Swedish Band Ghost to Premiere Documentary Film RITE HERE RITE NOW in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trafalgar Releasing has announced worldwide theatrical distribution plans for RITE HERE RITE NOW.

The unique feature-length film combines never-before-seen 2023 concert footage of GRAMMY award-winning rock band, GHOST, with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band’s long-running webisode series. Directed by GHOST’s Tobias Forge, and Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell), RITE HERE RITE NOW will launch in cinemas globally on June 20 & 22 only.

Full trailer launch and cinema tickets will be available beginning Thursday, May 9. Worldwide screening details and ticket links will be revealed at ritehereritenow.com at 2pm BST / 9am EDT / 6am PDT. Fans are encouraged to sign up for further information.

Shot over the course of GHOST’s two sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ hallowed Kia Forum, RITE HERE RITE NOW fully immerses viewers in the technicolor melodrama of the vaunted live ritual that has helped to propel Sweden’s foremost theatrical rock export to GRAMMY-winning, chart-topping, arena-headlining status the world over.

RITE HERE RITE NOW is, however, so much more than a concert movie. GHOST’s debut feature film combines live performance from the two-night finale of the band’s RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band’s long-running Chapters series. The result is an utterly unique phantasmagorical blend: Flesh and bone renditions of favorites from all five of GHOST’s albums as well as the RIAA platinum-certified “Mary On A Cross'' and more are interwoven with the silver screen debuts of a few faces familiar to the band’s legions of fans—all interacting behind the scenes with GHOST's Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.

Whether you’re a devoted disciple looking to relive treasured memories of the GHOST live spectacle or among the curious uninitiated, RITE HERE RITE NOW will put you right there: putting your phones down and living in the moment—as a shadow of uncertainty looms—completely spellbound and in the thrall of this bombastic yet intimate cinematic portrait of GHOST.

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to RITE HERE RITE NOW will be released via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order launch and additional details will complement the film's cinema on-sale date of May 9.

Tobias Forge explained:

“Over a decade ago when GHOST got signed to Loma Vista, Tom Whalley (owner and CEO) asked what the story of the band was. He felt telling a story was vital in order to get new fans engaged. I said that because we were a new ‘baby’ band and more importantly we were an ANONYMOUS baby band, there wasn’t really a compelling story to tell. Not yet anyway. But I told him that if he wanted a story, I could come up with one. This film is the fruit of that conversation.”

Director Alex Ross Perry said “Collaborating with Tobias to expand the saga of GHOST into a feature film has been a wicked delight. This movie allowed us to be inspired by everything from silent horror to The Great Rock n' Roll Swindle, from Ralph Bakshi to KISS Alive II. The influences were many, but above all, the ultimate goal was to make a one-of-a-kind feast not only for GHOST fans, but all lovers of the cinematic alchemy between rock spectacle and spooky delights.”

Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, adds “The mystery, mystique, and musical style of GHOST has created such a dedicated allegiance to the band. Our cinemas provide the perfect immersive experience to unite fans as a community and experience GHOST's elaborate performances with big screens and big sound.”

RITE HERE RITE NOW is produced by Popecorn Cinematic Pictures. Producers include Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Craig Butta and Jonas Åkerlund.

About GHOST

Accumulating nearly 10 billion streams, GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock band and global sensation GHOST continues to bring the “euphoric spectacle” (ROLLING STONE) of its live shows to ever-growing crowds, most recently on last year’s triumphant RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023, which hit more than two dozen North American cities before its two-night finale at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. In March 2022, THE LOS ANGELES TIMES reported in a Calendar cover story that GHOST had "conquered metal and the charts” when its fifth album IMPERA debuted at #1 in a sweep of the U.S. album charts, entering the BILLBOARD 200 at #2 and bowing at #1 in the band's native Sweden, Germany and Finland, while cracking the top 5 in another half dozen or more countries. Featuring “Spillways”—hailed as a “sweetly constructed rock tune” by THE NEW YORK TIMES and later reimagined with Joe Elliott of Def Leppard—and the GRAMMY-nominated “Call Me Little Sunshine,” GHOST's fifth #1 at Active Rock radio—IMPERA moved ROLLING STONE to remark, “GHOST predicted the pandemic, now the metal band is foretelling the fall of empires.” The album presented the most current and topical GHOST subject matter to date set against a darkly colorful melodic backdrop making IMPERA a listen like no other—yet unmistakably, quintessentially GHOST. Having closed out 2022 by cracking the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, with the RIAA platinum-certified “Mary on a Cross,” as well as IMPERA winning Favorite Rock Album at the American Music Awards and Best Rock Album of the Year at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, GHOST unveiled PHANTOMIME, a five-song covers EP including the version of Iron Maiden’s “Phantom of the Opera” that earned the band its fifth GRAMMY nomination. GHOST’s seemingly limitless ambition will soon take the band to the silver screen with the June 2024 theatrical premiere of the feature film RITE HERE RITE NOW.

Alex Ross Perry was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania in 1984. He attended the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and worked at Kim’s Video in Manhattan. He is the director of the films Impolex, The Color Wheel, Listen Up Philip, Queen of Earth, Golden Exits, Her Smell and the writer of Disney’s Christopher Robin. He has directed music videos for GHOST, Pavement, Kim Gordon, Sleigh Bells and many more. He lives in Brooklyn.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing’s operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide led by an international team based in the UK, US and Germany. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

Play Broadway Games