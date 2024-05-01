Guy Fieri Hits the Road for the New Season of GUY'S ALL-AMERICAN ROAD TRIP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guy Fieri, his wife Lori, and his sons Hunter and Ryder are packing up the RV for another epic road trip through the American West on the new season of the Emmy® Nominated Guy’s All-American Road Trip.

This time, chef Antonia Lofaso is joining the caravan of campers with the Fieris and their friends as they HIT THE ROAD for an unforgettable adventure. With Guy at THE WHEEL leading the way to the most iconic destinations, attractions, and mouthwatering meals from South Dakota to Wyoming, this trip is packed with family competitions, fun times, and great memories. Buckle up as THE JOURNEY kicks off on Friday, June 7th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network.

“There’s nothing like revvin’ up the RV for a monster road trip with friends and family.” said Fieri. “We’re takin' in the sites, cookin’ up a storm and seein’ this great country of ours…let’s go!"

This trip of a lifetime begins in South Dakota as the Fieris and their friends make a pit stop for an indigenous feast featuring traditional dishes with a modern twist. Family competitions spice up the trip, starting with a spirited session of competitive fly fishing led by chef Justin Warner. At Ellsworth Air Force Base, Guy and the crew of caravans show their appreciation by serving up a dynamite barbecue lunch for the troops. No trip to South Dakota would be complete without a stop at Mount Rushmore, where they get a lesson in history. Antonia visits a family-run buffalo farm and brings back some grass-fed meat for a tasty meal back at the campground. The adventure continues at a dude ranch in Buffalo, Wyoming, where they saddle up for a hoedown and fuel up for a line dancing showdown.

“Audiences get to ride shotgun on this epic Fieri family road trip, and, with Guy at THE WHEEL leading the way THE TRIP is guaranteed to be packed with iconic attractions, campfire feasts, thrilling competitions and all the best food that the west has to offer.” Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

From next-level burgers and hot dogs at a polo match to a culinary showdown with ingredients Guy finds at a freeze-dried food factory, each stop promises to be filled with fantastic food and new experiences. Plus, archery contests, a visit with local craftsmen making bits, spurs, and saddles, and indulgent Wyoming-style pizza and made-to-order chuckwagon steaks add to this unforgettable adventure. Then, it’s a pitstop at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, and a country-style buffet featuring all-you-can eat chicken and smoked beef brisket. To round out the trip, it’s a campground carnival featuring Lebanese and Mediterranean food.

Fans can see photos from the road trip at FoodNetwork.com/GuysRoadTrip and can get ideas for their own vacation. Plus, they can share their own trip highlights using #GuysRoadTrip.

Guy’s All-American Road Trip is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures for Food Network.

