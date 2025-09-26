See Ephraim Sykes, Joy Woods, Adrienne Warren and More at 54 Below in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Joy Woods, Adrienne Warren and more.

PAVEL ŠPORCL: REBEL WITH THE BLUE VIOLIN – OCTOBER 1 AT 7PM

Pavel Šporcl, the leading Czech violin virtuoso and ICMA nominee, presents himself as a rock violinist for the first time in his 54 solo debut, Rebel With The Blue Violin. Joining forces with a new band, Pavel brings a fresh take on classic rock hits such as “Kashmir,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Smoke on the Water,” and more. With special musical arrangements by Pavel that are sure to capture the hearts of fans of all music genres, the evening will also include two of Pavels’ original singles, “Boundless” and “Surprise,” which complete the unique repertoire of this project.

Get ready for an incredible ride full of iconic rock hits, whose energetic interpretation will literally lift you out of your chair and come ready to experience the fusion of classics and rock performed by the unique Pavel Šporcl and his band. This musical event will leave you clamoring for more!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SARAH GOODMAN: LESBIAN THESPIAN – OCTOBER 1 AT 9:30PM

Sarah Goodman has appeared on the 54 Below stage in GOOD SHOW!, her duo sibling cabaret show, 54 Does 54, and Sondheim Unplugged. Sarah makes her 54 Below solo debut in Sarah Goodman: Lesbian Thespian.

Sarah shares her stories of being raised by a showbiz family and how she always dreamed of the Broadway stage, but hit hard times trying to be a working actor as a young woman. After a long theatre and performing hiatus, AKA the “forgotten era,” Sarah moved to NYC to go to grad school and finally chase her big Broadway dreams. Here she is in Broadway’s Living Room, where she also works as a sound engineer, the beloved 54 Below. Featuring music from Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, musical theater medleys, and more, Sarah Goodman explores her identity as a gay theater kid who is reconnecting with her true self and singing her heart out. This sapphic beltress is giving her dreams a shot and giving it her all!

Directed by Dana Kelly Craig, with musical direction by Julianne B. Merrill.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Our Town, Hairspray Live!) makes his 54 Below debut in Blessins’ ‘n’ Lessons, a look into his life, loves, and lessons told through the music that carried him throughout his journey thus far. You’ll hear music ranging from Broadway, like Ain’t Too Proud and Hamilton, to hits from artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, and Donny Hathaway. With dance still being his first language and playing the saxophone, drums and piano being his first love, Ephraim seeks to bare his soul and tell his story in the only way he knows how – music. Featuring special guest appearances from friends and family, this will be a one of a kind show you will not want to miss! Music direction by Manny Houston (Illinoise).

Featuring Jennie Harney-Fleming (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, The Color Purple, Hamilton) on Oct 2 only, D.R. King (“The Voice”) for all performances, Aramie Payton (The Outsiders, MJ) for all performances, Tony Award® winner Adrienne Warren (Tina, The Last Five Years, Shuffle Along…, Bring It On) on Oct 7 only, Tony Award® nominee Joy Woods (Gypsy, The Notebook, Six) on Oct 12 only, and more stars to be announced!

Ephraim Sykes was nominated for a Tony®, Grammy, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award for his performance as ‘David Ruffin’ in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. He recently starred in the 2024 Broadway revival of Our Town, directed by Kenny Leon, earning a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton (also streaming on Disney+), Motown The Musical, Disney’s Newsies, Memphis, and Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Off-Broadway, Sykes starred in Pal Joey at City Center Encores, co-starred in Black No More (The New Group, Antonyo Award nom.), Rent (New World Stages), and Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center. On screen, Sykes was seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit as well as the HBO series “Vinyl,” “Luke Cage” (Marvel/Netflix), “Crisis in Six Scenes” (Amazon), “Russian Doll” (Netflix), and in the NBC broadcast of Hairspray Live! opposite Ariana Grande, earning an MTV Movie + TV Awards nomination for Best Musical Moment: “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees) - $73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees) - $123 premium seating (includes $13 in fees).. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BOLERO NIGHT WITH JONATHAN LOLLEY: HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRATION – OCTOBER 2 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Get ready for a sensational Hispanic Heritage Month celebration like no other! Join us for an unforgettable evening as we bring the vibrant world of 1950s Latin cabaret to life for one night only in Manhattan. Experience the timeless allure of the American Songbook intertwined with the romantic rhythms of a Latin guitar trio in a serenade style. Relive the golden age with jazz standards like “I Wish You Love,” “Yesterday I Heard the Rain,” “What A Difference a Day Made,” and “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps,” all reimagined with a Latin romance twist from icons like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Eydie Gormé.

Channeling the legendary collaboration between Eydie Gormé and Los Panchos, our All-American crooner, Jonathan Lolley, alongside Los Ramirez Amor, will transport you to a bygone era of musical bliss. This unique fusion of cultures and sounds promises an evening of romance and elegance, perfect for a festive Hispanic Heritage Month!

54 Below is thrilled to honor the Latine and Hispanic performers, producers, and artists who are vital members of our artistic community this Hispanic Heritage Month. Join us in celebrating their contributions to our beloved art form by partaking from a special menu featuring dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. View menu specials here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AN EVENING WITH MARLOW AND MOSS: SONGS FROM WHY AM I SO SINGLE?, SIX, AND MORE – OCTOBER 3 AT 7PM

Join us (Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss aka Marlow and Moss), and some very special guests (!!!), as we sing you through some of our favourite songs from our career so far.

