AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Return to The Green Room 42 in August

AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from SUFFS; MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; HELL'S KITCHEN; BACK TO THE FUTURE; & JULIET; HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO and A SIGN OF THE TIMES.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, August 19th at The Green Room 42.

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see". Performers.

scheduled for the 176th edition are Carlos L. Encinias (Standby for the role of Dr, Amigo in How To Dance in Ohio), Christine Hessun Hwang (Understudy for the roles of Inez Millholland, Roza Wenclawska and Lucy Burns in Suffs), Tasia Jungbauer (Understudy for the role of Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical,) Khailah Johnson (Understudy for the role of Juliet in & Juliet), Maggie McDowell (Understudy for the role of Cindy in A Sign of the Times), Aaron Nicholas Patterson (Understudy for the roles of Q and Riq in Hell's Kitchen), Max Sangerman (Und erstudy for the role of Neil Diamond-Then in A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical), Jonalyn Saxer (Understudy for the role of Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future) and Nyseli Vega (Understudy for the role of Jersey in Hell's Kitchen). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg.

At This Perf ormance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1262 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 6073 roles in 671 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Aaron Alcaraz, Major Attaway, Florrie Bagel, Emily Bautista, Jeannette Bayardelle, Julie Benko, Heidi Blickenstaff, Korie Lee Blossey, Felicia Boswell, Jackie Burns,Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman, Sharon Catherine Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Haven Burton, Gerard Canonico, James Caverly, Darlesia Cearcy, Patti Cohenour, Britney Coleman, Holli Conway, Jay Copeland, Lorna Courtney, Ben Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Felicia Curry, ,Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee Daniels, Charity Angel Dawson, Ariana DeBose, Lissa deGuzman, Joshua Dela Cruz, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Jordan Dobson, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Desmaond Sean Ellington, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Rona Figueroa, Hillary Fisher, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean Ford, Jasmine Forsberg, Alyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Danyel Fulton, Annie Funke, Samantha Gershman, Jared Gertner, Christian Mark Gibbs, Montego Glover, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, Jonathan Groff, Becky Gulsvig, Shawna M. Hamic, Deedee Magno Hall, Joshua Henry, Adrianna Hicks, Megan Hilty, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Chibueze Ihuoma, Rodney Ingram, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson ,Jamie Jackson, Savy Jackson, Morgan James, Brittney Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Nehal Joshi, Joaquina Kalukango, Adam Kaplan, Kendra Kassebaum, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober, Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Traci Elaine Lee, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Mateo Lizcano, Joseph London, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison Luff, Mariah Lyttle, Jaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable, Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Nick Martinez, Ginna Claire Mason, Kyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy Mompoint, Betsy Morgan, Abby Mueller, Linda Mugleston, Anthony Mirphy, Patti Murin, Vanessa A, Myers, Shoba Naraoban,,Jennafer Newberry, Trevor Dion Nicholas, JJ Niemann, Desi Oakley, Allshun O'Malley, Brynn O'Malley Rory O'Malley, Sayo Oni, Constantine Pappas, Kyle Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Kayla Pecchioni, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Marina Pires, Sam Primack, Nadia Quinn, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Jelani Remy, Mikayla Renfrow, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous, Lianah Sta. Ana, Paul Schoeffler, Ayla Schwartz, Rashidra Scott, Vanessa Sears, Allison Semmes, Jen Sese, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Sadie Sink, Antonique Smith, Alexandra Socha, Kevin Spirtas, Edward Staudenmayer, Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Dennis Stowe, Eric Lajuan Summers, Talia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Haley Swindal, Julius Thomas III, Gregory Treco, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer, Frank Viveros, Donna Vivino, Ryan Vona, Jessica Vosk, Kathy Voytko, Danielle Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Nyla Watson, Rachel Webb, Rema Webb, Morgan Weed, DeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Nita Whitaker, Khaila Wilcoxin, Shonn Wiley, Aurelia Williams, Dan'yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow Wilson, Sidney Nicole Wilson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Cortney Wolfson, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young.

Comments