Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of ARROW on THE CW - Monday, May 13, 2019
FAMILY TIES - The battle between Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Emiko (Sea Shimooka) comes to a boiling point which brings back some familiar faces and leaves others in dire jeopardy. James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Rebecca Bellotto (#722). Original airdate 5/13/2019.
After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. Oliver returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs of his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, he protects his city with the help of former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer Science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), and meta-human Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy).
Following Oliver Queen's shocking decision to turn himself over the FBI and reveal his identity as the Green Arrow to the public, Oliver has spent the past five months in prison while his team was left behind to protect Star City. In the wake of Ricardo Diaz's escape, Oliver has yet again turned into someone else inside Slabside Maximum Security Prison. He is not the hero we once knew; Oliver has isolated himself, avoided conflict, and ignored the enemies who have taunted him since his arrival. He is determined to keep a low profile to shorten his sentence for the sake of his family. But Oliver's limits will be tested when he and Team Green Arrow are pitted against the most ruthless villains they have yet to face. Oliver will be forced to seek redemption for his family, his team, and his identity as both he and the team are left questioning: what is the true definition of a hero?
Based on the characters from DC, ARROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("The Flash," "Supergirl"), Beth Schwartz ("Arrow," "Legends") and Sarah Schechter ("Supergirl," "Blindspot"). Consulting Producer - Marc Guggenheim ("Eli Stone," "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters").