You might know us from our Tony Award®-winning show, SIX, but we’re so excited to introduce NYC to the songs from our most recent hit Why Am I So Single?. Its West End run earlier this year was nominated for Best New Musical at the Olivier Awards and its Original Cast Recording has over 4 million streams, peaking at no. 2 on UK iTunes Album charts – not to boast!!

Plus we’ll be sharing some songs from other projects – some old, some new, and most we haven’t quite gotten round to finishing just yet okay but we will soon… maybe…

So if you’re around and fancy hearing some bops and couldn’t get tickets to Hugh Jackman at Radio City, then come on down.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Artemisia LeFay: WASTED GIRL – OCTOBER 3 AT 9:30PM

Artemisia LeFay, rising star of cabaret with her critically acclaimed shows Ghosts of Weimar Past and Phantoms of the Cabaret makes her highly anticipated 54 Below debut with her newest show Wasted Girl. Spend an enchanting evening with chanteuse LeFay, an authentic song interpreter of the Golden Age Weimar Era. She will captivate you with her own vintage-inspired original songs. Wasted Girl was hailed by BroadwayWorld as one of NYC’s Best Cabaret Shows of 2024. Critics have compared Artemisia’s songs to those of The Great American Songbook establishing her as an important new songwriter of her generation.

Featuring Renée Guerrero on piano, Quintin Harris on piano and vocals, Khullip Jeung on violin, and Hannah Mount on vocals.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND – OCTOBER 6 AT 6:30PM

The New York Pops presents a one night only fundraiser in support of music education!

Guests will enjoy a special cabaret performance from Broadway star Jessica Vosk (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked), who promises an intimate and eclectic evening of songs, like your very favorite curated playlist, with theatrical moments and pop elements.

A three-course meal with wine pairings is included for all guests and a cash bar is available with liquor and cocktails. The New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will serve as host and alumni from the orchestra’s PopsEd programs will provide a special opening act performance.

Tickets are available now through The New York Pops’ website. Seats may be selected at point of purchase.

Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground support the orchestra’s PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Since 1991, PopsEd has impacted over 100,000 New York City students.

5:30 PM Champagne Reception

6:30 PM Performance and Dinner

Featuring Jessica Vosk.

Hosted by Steven Reineke.

Event Chairs: David Blakelock and Andrea Reiser.

With opening act The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble.

Please note this is a private event.

Tickets from $365. 5:30 PM Champagne Reception. 6:30 PM Performance and Dinner

THE LADS WHO LUNCH: A SONDHEIM MISCAST – OCTOBER 7 AT 9:30PM

The Lads Who Lunch: A Sondheim Miscast is a one-night-only concert where performers flip the script and sing Sondheim songs they’d never be cast to sing. It’s a fresh, playful take on his iconic work—celebrating the music while bending the rules. Expect powerful performances, unexpected moments, and a new lens on songs you thought you knew. It’s Sondheim, reimagined and redefined.

Produced by Tori Jeanine, Jackie Maroney, and Rachel Lynne Smith.

Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Michael Bernardi, Kayleigh Marie Brennan, Christina Britton, John Harmon Cooper, Caitlin Donohue-Bernardi, Mary Kate Heagerty, Tori Jeanine, Carly Jerstad, Jake Latts, Jackie Maroney, Rachel Lynne Smith, Troy Tripicchio, and Abby Wolanin.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY Christine Pedi & FEAT. Jasmine Amy Rogers & MORE! – OCTOBER 8 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for our new concert series celebrating songs from the stage, screen and beyond that tell the stories of “show people”… who are like NO people YOU know!

Christine Pedi, musical theatre comedienne & Sirius XM’s On Broadway channel daily presenter will host and perform. She will lead an incredible cast of musical theatre folks performing in this unforgettable evening! An all-star cast will be announced soon.

Expect Broadway’s most vivacious performers from many of your favorite shows past and present, as well as cabaret’s divas and crooners bringing to life iconic characters like Norma Desmond, Harold Hill, Momma Rose, George M. Cohan, Victor AND Victoria, one (if not ALL) of The Four Seasons, and more. Hear classics and hidden gems like “The Glamorous Life,” “Life Upon the Wicked Stage,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and many more from jukebox musicals, backstage shows, the silver screen, the “boob tube,” and maybe even the YouTube.

“Everything about it is appealing!” You’ll love these musical tales from Broadway, Tinseltown, TV, and popular songs about the colorful characters who create the crazy business called “show.” Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Javier Muñoz, Tony Award® nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical) and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW – OCTOBER 8 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

They’ve served you food. They’ve put on your shows. They’ve helped you purchase tickets. They’ve put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, they’re starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more – there’s a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Hosted and produced by Macon Prickett and Alex Martins. Music direction by Ben Covello.

Featuring Mark Beyer, Mandisa Boxill, Rae Ann Cabralis, Adelina Correa, Grace Flavien, GG, Sarah Goodman, Isa Harris, James Klapak, Antonio Martinez, Cassi Mikat, Katie O’Donnell, Luis Palomino, Elizabeth Precius, and Shayna Rives.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IN HONOR OF Billy Joel: A CONCERT! – OCTOBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Billy Joel will not appear at this performance.

Though illness has stopped Billy Joel from singing for now, the great Broadway and nightclub singers of New York will keep his brilliant music alive and soaring in this special concert event in his honor. And what an honor it will be for this handpicked cast to sing the songs of an artist who has had 33 top 40 hits, and 23 Grammy Award nominations (winning 6).

