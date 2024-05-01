Paul Walter Hauser Joins Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson in THE NAKED GUN Reboot

The film is a reboot of the comedy franchise starring Leslie Nielsen.
Deadline has announced that Paul Walter Hauser, actor and wrestler, has joined the upcoming reboot of the comedy classic The Naked Gun.
Hauser will star alongside the previously announced Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson in the film, which will hit theaters on July 18, 2025.
The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island, who co-wrote a draft of the script alongside Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Together, the trio worked on Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers for Disney.
Hauser will play Captain Ed in the film, a role played by George Kennedy in the original trilogy.
In his acting roles, Hauser is known for his performance as Richard Jewell in the film of the same name and roles in I, Tonya, and Cruella. Currently, he is gearing up to play Chris Farley in the upcoming biopic of the comedian which will be directed by Josh Gad. His next role will be in INSIDE OUT 2 as THE VOICE of Embarrassment.
1988's The Naked Gun was a comedy hit from the creators of the film Airplane! Starring Leslie Nielsen, the movie spawned two sequels.
Photo Credit: Gabe Sachs
