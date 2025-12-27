Previews: JANUARY THEATRE PREVIEW at Des Moines

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Another year has closed, and theatre in Des Moines is getting ready to kick off the new year with several shows currently in rehearsals. While we wait for those shows to open, we have two amazing shows to look forward to in January, with offerings at both Des Moines Playhouse in their Kate Goldman Children’s Series and the return of a crowd favorite to Des Moines Performing Arts.

Red Riding Hood-Des Moines Playhouse

There are two sides to every story, and Des Moines Playhouse is getting ready to ring in the new year by telling both sides. “Red Riding Hood” opens January 9 as part of the Kate Goldman Children’s Series. The show starts as we meet Wolfgang, the greatest actor in the world, who is interrupted by a delivery person with a mysterious package. This fun telling of the story features two actors taking on all the roles. “Red Riding Hood” runs from January 9-25. It will feature a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, January 11, at 4:00 PM. TO find out more or to purchase tickets, visit https://dmplayhouse.com/events/red-riding-hood/

Six-Des Moines Performing Arts

HERstory is about to happen again in Des Moines as “Six: The Musical” returns to Des Moines Performing Arts. History is ready to be remixed again as the SIX wives of Henry VIII return to share their story, for the audience’s vote on who was dealt the worst hand in their marriage to Henry VIII. With characters and music inspired by all your favorite pop stars, this production is not to be missed. The show runs from January 13-18. You can find out more and purchase tickets by visiting https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/six

Besides seeing a show, two shows are getting ready to start rehearsals. Both Carousel Theatre and Des Moines Playhouse are getting ready to hold auditions for shows they have opening this spring.

The Underpants-Carousel Theatre of Indianola

If Steve Martin's humor and farce are things you enjoy, then our first audition of the year is right up your alley. Carousel Theatre of Indianola will be holding auditions for the spring production of Steve Martin’s “The Underpants.” The story centers on a recently married couple. One day, while out in public, the wife’s bloomers come loose and fall. The husband worries about the reputation he will have because of this scandal. From that point on, comedy ensues. The show will run March 5-15. Auditions will be held on January 5 and 6 from 6:30 PM-8:30 PM, with callbacks if needed on January 7. To find out more, visit https://carouseltheatre.org/

Crazy for You-Des Moines Playhouse

What do you get when you combine a guy who dreams of being on the stage, a theatre set to be foreclosed on in Nevada, and a slew of Gershwin’s greatest hits? You have “Crazy For You,” the next show, getting ready to have auditions at Des Moines Playhouse. Bobby dreams of being onstage, but his mother wants him to take over her part of the business. When his mother confronts him about foreclosing on a property in Nevada, and his fiancée wants to move forward with getting married, he decides to escape from both of them to Nevada. When he arrives, he meets Polly, and instantly falls head over heels, and decides to save the theatre he is supposed to foreclose on; he’ll put on a show to raise the money. “Crazy For You” runs April 17-May 3. To find out more about the show, visit https://dmplayhouse.com/events/crazy-for-you/

Auditions for “Crazy for You” will be held on January 19, starting at 6:00 PM. To find out more about auditions and to sign up for an audition time, visit https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/crazy-for-you/

Do you or your theatre company have shows or auditions coming up? Please let us know by emailing dfelton@brodwayworld.com

Des Moines Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL (Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre) 23.6% of votes 2. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Des Moines Community Playhouse) 17.9% of votes 3. WAITRESS (Des Moines Playhouse) 17.8% of votes Vote Now!