Billy Joel struggled before he made it big. But the stuff of life was driven into his soul, and it came out in his music. And on the 54 Below stage, you will hear his greatest songs. Some of what you’ll hear includes “New York State of Mind”, “Honesty,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Uptown Girl”, “It’s Still Rock ’n’ Roll To Me,” “She’s Only a Woman,” “Vienna,” “She’s Got a Way,” and, of course, “Piano Man.”

In Honor of Billy Joel: The Concert is created by NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world. This special concert will feature not only the some of our most talented performers, but it will also feature performers who love Billy Joel and will feel honored, themselves to pay homage to this man and his music. And there will be so much great music! Come and join us!

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Willie Demyan, Cooper Grodin, Kendra Foster McBride, Albert Nelthropp, Kelli Rabke, 2x Tony Award® nominee Bob Stillman, Jared Weiss, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Rita Rudner – OCTOBER 10 & 11 AT 7PM

Rita Rudner returns to 54 Below by popular demand!

A successful actress, author, playwright, and screenwriter, Rudner’s epigrammatic one-liners have filled the London Palladium, the Sydney Opera House, and Carnegie Hall. Now, audiences will have the opportunity to experience her icepick-sharp timing and trademark clever observations up close and personal. Rudner’s unmatched humor and enduring charm will leave you in stitches. Don’t miss the chance to see this comedy legend in a way you’ve never seen her before!

A house-filling favorite in Las Vegas since she opened as one of the hottest tickets in town in June 2000, Rudner is known for her epigrammatic one-liners. Over the course of a multi-year run she sold almost two million tickets, grossed over a hundred million dollars and become the longest-running solo female comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. She was named Las Vegas’s Comedian of The Year nine years in a row and in 2006 received The Nevada Ballet’s Woman of The Year Award. In October 2017 she was given the Casino Entertainment Legend Award.

Rita’s first solo HBO special, Rita Rudner’s One Night Stand, was nominated for several awards, as was her eponymous English BBC television show that later appeared in the USA on A&E. Rudner’s two one-hour specials for HBO, Born to Be Mild and Married Without Children, were ratings standouts and she performed all over the country, filling Carnegie Hall in New York three times. In 2008 Rita Rudner: Live From Las Vegas was PBS’s first ever stand-up comedy special.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CANCIONES DEL CORAZÓN: CELEBRATING LATIN POP – OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for Canciones del Corazón, a heartfelt evening celebrating the timeless voices of Latin pop. Through the music of Juan Gabriel, Selena Quintanilla, Shakira, Julieta Venegas, Luis Miguel, Hombres G, Reik and Jesse & Joy, this cabaret honors the songs that have lived in our hearts for generations. Featuring hits like “Querida,” “No Me Queda Más,” “Ahora Te Puedes Marchar,” “Devuélveme a Mi Chica,” and “¡Corre!,” each performance invites the audience to reflect, remember, and rejoice in the beauty of Latinx music.

Produced and directed by Paulina Reyes Csitkovits, this concert is a love letter to heritage, emotion, and the power of song.

Production coordination by Jessie Toledo.

Music direction by Andre Real.

Featuring Jake Burris, Andrea Caicedo, Alessandra Casanova, Omar Dileon, Luisa Gonzalez, Sergio Guerra, Jaeden Riley Juarez, Andrew Limon, Ana Luisa Martinez, Sophia Pompa, Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez, and Natalia Vela.

54 Below is thrilled to honor the Latine and Hispanic performers, producers, and artists who are vital members of our artistic community this Hispanic Heritage Month. Join us in celebrating their contributions to our beloved art form by partaking from a special menu featuring dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. View menu specials here.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – OCTOBER 11 & 25 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans on Oct 11 and by Ron Abel on Oct 25.

The performance on Oct 11 will feature Laura D’Andre, Jared Goodwin, Paul J. Hernandez, Dory Lorenz, William Michals, Jillian Mitchell, Skye Stauffer, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Oct 25 will feature Lucy Ames, Melissa Burke-Manwaring, Abigail Carter, Tommy Ferolano, Ryan Knowles, Jaygee Macapugay, William Michals, Cassi Mikat, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALL GROWN UP: A TRIBUTE TO THE ROLES YOU’VE OUTGROWN- SECOND EDITION – OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30PM

Remember those childhood roles you lived for? All Grown Up: A Tribute to the Roles You’ve Outgrown is your chance to see a dynamic collaboration between NYC’s passionate theatre students, as they bring a fresh, reimagined twist to the childhood songs that once defined them. From spirited orphans to “Revolting Children,” this one-of-a-kind cabaret lets adult performers pay homage to the roles that first ignited their love for theatre. Featuring an incredible lineup of performers, production/direction by Olivia DeMarco with co-producer Sophia Theokas, All Grown Up is a tribute to the past and a love letter to the stage. This evening of nostalgia, powerhouse vocals, and pure theatrical magic is one you don’t want to miss!

Music direction/piano by Braiden Lee.

