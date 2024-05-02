Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Walking Mad and Carmen come to the Morrison Center this week. Performances run May 3-5.

Passion. Intrigue. Murder. Madness. What more could you want in an evening at the ballet? After a condensed version created in 2022, Ricardo Amarante returns to create the full Carmen to Rodion Shchedrin’s score for percussion and strings after the well-known Bizet opera. With new scenic designs by Andrew Boyce (Peter and the Wolf), we are thrilled to see this intense narrative brought to life through the lens of Amarante’s seamless and sensual choreography.

Since its 2001 creation for the heralded Netherlands Dance Theatre, Johan Inger’s Walking Mad has been a staple for contemporary dance companies the world over. Set to the well-known music of Ravel’s Bolero and Arvo Pärt’s Für Alina, this intense (and sometimes comical) romp through scenes created by nine dancers and an ever-changing wall is an experience you will never forget.

