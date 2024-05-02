Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club presents MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.

Adapted by Ken Ludwig, Director - Jeff Horst; Technical Director - Nick Hahn,

May 2nd & 4th - "Agatha" Cast: Hercule Poirot - Dillon Crabtree, M. Bouc - Erica Raju, Mary Debenham - Amelia Lambert, Hector McQueen - Lila Alix, Greta Ohlsson - Charlotte Ware, Countess Andrenyi - Aylssa Andresen, Helen Hubbard - Ava Rogers, Princess Dragomiroff - Lily Dramble, Samuel Ratchett - Janessa Sahoo, Colonel Arbuthnot - Alex Vilkinofsky, Michel - Sophie Ordonio, Head Waiter - Annika Grillo-Hviid.

May 3rd & 5th - "Christie" Cast: Hercule Poirot - Dillon Crabtree, M. Bouc - Adrienne Wise, Mary Debenham - Mairin Bush, Hector McQueen - Brady Williams, Greta Ohlsson - Bella Ahlum, Countess Andrenyi - Roma Chitale, Helen Hubbard - Sammi Berniger, Princess Dragomiroff - Riley McClain, Samuel Ratchett - Janessa Sahoo, Colonel Arbuthnot - Alex Vikinofsky, Michel - Sophie Ordonio, Head Waiter - Annika Grillo-Hviid.

Performances run May 2-4, @ 7pm and May 5 @ 1pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/2546

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Play Broadway Games