Featuring Killian Allgeier, Ben Armstrong, Natalie Becker, Daphne Bruhmuller, Milena Gravante, Ella Ingold, Lyla Karekinian, Tyler Landusky, Talia Morrison, Ayla Mulock, Sara-Louise Oakes, Nicole Ottavio, Cristina Rivera Gordillo, Olivia Robatin, Eve Rosenstein, Abby Vetstein, and Miranda Young.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FILIPINOS ON BROADWAY, FEAT. Jasmine Forsberg & MORE! – OCTOBER 13 AT 7PM

It’s no secret that karaoke is the national pastime of the Philippines. Many (if not all) of Broadway’s Filipino performers grew up singing karaoke in their household – and eventually made careers out of it! Making its return to 54 Below, Filipinos on Broadway celebrates the talents of the industry’s Pinoy artists. Featuring Broadway powerhouses and up-and-coming singers, this show will provide an exciting mix of pop ballads, musical theatre selections, R&B songs, and more. Watch as these singers bring their karaoke skills from the living room to the 54 Below stage, in celebration of Filipino American History Month! Music direction by Justin Ramos (Here Lies Love).

Featuring Isabella Abuan, Christiana Alicante, Aedan Alvarez, Gabriel Argate, Joshua Carandang, Tatianna Córdoba, DV Cortez, Jasmine Forsberg, Angelica Hale, Sarah Kay, Naomi Latta, Adrian Lindayag, Miranda Macasero, Markus Mann, Lauren Marut, Gabriel Vernon Nunag, Hayden Rivas, Kay Sibal, Angelo Soriano, Jason Yanto, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DOES ANYONE ELSE FEEL THIS WAY? AN EVENING WITH ELI RALLO & FRIENDS – OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Does Anyone Else Feel This Way? Celebrate the release of Eli Rallo’s new book and join us for a night of music, catharsis, and collective feelings inspired by Rallo’s new essay collection that captures the chaos, comedy, and quiet beauty of being a person with feelings (lots of them). This one-night-only event features songs that match the book’s energy—honest, funny, raw, and real. With a cast of powerhouse performers bringing emotional rollercoasters to life through music, come for the laughs, stay for the existential spirals, and leave feeling just a little more understood.

Music direction by Ben Rauhala.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Jenn Colella, Cara Rose DiPietro, Jordan Fisher, Jasmine Forsberg, Tony Award® winner J. Harrison Ghee, Mandy Gonzalez, Mykal Kilgore, Jack Mastrianni, Sam Pauly, Diego Rodriguez, Will Roland, Cole Thompson, Jessica Vosk, Tony Award® nominee Betsy Wolfe, and Anna Zavelson.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jennifer Bassey: FROM SEXY SOAPS TO CLASSY CABARET – OCTOBER 14 & 15 AT 7PM

The performance on October 15 will also be livestreamed.

Emmy Award winner Jennifer Bassey, who made her cabaret debut in last year’s critically acclaimed Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert, returns to 54 Below in her first solo show, and takes you on her musical journey From Sexy Soaps to Classy Cabaret. Best known to soap opera fans the world over as the iconic Marian Colby on ABC’s “All My Children,” Jennifer has done it all. She’ll share memories of her often hysterical, sometimes heartbreaking, and frequently scandalous life; from her humble beginnings as a singing Playboy Bunny, to starring on Broadway (Tonight at 8:30, A Touch of the Poet, The Jockey Club Stakes, California Suite), Off-Broadway (The Taming of the Shrew, Isn’t It Romantic?, Tartuffe), and her on and off-screen exploits as TV’s first nymphomanic-cougar daytime diva, in this autobiographical romp featuring songs from Broadway and The Great American Songbook.

Starring Jennifer Bassey.

Music direction by Ian Herman.

Additional arrangements by Marilyn Maye.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Phil Collins – OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Phil Collins will not appear at this performance

Something is in the air tonight! Join us as 54 Below celebrates the work of singer, songwriter and drummer Phil Collins. You’ve seen him as the drummer and lead singer of the rock band Genesis; or from his solo works such as the animated film Tarzan. His combined works earned him more Top-40 singles than any other artist in the 80s. You’ll hear favorite songs like “Against All Odds (Take A Look at Me Now),” “Easy Lover,” “You’ll Be in My Heart,” and “In the Air Tonight.” Don’t be a stranger – and get your tickets now!

Produced by LxL Productions, a New York City-based production and events company that empowers women through strong, on-stage representation. From theater and cabarets to private events, we create our own productions and partner with artists and clients to bring their visions to life. Associate production by Harley Yanoff and music direction by Safin Karim.

Featuring Kolby Lamont Bates, Sarah Bockel, Danny Drewes, Caleb Graham, Milena Gravante, Kiara Michelle Lee, Hailie Lucille, Lauren A. Marchand, Jack F. Murphy, Zibby Nolting, Perry Sherman, Noah Simau, Ryanne Solinsky, Melissa Tormene, Dylan S. Wallach, and more stars to be announced!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST: VOLUME 5 – OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Sings The “Do Not Sing” List is back and better than ever featuring all of Broadway’s most overdone tunes, with the goofiest, flashiest, and most heart-wrenching twists yet! Join your favorite New York City performers for a night of music we all know and love… maybe a little too much. Directed and produced by Annie Brown, 54 Sings The “Do Not Sing” List is bound to get your toes tapping and fingers snapping through your favorite songs reimagined. “Watch What Happens” as we “Defy Gravity” in this iconic night you won’t want to miss! Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Katherine Abel, Maddy Mae Billings, Annie Brown, Allison Calabrese, Megan Collina, Ella Dolynchuk, Chiane Ekweonu, Naiya Fernandez, Lauren Gilder, Phoebe Jennings Johnson, Garrett Langley, Taylor Layne, Abby Lerma, Paige Lord, Talia Lynn, Hailie MacKay, Ainsley Martell, Gabby Medeck, Bea Mienik, Sara Naumann, Morgan Paige, Echo Deva Picone, Michael Reitano, Dylan Ryan, Ethan Sadkowski, Reagan Shook, Noah Simau, Katie Spiropoulos, Sean Steele, Katie Trumbull, Jessica Vanek, Lorelai Vega, and Morgan Vybihal.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Andreas: S’WONDERFUL – OCTOBER 17 & 18 AT 7PM

