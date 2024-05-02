Rochester's The Company Theatre Reveals Lineup For 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rochester’s The Company Theatre has announced its mainstage lineup for the 2024-25 season. The four productions, set to be staged in the historic Temple Building Theater, 50 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester, NY, 14604, have a common thread, according to Artistic Director Carl Del Buono.

“When we were discussing these plays and seeing the various themes that could tie them together, I kept coming back to a quote from Robert A. Caro that says power doesn’t always corrupt, but it always reveals,” Del Buono said. “Each of these works really confronts ideas of power and wrestles with all the complexities and its different forms. To me, it feels like: if our first season was about metamorphosis, and our second season was about the kinetic motion and variety of love, then this third season is about what power reveals.”

The productions are:

THE SUMMER LAND (Nov. 8 - 17) – the world premiere of an original work written by Chicago playwright and Geneseo graduate Kate Royal, directed by The Company Theatre Artistic Director Carl Del Buono, THE SUMMER LAND tells the story of the Spiritualism Movement that had its roots in the Rochester area in the mid-1800s. The play focuses on the Fox Sisters, and features characters from local history such as Amy Post, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Frederick and Anna Douglass, among others.

MACBETH (Jan. 31 - Feb. 16)– directed by The Company Theatre Board Member Philip Detrick, MACBETH is Shakespeare’s tale of ambition, power, guilt, and what drives people to do the unthinkable. This production considers the role gender plays in how these characters are motivated.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS (April 4 - 13) – a world premiere play of the beloved Charles Dickens novel adapted and directed by Rochester’s Donald Brenner, GREAT EXPECTATIONS tells the tale of Pip, who learns the consequences of ambition, the complexities of identity, and the importance of personal integrity

TARTUFFE (June 6 - 15) –mischievous maids, overbearing fathers, and religious con men go head-to-head in Molière’s outrageous French comedy. As Orgon’s family struggles to convince him of his house guest’s hypocrisy, Orgon vows to protect his friend Tartuffe at any cost. Directed by The Company Theatre co-Technical Director Brodie McPherson, TARTUFFE is Moliere’s classic French farce about the masks we wear to hide our true selves.

Each production will have an ASL-interpreted performance. A Pay-What-You-Wish night for each production is supplemented by a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation’s Arts Vitality Fund.

Auditions will be announced soon. Season tickets are on sale. Visit The Company Theatre’s box office: www.thecompanytheatreroc.org/box-office. For more information, visit www.thecompanytheatreroc.org or info@thecompanytheatreroc.org.

