Video: Watch Trailer for Nickelodeon Series THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS: A NEW WISH

Nickelodeon has REVEALED the official trailer and key art for the all-new original animated series The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, sharing a glimpse into the reimagined Fairy World and new city of Dimmadelphia.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, the 20-episode series premieres Monday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon in the U.S. and will be available on Netflix internationally later this year.

In the half-hour premiere, “Fly,” 10-year-old Hazel Wells tries to run away from home, leading her to discover that her weird neighbors, Cosmo and Wanda, are really Fairy Godparents in disguise. New episodes of The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish will continue to roll out weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

In The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad’s new job. On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it’s the first time she’s been without her brother, Antony, who’s just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself. ALL THAT changes when the pink-and-green-haired neighbors next door reveal that they are no ordinary neighbors…they’re Cosmo and Wanda, Fairy Godparents! And they’re coming out of retirement to make all of Hazel’s wishes come true.

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish stars previously announced Ashleigh Crystal Hairston (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Craig of the Creek) as THE VOICE of Hazel Wells, joining The Fairly OddParents alums Daran Norris (The Loud House, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) as THE VOICE of Cosmo, and Susanne Blakeslee (The Loud House, Amphibia) as THE VOICE of Wanda.

The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank and is co-executive produced by David Stone (Teen Titans Go!), Lindsay Katai (Infinity Train), Ashleigh Crystal Hairston, and Daniel Abramovici (The Peanuts Movie). Fred Seibert (Adventure Time) and Butch Hartman (The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom) serve as Executive Producers. Production is overseen by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, TV Series Animation, Nickelodeon, and Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon. The series is overseen by Executive in Charge, Neil Wade.

Nickelodeon’s beloved animated The Fairly OddParents series, which ran from 2001-2017 with 172 episodes, followed the magical adventures of 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his well-meaning Fairy Godparents who grant him wishes. During its run, The Fairly OddParents became one of Nickelodeon’s most beloved properties from both fans and critics alike, having won and been nominated for dozens of awards. The Fairly OddParents was created by Butch Hartman.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