The performance on Oct 18 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

S’ WONDERFUL… is just that! Christine Andreas reflects on the finest qualities of being a human over 2,000 plus years, (ok… just a small portion thereof :), as she performs the very best of the American Songbook, old and new. From Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel, not to mention a taste of Rodgers with Hammerstein, Lerner with Lane, Mancini with Mercer, a little Silvestri with Higgins, and much more! If you need a little ‘pick me up’ … S’ Wonderful is the musical elixir that will brace your spirit and bolster your heart.

Musical direction by Martin Silvestri.

Christine Andreas’ shows at 54 Below, Love Is Good, be-Mused, Cafe Society, and most recently PIAF – No Regrets, received unanimous raves, leaving The New York Times “thunderstruck” and audiences “electrified!” Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, two-time Tony Award® nominee and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro & Donald F. Smith Lifetime Achievement Awards. She won theatre-goers’ hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony Award® nomination) and On Your Toes (Tony Award® nomination). She created the role of Marguerite St. Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel and starred as Jacqueline in La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer. Concerts in NY’s finest cabaret rooms to The White House to Carnegie Hall were the basis for her award-winning CDs: Love is Good, Here’s to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set, and PIAF – No Regrets. Intrigued…..?

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez & Ryan Scott Oliver’S ACTOR THERAPY – OCTOBER 17 AT 9:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by Kleban Prize-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Mrs. Sharp, Party of the Century) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Featuring an incredible cast of talented performers and a wide range of musical styles, from pop to Golden Age Broadway to contemporary musical theatre (and everything in between,) this memorable evening will be hosted by Actor Therapy‘s Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (he/him), with music direction/piano by Jason Wetzel (he/him).

Featuring Sehri Alese, Michie Aranguren, Peyton Chance, Emma Claye, Katelynn Fehrer, Hannah E. Feldstein, Alexander Fernandez, Fernando Flores, Blake Gioviti, Jade Hebling, Isa Hernandez, Jenavieve Hinton, MJ Hughes, Caitlyn Kops, Abby Lerma, Sasha Lippis, Emma List, Taylor Parker, Haiden Pederson, Alissa Rojas, Mae Roth, Christina Russo, and Marian van Noppen.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Talia Sulla: A NIGHT OF MUSICAL CELEBRATION WITH HUIZI ZHANG ON PIANO – OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Talia Sulla returns to 54 Below with an unforgettable evening of music from some of your favorite Broadway shows including Cabaret, Bright Star, and The Phantom of the Opera, along with a few unexpected pop and jazz gems.

After her successful debut in the Leading Ladies of Broadway production, Talia is thrilled to be back on the 54 Below stage. She will be accompanied by world-renowned pianist Huizi Zhang, a master musician who will also be featured with solo exciting contemporary pieces.

Featuring Bradley Ford Betros.

$47 cover charge (includes $2 in fees). $77 premium seating (includes $2 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – OCTOBER 19 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (with over 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring Abigail Carter, Maryana Crawley, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, William Michals, Lumiri Tubo, Chelsea Lee Wheatley, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RENEE KATZ SINGS Irving Berlin: LOST IN HIS ARMS – OCTOBER 19 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“The Most Heartwarming Show of the Year” is how Times Square Chronicles’ Jacqueline Parker describes Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin: Lost In His Arms in her recent column “Top Cabaret Artists of 2024.” And now Renee, the multiple MAC and BroadwayWorld Award-nominated cabaret artist, who has often been compared to the late Barbara Cook, reunites with critically-acclaimed arranger and musical director Christopher Marlowe in celebration of the release of their highly regarded new album with her 54 Below debut.

The album combines Berlin’s timeless standards with a special focus on his earlier work and some of his rarer gems, together with Renee’s singular sound, and deeply personal perspective, of which Steven Mosher of BroadwayWorld wrote “she does a deep dive of emotions into the lyrics accompanying each melody.” The album aims to shine a unique spotlight on one of our greatest songwriters, while also illuminating his Jewish heritage as an immigrant and a proud American. Marlowe, who is best known for his unforgettable collaboration and recordings with the iconic Nancy LaMott, has made each of these Berlin classics vibrant and immediate.

Along with Marlowe, Renee is joined by the extremely talented Rex Benincasa on drums and Ritt Henn on bass, ukulele and vocals. The performance is directed by multi-award winning cabaret artist Jeff Harnar, who will also be making a special guest appearance. For no matter how complex the world gets, Berlin’s messages remain accessible, universal, and forever timely; as in this show, Irving Berlin speaks his truth, which Renee believes, is everyone’s truth.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S GOT BARS: WHEN THEATRE MEETS HIP HOP – OCTOBER 19 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

New York is the birthplace of both hip-hop AND Broadway, and these two styles have taken on many forms in all areas of entertainment. The culture of hip hop and its musical elements have greatly influenced musical theater throughout history and continues to have influence on how it takes form today. Join us at 54 Below for Broadway’s Got Bars as we perform some of the most iconic hip-hop and theatre songs and explore the variety of ways these two genres have coexisted. Be prepared to hear music from musicals from your favorite shows such as Dreamgirls, Hamilton, and In the Heights, along with some other classic theatre songs performed in a fresh and innovative way! You will also hear original material from some young new theatre artists who explore what this relationship can look like for the future. Produced and directed by Malaikia “Lake” Sims-Winfrey, with music direction by Puli. Artistic consulting by Kevin Lacey.

