Scoop: THE SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: REVEALED on FOX - Monday, December 20, 2021
Coming up on this new holiday special!
Premiering Monday, Dec. 20, THE SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: REVEALED exposes earth shattering revelations of how Santa Claus pulls off the most magical day of the year, after a massive data breach results in the release of millions of secret documents revealing the confidential inner-workings and mysteries of Santa's entire Christmas operation - from his hidden network of spying ELVES to Mrs. Claus' covert role in the organization and evidence pointing to Santa's own magical abilities.
Christmas experts, contributors and enthusiasts examine the avalanche of data and share top-secret findings of their investigations. As each secret is unpacked, including "How do reindeers fly?" and "What's the line between naughty and nice?," a gripping audience play-along is provided, layering in pieces of information that all build up to a final reveal exposing the biggest SECRETS OF Christmas in the all-new TUBI special "The SECRETS OF Christmas: Revealed" airing Monday, Dec. 20 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
