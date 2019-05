Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 5/13-5/17

Related Articles View More TV Stories

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of May 13-17. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on The ABC Television Network.Highlights of the week include the following:Monday, May 13 - "The Daily Show" correspondent Desi Lydic ("Desi Lydic: Abroad"); actor Peter Krause ("9-1-1")Tuesday, May 14 - Actress C. C. H. Pounder ("NCIS: New Orleans"); professional baseball player CC Sabathia; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory JohnsonWednesday, May 15 - Reality star Eva Marcille ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta")Thursday, May 16 - Singer Paris Hilton; hosts Jamie Morton, James Cooper and Alice Levine ("My Dad Wrote a Porno"); author Sergei Urban ("The Dad Lab")Friday, May 17 - Actor and recording artist Raleigh Ritchie ("Game of Thrones"); a performance by Shaggy ft. Alexander Stewart