Featuring Terrence Berry, Dewight Braxton Jr., Jalyn Crosby, Ayana François, Juan Herrera, Calvin Lindo, Harris Matthew, Lannie Rubio, Alyssa Watkins, Adarian Williams, and and special guest Justen Ross.

Joined by Martin Constenla on guitar, Colin Jeffress on bass, and Tim Schneider on drums.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SEUSSICAL 25TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT, FEAT. Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ann Harada, & MORE! – OCTOBER 20 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Seussical, the Musical is celebrating its 25th Anniversary

Members of the original Broadway cast will once again be reuniting for ONE NIGHT ONLY so you may experience this beloved musical from the legendary team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love. Make your plans today, you never know WHO you’ll find there!

Featuring Bryan Batt, Cameron Bowen, Joyce Chittick, Jen Cody, Natascia Diaz, Michael J Farina, Gaelen Gilliland, Justin Gomlak Greer, Anthony Blair Hall, Ann Harada, Brian Michael Hoffman, Catrice Joseph, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Eddie Korbich, Janine LaManna, Darren Lee, David Lowenstein, William “Bill” Ryall, Jerome Vivona, and Stuart Zagnit.

Projections by David Engel.

Music directed by David John Madore.

Produced and directed by Jerome Vivona.

Stage managed by Bonnie Panson.

Show artwork by Justin “Squigs” Robertson.

SEUSSICAL

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

Co-Conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Eric Idle

Based on the Works of Dr. Seuss

For the 7pm performance: $73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

John Lloyd Young: LIVE AT 54 BELOW – OCTOBER 21 – 25 AT 7PM

The performance on Oct 25 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young returns to 54 Below with a brand-new set of his singular blend of retro and contemporary classics. The original “Frankie Valli” in Jersey Boys on Broadway and the Warner Bros. film, Young delivers a sultry mix of vintage soul, rock ballads, and contemporary classics—songs that ache, seduce, and stir the heart.

Backed by his electrifying New York band, led by Ron Abel on piano.

For his performance as Valli, Mr. Young won the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. He sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys original cast recording. Young re-created his Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Bros.’ film adaptation of Jersey Boys.

Young’s interpretations of classic favorites and genre-bending knockouts range from nostalgic pop and R&B to jazz, Broadway, and beyond. His five-star-rated solo album of R&B standards is My Turn… (2014).

Mr. Young is a former presidentially-appointed Member of Barack Obama’s President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) - $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN: IN CONCERT, FEAT. Richard Kind, PAULA PELL & MORE! – OCTOBER 21 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

When young pop sensation William Frankenstein is murdered, the family’s nanny is blamed. However, local high school loner Mary Sheldon knows there’s more to the story. Armed with a microphone and her own ambitions, she launches an investigative podcast to expose one Victor Frankenstein’s secrets, unraveling a tale of dark science, monsters and an alarming amount of preventable murder. The deeper she digs, the more she realizes she’s not only telling this story — she’s in it.

Featuring a book by Matt cox (Puffs) and music & lyrics by Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op), the new glam-rock tinged musical comedy True Crime Frankenstein (or the Modern, Modern Prometheus) makes its NYC debut in a starry, raucous concert that explores the eternal question: what makes a monster and what makes a man?

This will be the NYC debut of True Crime Frankenstein – a commission from Concord Theatricals. Music direction by Daniel Pardo and production assistance by Stephen Stout.

Featuring PJ Adzima, Ava Briglia, Max Mendoza Crumm, Josh Dela Cruz, Ellis Gage, Tony Award® winner Nikki M. James, Tony Award® nominee Richard Kind, Andy Miller, Tony Award® winner Bonnie Milligan, Chrissy Pardo, Paula Pell, Allison Posner, and Natalie Walker.

Joined by Zachary Eldridge on drums, Brendan O’Grady on bass, Daniel Pardo on piano, and Mike Pettry on guitar.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BURTON IN THE BASEMENT: A Tim Burton CABARET – OCTOBER 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tim Burton will not appear at this performance

Enter 54 Below for a dark and whimsical night of music from the strange and spectacular mind that is Tim Burton. Known for his gothic aesthetic, heartfelt oddballs, and off-beat humor, we’re diving into Burton’s decade-spanning career with a cabaret that’s equal parts eerie, enchanting, and unforgettable.

Expect to hear songs from musicals that made their way to the big screen (and vice versa!), including the sweeping Southern whimsy of Big Fish, the technicolor wonder of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the dark, operatic tragedy of Sweeney Todd. We’ll also journey through Burton’s iconic stop-motion worlds with haunting melodies from Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas, plus a few surprises pulled from his deepest creative corners. Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Zachary Anderson, Brett Boline, Lauren Brown, Myles Carter, Anthony Chavers, Dillon Knight Drozdz, Zach Faust, Nick Adam Humphries, Kendall W. Morgan, Santana Ortiz, Moana Poyer, Jack Roden, Gabriela Torres, Chris Tucker, and more stars to be announced!

