of humor" and "tongue-in-cheek mixture of comedy and sex" (BroadwayWorld).

Featuring songs by Joni Mitchell, Harold Arlen, John Mayer, Bruno Mars, Peter Allen, Bo Burnham, Stephen Sondheim, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, this show is sure to be an evening of "musical talent, humorous storytelling, authentic personality, and energetic positivity" (BroadwayWorld) that you won't want to miss!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANDREW ZACHARY COHEN: DON'T ASK THE LADY- AUGUST 26 AT 9:30 PM

"Having Andy usher on the balcony is like putting the Mona Lisa in a warehouse." - James McKenna, New Amsterdam Theatre House Manager

After descending from the balcony to arrive on center stage for his cabaret debut this past March, Andrew Zachary Cohen returns by popular demand to 54 Below with an encore engagement of Don't Ask the Lady. After circling the corridors of Circle in the Square and waiting in the wings at the St. James as a Broadway PA, Andrew found his calling in a most unexpected revelation: he's a leading lady. Putting his stamp on some of the theatre's most famous female roles and many lesser-known gems, Andrew explores his journey from suburbia to NYC through his earliest influences that created his deep love (or is it unhealthy obsession?) for the musical theatre. Rediscover the power of Broadway's most stirring women as Andrew journeys from Jule Styne to Billy Finn, from Stephen Schwartz to Stephen Sondheim, from Cy Coleman to Maury Yeston, and more.

Directed by two-time MAC winner Billy Recce.

Music Directed by MAC-nominee Steven Silverstein.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: MOSTLY SOUL: BELOVED HITS FROM MOTOWN TO BROADWAY - AUGUST 27- SEPTEMBER 1 AT 7:00 PM

"Mr. Young sings classics with such an angelic voice and flawless technique that even those who object to the idea of teeny-bopper pop in the shrine of the American songbook would have to give in." - The Wall Street Journal

John Lloyd Young is the Tony® and Grammy award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's Jersey Boys, as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood directed Warner Bros film. In John Lloyd Young: Mostly Soul. Beloved Hits from Motown to Broadway, Young leaves virtually no stone unturned as he interprets the greatest hits of Little Anthony, The Platters, Sam Cooke, Smokey, Luther and, yes, some Jersey Boys, too. It's Mostly Soul!

Music Direction by Tommy Faragher.

$85 cover charge. $140-145 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS DUA LIPA, FEAT. KYRA KENNEDY, HENRY PLATT, & MORE! - AUGUST 28 AT 9:30 PM

Dua Lipa will not appear at this performance.

A modern disco fantasia awaits you. Glitter. Gold. Pop and funk. Grammy and Brit award winner Dua Lipa has captured our imagination and put her stamp on popular music. Join us as we explore everything from hits like "Levitating" and "New Rules" to her collaborations with artists like Elton John. Featuring a full band and exciting new arrangements, 54 Sings Dua Lipa is going to be a glitzy night you will never forget.

Produced by Vaibu Mohan and Greg Paladino. Music direction and arrangements by Greg Paladino.

Featuring Jerusha Cavazos, Mia Gentile, Mia Gerachis, Archana Gopal, Mia Cherise Hall, Tommy Kaiser, Kyra Kennedy, Anu Mysore, T.J. Newton, Jessie Jo Pauley, Henry Platt, Devi Peot, Kathlynn Rodin, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Tatiana Wechsler, Alyssa Wray, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Kat Cartusciello and McKinley Foster.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SIREN: THE MUSIC OF DILLON FELDMAN - AUGUST 29 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for a new musical in concert: Siren. This full-length musical follows a small community of Sirens, pushed to the brink of extinction by an expanding settlement of humans. Up against a wall, they take their fate into their own hands by recruiting a young human with a dark past and a grudge. Dillon Feldman (composer/writer) weaves a haunting, modern soundscape through the lens of magical realism. The show explores family-the ones we create and the ones we're thrust into-as well as the origins of conflict and mythology.

Siren is a new musical produced by Danny Marin of Con Limón Productions and is in development with the support of The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle programming.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DANTÉ HARRELL AND ABIGAIL ALDRIDGE - AUGUST 30 AT 9:30 PM

Vocalists Danté Harrell and Abigail Aldridge present an eclectic jazz-flavored evening of mid-century American music and show business highlights. Composers covered include Irving Berlin, John Wallowitch, and Dizzy Gillespie. There are mini tributes to Ray Charles and Josephine Baker.

The singers are beautifully supported by Kuni Mikami, Lionel Hampton's pianist, acoustic bassist Jon Roche, and percussionist Luther Allison. Their glamorous dancer Amber Lyons will make a cameo appearance.

Danté has a classical backround and is always in demand; Abigail is a popular milliner and jazz singer, there will be harmonies and hats!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE RUNAROUND BY STEWART ALDEN TABLER IN CONCERT - AUGUST 31 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a musical evening featuring a concert presentation of The Runaround, an electronic musical about the journey of Abel, an Amish misfit! What happens when the headlines hit home in a community that does not read the newspaper? Because of their beliefs, an Amish community quickly forgives violent actions of an outsider, while shunning an innocent misfit of their own. Tragedy strikes as Abel is embarking upon Rumspringa. Caught as the star of the headline and shunned from the community, Abel runs around in self-discovery. In an unforgettable celebration of Stewart Alden Tabler's debut musical, experience the first public presentation of this work!

Directed by Ciara Renée

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

