Photos: Take a Look at New Photos for Upcoming Netflix Film TRIGGER WARNING

Netflix has released first-look photos for the upcoming film Trigger Warning, an action thriller featuring Jessica Alba.

Special Forces commando Parker (Alba) is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad.

Parker’s search for answers quickly goes south and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. Unsure of who she can truly trust, Parker draws on her commando training and proves herself a force to be reckoned with as she hunts down the truth and attempts to right what has gone wrong in Swann County, with the help of her covert ops partner and hacker Spider (Tone Bell) and connected local dealer Mike (Gabriel Basso).

Directed by Mouly Surya (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts), written by John Brancato & Josh Olson and Halley Gross, and produced by Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk and Esther Hornstein, Trigger Warning also stars Kaiwi Lyman and Hari Dhillon.

The photos reveal a look at the main characters, including some behind-the-scenes moments on set.

The film hits Netflix on June 21, 2024. See the photos below!