Also joined by Thomas E. Carley on bass, Alex Jashinski on saxes, and Tim Schneider on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SUMMONING SONDHEIM, FEAT. Anna K. Jacobs & MORE! – OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A summoning tonight! Five-Star EdFringe hit Summoning Sondheim is a musical comedy séance, in which Grace O’Keefe (Best Newcomer Musical Comedy Awards ’24, owner of Sondheim’s tarot cards) and Jordana Belaiche (West End: Jane in Disney’s Mary Poppins, Little Cosette in Les Misérables) summon Stephen Sondheim to save musical theatre, and therefore, the world.

Co-written by Jordana and Grace with original music by Grace (plus an occasional Sondheim parody), and directed and developed by Bel Parker, the show is a vehicle for elevating new womxn voices in musical theatre while venerating Sondheim’s legacy. Each show features special guests. Music direction by Katie James Rushin.

“With its perfect blend of silliness, heart, and musical theater worship, “Summoning Sondheim” is a must-see” –London Theatre Reviews

Featuring Anna K. Jacobs, Rebecca Kent, and Grace O’Keefe.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Phillip Officer SALUTES Mabel Mercer: YOU FASCINATE ME SO – OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30PM

“A master of lyric precision. A textbook example in pop understatement.” – The New York Times

No understanding of the American popular song is complete without the knowledge of the legendary Mabel Mercer and her influence on lyric interpretation. Her perfect diction and honest approach to lyrics attracted many of America’s rising singers to emulate her style: Frank Sinatra, Lena Horne, Tony Bennett, Bobby Short, Peggy Lee, and Nat King Cole. What they learned from Mercer transformed American culture. Tin Pan Alley was expanding its trunk of tunesmiths to include Broadway’s brightest composing stars: Cole Porter, George & Ira Gershwin, Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein, Cy Coleman & Carolyn Leigh. The chic supper clubs and smokey saloons were a perfect playground for the intimate art of cabaret. Phillip Officer has always had the ability to make one feel that he’s singing a particular song only to you. That is the magic of Phillip Officer — a wizard of musical words. Now, he brings his hit Mabel Mercer show, You Fascinate Me So, to 54 Below!

Music direction by Mark Hartman.

Featuring special guest KT Sullivan.

Also joined by Mark Hartman on piano, Ray Marchica on drums, Mollie Rose on violin, and Saadi Zain on bass.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Marti Cummings – OCTOBER 26 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Daniella Darling, Ty Evans, and Dom Parinyon.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye – OCTOBER 26 – 28, 30 & 31 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following her recent sold-out shows, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport to the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

November 27 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For Marilyn’s Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 27, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe, which features classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. All guests will be charged $95 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity). Pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm.

$106.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $167 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $172 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROTTEN TO THE 54: A NIGHT OF SPOOKS, SONGS, AND SPELLS – OCTOBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Calling all wicked queens, mischievous sidekicks, and descendants of evil — Rotten to the 54 is a brand-new Halloween cabaret full of magic, mayhem, and musical mischief.

Featuring songs from your favorite animated classics and movie musicals — including spooky hits from a certain coven of 1693 witches, enchanted high schools, and the darker side of the fairytale universe — this concert is packed with nostalgia, iconic bops, and just a dash of poison apple flair.

Performed by a cast of NYC’s fiercest vocalists, this night of spooks, songs, and spells is a celebration of the villains we love, the rebels we rooted for, and the characters who made being bad look so good.

Costumes encouraged. Magic guaranteed.

Produced by Luke Gilmore and Ginger Snap Theatrics.

Featuring Maggie Bera, Shailen Patel Braun, Jen Chia, Darcie A. Hingula, Alyssa Jaffe, Nicholas Kraft, Kamiah Vickers, Erich W. Schleck, Paul Tuaty, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Alexis Tidwell BAILEY: CHAPTER 10 – LESSONS IN LIVING – OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Alexis Tidwell Bailey, star of “Mimi’s Costume Closet” on Peacock, Paula in OCTET at Hudson Valley Shakespeare, and Little Eva in the 1st national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, returns to 54 Below for a one-night-only solo concert: Chapter 10 – Lessons in Living.

Marking ten years since she left home in Tennessee for NYC to pursue a career in entertainment, Alexis revisits through song a few lessons that the last decade has taught her – highlighting themes of transition, triumph, and truth. With music direction by Michael O. Mitchell (MJ the Musical), the evening features an eclectic mix—from Whitney Houston and Celine Dion to Paramore, Broadway favorites, and more. Chapter 10 invites you to laugh, dance, reflect, and relate as Alexis and friends transform life’s lessons into a soulful, joy-filled soundtrack of resilience and revelation.

Featuring Carrie Compere, Alia Hodge, and Aashley Morgan.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, AJ Jagannath on guitar, Leandria Lott on violin, Criston Oates on bass, Jazmin McCray on alto background vocals, Michael O. Mitchell on piano, Justin G. Nelson on tenor background vocals, and Kala Ross on soprano background vocals.

Come for the music. Stay for the heart.

Follow @tinytidwell | alexistidwell.com

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BACK TO BAR/BAT MITZVAH – OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Be transported back to your 13-year-old theatre kid self at Back to Bar/Bat Mitzvah. The producer and director of the show, Liza Suzanna, will be singing her viral Broadway Bat Mitzvah Medley to celebrate 10 years since she performed it at her Bat Mitzvah. The show will include a stellar cast, singing songs they wish they could have sung at their own Bar/Bat Mitzvah. With performances of songs from Wicked to Funny Girl, the show will be a joyous event you won’t want to miss.

Piano by Paul Rigano.

