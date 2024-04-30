HBO Original Comedy Series FANTASMAS Debuts This June

New episodes of the six-episode season will debut weekly on HBO and Max.
The HBO Original comedy series Fantasmas, created, directed, written, and starring Julio Torres (“Problemista,” HBO’s “Los Espookys”), will debut this June on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.
New episodes of the six-episode season will debut weekly.
In Fantasmas, Julio Torres tells the tale of when he lost a golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it and the musings he has become points of departure for little films along the way, as Torres navigates weaving in and out of these introspective, often eerie comedic stories.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the series will include guest appearances from Julia Fox, Ziwe, Steve Buscemi, Alexa Demie, and Kim Petras, among others.
In talking about the series, Torres said that Fantasmas "takes place in New York City, but it’s a very lonely New York City. It's a New York City where people can only see as far as their experience. People are on top of each other, but they’re not really seeing each other. It just felt like the appropriate visual choice to tell stories about people LOOKING FOR something.”
Fantasmas is created, directed, and written by Julio Torres. Executive produced by Julio Torres; Emma Stone and Dave McCary for Fruit Tree; Alex Bach and Daniel Powell for Irony Point; and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts; co-executive produced by Ali Herting.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos