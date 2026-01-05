BROADWAY SINGS to Present KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Tribute Concerts

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The concert series Broadway Sings has revealed its new high-energy concert event inspired by the musical universe of KPop Demon Hunters. This unofficial tribute and creative reinterpretation brings the film's bold pop spirit into a live setting through powerhouse Korean vocalists from Broadway & TV — all performed with a full, live band on February 8, March 7, and April 10.

Running over an hour, the concert will reimagine the sonic world associated with the award-winning movie while expanding beyond the film to celebrate K-pop more broadly; the setlist will include fresh renditions of recent iconic K-pop songs, creating a dynamic, fan-forward experience that honors the genre's global impact.

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from the film, including “Golden”,

“How It's Done”, “Your Idol”, as well as iconic songs from BLACKPINK, Rosé & BTS. The music will be arranged and music directed by Sujin Kim-Ramsey (KPOP). The series is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along).

A full roster of talent — Korean performers and musicians from Broadway & TV — will be announced in the coming weeks.