Featuring Jenna Barricklo, Olivia Cull, Casey Esbin, Hayley Brooke Feinstein, Andrew Geher, Yael Karoly, Alison Kessler, Lauren Nathens, Lily Pierce, Liza Suzanna, Lison Tunick, Maddy Wenig, and more stars to be announced!

Liza Suzanna is an actor, singer, dancer, and writer who made her off-Broadway debut in Anne Frank, a Musical, as part of the ensemble. She was also the understudy for all the female characters and performed as Margot Frank for several nights. Liza was a part of the NYU Tisch class of 2024, where she received a BFA in drama. At NYU Tisch, Liza studied at the Atlantic Acting School and Stonestreet Studios. Liza loves to write comedy and make people laugh. She is currently writing a comedic movie about her Broadway Bat Mitzvah that will include her Broadway Bat Mitzvah Medley. She has gone viral on social media for her Broadway Bat Mitzvah Medley clips. You can check them out on her Instagram @liza_suzanna_journey.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder: PLAY IT FORWARD, FEAT. Jake Wildhorn! – OCTOBER 29 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Linda Eder returns to the 54 Below stage with her new show, Play It Forward, a concept based on “pay it forward, with a special guest – her song, Jake Wildhorn.The show features some of Linda’s favorites, along with Jake’s great songs. Keith Cotton music directs this special evening.

One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

$150.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $207 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE RAGE: CARRIE 2, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY – OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

This year, there’s no better Halloween icon to celebrate the season with than Carrie White………’s half-sister, Rachel Lang. Returning to 54 Below almost a decade after its debut, The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody—based on the very real 1999 cult-classic Carrie sequel—comes screlting back to NYC, brought to you by the creative team behind the cult-ish, classic-ish We Are The Tigers. A loving send-off to all things Carrie, The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody tells the familiar story of a troubled telekinetic teen who doesn’t fare well at get-togethers, with a hauntingly catchy pop/rock score by Preston Max Allen and music direction and arrangements by Patrick Sulken, and direction by Michael Bello. Featuring We Are The Tigers’ Jenny Rose Baker as Rachel Lang—with more crackerjack casting announcements to come—this is guaranteed to be a night you’ll never forget!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF BROADWAY PUPPETRY HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR – OCTOBER 30 AT 9:30PM

The Broadway puppets are back by popular demand at 54 Below!

In this enchanted evening, come enjoy selections from Broadway puppeteers and their felt friends as they ring in the spookiness of the Halloween season. You’ll see Broadway puppets that you know and love from iconic plays and musicals, and get to know our other puppet pals joining the mix too! Come in costume and with your favorite puppet, it’s going to be a night to remember!

Puppetry on Broadway is a collective of puppeteers, fabricators, and designers working on Broadway, on the West End, and on national tours. Their goal is to keep the art form of theatrical puppetry visible and vibrant by offering engaging content, artistic development and advocacy, and community events. Their inaugural show The Best of Broadway Puppetry was awarded two 54ony Awards by Purple Light Productions for Best Cabaret of the Year and Best Musical Direction (Joshua Turchin).

Produced and directed by Julia Schemmer.

Music direction Joshua Turchin.

Puppetry direction by Jon Steiger (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Hosted by PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon) and The Stuppets.

Featuring Arlee Chadwick, Desmond Luis Edwards, Kate Gaynor, Jamie Glickman, Richard Michael Gomez, Brandon Hardy, Leah Hofmann, Clair Rachel Howell, Madison Kopec, Dillon Klena, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Ezekiel McCall, Joel Morel, Sierra Rein, Conor Tague, Thomas Whitcomb, Teddy Yudain, and more stars to be announced!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 2ND ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR – OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30PM

Get ready for a frightfully fun night at The 2nd Annual Spooky Spectacular at 54 Below! This high-energy pop-rock concert brings together a powerhouse cast of performers from Broadway, national tours, television, and more for a hauntingly good time you won’t forget.

Featuring killer covers of Halloween hits like Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” “The Time Warp,” and “I Put a Spell on You,” this night is packed with the songs you scream-sing every October—and a few thrilling surprises. It’s the perfect blend of glam, goth, and goosebumps.

Produced by Sydney Stephan, founder of Productions by Stephan, this one-night-only event is a must for spooky season lovers, music fans, and anyone who’s ever danced under a full moon.

Costumes encouraged. Vibes: otherworldly.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

SARAH GOODMAN: LESBIAN THESPIAN October 1 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

BOLERO NIGHT WITH JONATHAN LOLLEY: HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRATION October 2 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY Christine Pedi October 8 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW October 8 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

DOES ANYONE ELSE FEEL THIS WAY? AN EVENING WITH ELI RALLO & FRIENDS October 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Jennifer Bassey: FROM SEXY SOAPS TO CLASSY CABARET October 15 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 SINGS THE “DO NOT SING” LIST: VOLUME 5 October 15 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Christine Andreas: S’WONDERFUL October 18 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

RENEE KATZ SINGS Irving Berlin: LOST IN HIS ARMS October 19 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

BROADWAY’S GOT BARS: WHEN THEATRE MEETS HIP HOP October 19 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN: IN CONCERT October 21 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

BURTON IN THE BASEMENT: A Tim Burton CABARET October 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

SUMMONING SONDHEIM October 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

John Lloyd Young: LIVE AT 54 BELOW October 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Alexis Tidwell BAILEY: CHAPTER 10 – LESSONS IN LIVING October 27 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE RAGE: CARRIE 2, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY October 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)