AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns to The Green Room 42 on May 20th

Featured shows include The Wiz, The Notebook, Back To The Future, & Juliet, The Great Gatsby, and Lempicka.

By: May. 13, 2024
 AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring standbys, understudies and alternates from  The Wiz, The Notebook, Back To The Future, & Juliet, The Great Gatsby, and Lempicka.

 Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, May 20th  at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. 

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".. Performers.scheduled for the 174th  edition are Aaron Alcaraz (Understudy for the role of Marty McFly in Back To the Future),  Stephen Brower (Understudy for the role of Tadeusz Lempicki and Marinetti in Lempicka), Jay Copeland (Understudy for the roles of Scarecrow and Tinman in The Wiz), Nick Drake (Understudy for the roles of Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry in Back To the Future), Hillary Fisher (Understudy for the roles of Middle Allie and Younger Allie in The Notebook), Najah Hetsberger (Understudy or the roles of Juliet and Angelique in & Juliet), Dariana Mullen (Understudy for the roles of Jordan Baker and Myrtle Wilson in The Great Gatsby), Christina Rae (Understudy for the roles of Glinda, Aunt Em/Evilene  in The Wiz).  The evening will also feature Special Guest Appearances by Anthony Murphy (Understudy for the roles on Lion and The Wiz in The Wiz) and Becca Suskauer. (Understudy for the role of Vivienne in the National Tour of Pretty Woman), Musical Director/Accompanist will be Asher Denburg.

 At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of   1252 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered  6026 roles in 668 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Aaron Alcaraz, Major Attaway, Florrie BagelEmily Bautista, Jeannette BayardelleJulie BenkoHeidi BlickenstaffKorie Lee Blossey, Felicia Boswell, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman,  Sharon Catherine Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Haven Burton, Gerard Canonico,  James CaverlyDarlesia Cearcy, Patti Cohenour, Britney Coleman, Holli Conway, Lorna CourtneyBen Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Felicia Curry, ,Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee DanielsCharity Angel Dawson,  Ariana DeBoseLissa deGuzman, Joshua Dela Cruz, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Jordan Dobson, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Desmaond Sean Ellington, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Rona Figueroa, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean FordJasmine ForsbergAlyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Danyel Fulton, Annie FunkeSamantha Gershman, Jared GertnerChristian Mark Gibbs, Montego Glover, Lana GordonAlan H. Green, Jonathan GroffBecky Gulsvig, Shawna M. Hamic, Deedee Magno HallJoshua Henry, Adrianna Hicks, Megan HiltyLisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Chibueze Ihuoma, Rodney Ingram, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson ,Jamie Jackson, Savy Jackson, Morgan James,  Brittney Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Nehal Joshi, Joaquina Kalukango, Adam KaplanKendra Kassebaum, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober,  Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Traci Elaine Lee, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Elijah Ahmad LewisMateo Lizcano, Joseph LondonMichael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison LuffMariah Lyttle, Jaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable, Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Nick Martinez, Ginna Claire MasonKyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy MompointBetsy MorganAbby MuellerLinda Mugleston, Anthony Mirphy, Patti Murin, Vanessa A, Myers, Shoba Naraoban,,Jennafer Newberry, Trevor Dion NicholasJJ Niemann, Desi Oakley, Allshun O'Malley, Brynn O'Malley Rory O'Malley, Sayo Oni,   Constantine Pappas, Kyle Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten,  Kayla Pecchioni, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Marina Pires, Sam Primack, Nadia Quinn, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Jelani Remy, Mikayla Renfrow, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina SajousLianah Sta. Ana, Paul SchoefflerAyla Schwartz, Rashidra Scott,  Vanessa Sears, Allison Semmes, Jen Sese, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Sadie SinkAntonique Smith, Alexandra SochaKEVIN SPIRTASEdward StaudenmayerJenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Dennis StoweEric LaJuan SummersTalia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Haley SwindalJulius Thomas III, Gregory Treco, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer,  Frank ViverosDonna Vivino, Ryan Vona, Jessica VoskKathy VoytkoDanielle Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Nyla Watson, Rachel Webb, Rema Webb, Morgan WeedDeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Nita Whitaker, Khaila Wilcoxin, Shonn Wiley, Aurelia Williams, Dan'yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow WilsonSidney Nicole Wilson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Cortney Wolfson, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young .

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42 Tickets can be purchased at www.thegreenroom42.com or at the Box Office on the evening of performance. The concert will also be available via Livestream.




