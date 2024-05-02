Review: AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER AND KATHARINE MCPHEE at State Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo courtesy of David Foster and Katherine McPhee

An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee graced Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the State Theater. David Foster, a 16-time Grammy-winning writer and producer, showcased many of his iconic hits from his illustrious career alongside his talented wife, Katharine McPhee, renowned for her appearances on American Idol, Smash, the Broadway Musical Waitress, and more. Together, they delivered a captivating concert filled with music, vocals, and heartfelt moments.

The evening commenced with a captivating visual display on the backdrop, featuring images and video clips enhancing the concert experience. Backed by a talented three-person band on drums, keyboard, and guitar, David Foster took the stage amidst applause and cheers from the audience. Opening with the timeless classic "St. Elmo's Fire," featuring Kenny G on saxophone, Foster set the tone for an unforgettable performance. Katharine McPhee mesmerized the crowd with flawless renditions of "Singing in the Rain" and "Over the Rainbow," showcasing her exceptional vocal prowess.

Throughout the concert, Foster and McPhee shared endearing anecdotes about their musical journey and how they met, infusing the evening with warmth and humor. Their undeniable chemistry was evident as they bantered and exchanged jokes on stage. A standout moment occurred when they were joined by Daniel Emmett, known from America's Got Talent, who delivered a stirring rendition of "Man in Motion (St. Elmo's Fire)." Adding to the charm of the evening, David and Katharine's three-year-old son showcased his musical talent by skillfully playing the drums, proving that talent runs in the family.

Katharine McPhee continued to dazzle with hit songs including "You Used to Be Mine" from the Broadway Musical Waitress and "Let Me Be Your Star/Don't Forget Me" from the TV show Smash. Venturing into the audience, McPhee engaged fans with a lively performance of "Redneck Woman" before delivering a soul-stirring rendition of "The Prayer," originally performed by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli. Joined by Daniel Emmett, they performed "You Raise Me Up" and "Nessun Dorma," showcasing their vocal prowess.

Foster and McPhee teased upcoming projects, including Smash opening on Broadway next year and Foster's musical, Boop! The Musical.

Closing the evening on a high note, Katharine McPhee serenaded the audience with the jazz standard "I'll Be Seeing You," while David Foster showcased his musical genius with an original composition, "Love on the Piano."

Overall, it was a remarkable concert experience, and I wholeheartedly recommend catching it if it tours near you. Thank you for an enchanting evening filled with incredible vocals, music, and storytelling.

