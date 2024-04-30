Video: Watch the Trailer for Season 2 of TNT's THE LAZARUS PROJECT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A trailer for the second season of the BAFTA-winning action thriller, The Lazarus Project, has just dropped.

Season 2 of the series will premiere on Sunday, June 9, at 9pm ET/PT on TNT. Emmy® Award and BAFTA-nominated Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”), Anjli Mohindra (“Bodyguard”), Tom Burke (“Strike”), Caroline Quentin (“Bridgerton”), Rudi Dharmalingam (“Wakefield”), and Charly Clive (“Pure”) return, as the world has locked into a deadly time loop and the Lazarus team must race against time to save humanity.

In the new season, resolute Lazarus agent George (Essiedu) has been left in disgrace after betraying the organization in the name of love. He is determined to redeem himself and win back the trust of his friends, colleagues, and the love of his life. But when he discovers that the cause he is fighting for is more sinister than it appears, George suspects that the only person he can really trust is himself.

“The Lazarus Project” is produced by Urban Myth Films in association with Sky Studios. Executive Producers are Julian Murphy, Johnny Capps and Joe Barton. Paul Gilbert is Executive Producer for Sky Studios. The series was acquired from NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

