AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from GYPSY; MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; & JULIET; OH, MARY!; HADESTOWN; WICKED; A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL; BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB and TEETH.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, March 17th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 182nd edition are Andrew Montgomery Coleman (Understudy for the roles of Young Ibrahim, Young Compay, Young Ruben and Juan de Marco in Buena Vista Social Club), Nicholas Cooper (Understudy for the role of May in & Juliet), Timothy H. Lee (Understudy for the role of Orpheus in Hadestown), Sydney Parra (Understudy for the role of Dawn O'Keefe in Teeth), Khadijah Rolle (Understudy for the role of Lil Hardin in A Wonderful World), Hannah Solow (Standby for the roles of Mary Todd Lincoln and Mary's Chaperone/Bill in “Oh! Mary!”), Olivia Valli (Standby for the role of Elphaba in Wicked), Tryphena Wade (Standby for the role of Rose in Gypsy!) and Hailee Kaleem Wright (Standby for the role of Santine in Moulin Rouge!). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz,

At This Performance… debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1303 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 6261 roles in 690 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and revivals including (in alphabetical order): Miki Abraham, Major Attaway, Emily Bautista, Jeannette Bayardelle, Julie Benko, Heidi Blickenstaff, Felicia Boswell, Jackie Burns,, Caroline Bowman, Alex Brightman, Sharon Catherine Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, James Caverly, Darlesia Cearcy, Britney Coleman, Jay Copeland,, Lorna Courtney, Ben Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee Daniels, Charity Angel Dawson, Ariana DeBose, Lissa deGuzman, Joshua Dela Cruz, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Matt Doyle, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Rona Figueroa, Hillary Fisher, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean Ford, Jasmine Forsberg, Alyssa Fox, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Danyel Fulton, Annie Funke, Jared Gertner, Montego Glover, Francisco J. Gonzalez, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, Jonathan Groff, Becky Gulsvig, Shawna M. Hamic, Gianna Harris, Joshua Henry, Adrianna Hicks, Megan Hilty, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Chibueze Ihuoma, Rodney Ingram, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson ,Savy Jackson, Morgan James, Brittney Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Joaquina Kalukango, Kendra Kassebaum, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober, Blaine Alden Krauss, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Mateo Lizcano, Joseph London, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison Luff, Mariah Lyttle, Jaygee Macapugay, Kimberly Marable, Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Marcus M. Martin, Ginna Claire Mason, Kyle Dean Massey, Aubrey Matalon, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Chessa Metz, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy Mompoint, Betsy Morgan, Abby Mueller, Linda Mugleston, Anthony Mirphy, Patti Murin, Shoba Naraoban,,Trevor Dion Nicholas, JJ Niemann, Desi Oakley, Juliette Ojeda, Brynn O'Malley Rory O'Malley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Eric Peterson, Diane Phelan, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Marina Pires, Sam Primack, Christina Rae, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Jelani Remy, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Marissa Rosen, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous, Lianah Sta. Ana, Jonalyn Saxer, Paul Schoeffler, Ayla Schwartz, Rashidra Scott, Allison Semmes, Jen Sese, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Sadie Sink, Antonique Smith, Alexandra Socha, Kevin Spirtas, Edward Staudenmayer, Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Dennis Stowe, Josh Strobl, Eric Lajuan Summers, Talia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Haley Swindal, Julius Thomas III, Gregory Treco, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer, Frank Viveros, Donna Vivino, Ryan Vona, Jessica Vosk, Kathy Voytko, Danielle Wade, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Nyla Watson, Rachel Webb, Rema Webb, DeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Nita Whitaker, Khaila Wilcoxin, Shonn Wiley, Aurelia Williams, Dan'yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow Wilson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young .

Comments