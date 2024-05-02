The UK Pantomime Association announces the nominees for The Pantomime Awards 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UK Pantomime Association has revealed the nominees for The Pantomime Awards 2024 in association with Stagecoach, which will take place on Tuesday 18 June 2024 at 7pm at G Live in Guildford.

Founded in 2021, the UK Pantomime Association (UKPA) is a charity that explores, shares and celebrates pantomime by investigating the genre's rich past, engaging with contemporary practice and inspiring the future. During the 2023-24 pantomime season, the third year in which the Awards have taken place, UKPA's 70 judges had their biggest year ever, collectively visiting 259 venues to see over 728 performances, far and wide across the United Kingdom.

Their shortlisted nominees are:

Best Choreography

Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster: Sleeping Beauty, Theatr Clwyd Big Top, Mold (In-House)

Ashley Nottingham: Jack and the Beanstalk, Birmingham Hippodrome (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Kevan Allen: Mother Goose, Cambridge Arts Theatre (In-House)

Myles Brown: Beauty and the Beast, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Shauna Olley: Cinderella, Towngate Theatre, Basildon (Towngate Theatre and Simon Fielding Ltd)

Best Comic

Sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment

Matt Slack: Jack and the Beanstalk, Birmingham Hippodrome (Crossroads Pantomimes)

John Evans: Peter Pan, Venue Cymru, Llandudno (Imagine Theatre)

Helen McAlpine: Aladdin, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling (In-House)

Aidan O'Neill: Sleeping Beauty, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage (Jordan Productions)

Stewart McCheyne: Beauty and the Beast, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Best Costume Design

Cleo Pettitt: Cinderella, Nottingham Playhouse (In-House)

Dawn Allsopp: Snow White, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds (In-House)

Jennie Lööf: Aladdin, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling (In-House)

Morgan Brind: Mother Goose, Derby Arena (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Ryan Dawson Laight: Mother Goose, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (In-House)

Best Dame

Sponsored by John Good

Elaine C Smith: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, King's Theatre, Glasgow (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Ben Roddy: Aladdin, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Ray Spencer: Aladdin, The Customs House, South Shields (In-House)

Johnny McKnight: Aladdin, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling (In-House)

Phylip Harries: Sleeping Beauty, Theatr Clwyd Big Top, Mold (In-House)

Best Direction

Hannah Chissick: Beauty and the Beast, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Kathryn Rooney: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, King's Theatre, Glasgow (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Sally Reid: Aganeza Scrooge, Tron Theatre, Glasgow (In-House)

Simon Fielding: Cinderella, Towngate Theatre, Basildon (Towngate Theatre and Simon Fielding Ltd)

Steve Boden: Sleeping Beauty, The Hexagon, Reading (Imagine Theatre)

Best Ensemble

Sponsored by Drama Kids

Grace Chan, Liam Dean, Grace Durkin, Oscar Fonseca, Tristan Ghostkeeper, Angus Good, Luke Jarvis, Shannon McAvoy, Helen Rose and Ebony Roy-Palmer: Jack and the Beanstalk, Birmingham Hippodrome (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Poppy Blackledge, Rexford Boadu, Jack Buchanan, Amelie Cohen, Evangeline Jarvis-Jones, Ben MacGillivray, Ellie May Wilson and Nathan Ryles: Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Theatre Royal Plymouth (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Natalie Tedesco, Alistair Fitton-Weir, Alison Hunter and Sean Van Oostrum: Beauty and the Beast, Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock (In-House)

Danielle Cato, Oliver Imeson, Sophie Karaolis, Sarah Jane Lowe, Louis Parkins and Luke Stone: Mother Goose, Cambridge Arts Theatre (In-House)

Jasmine Robinson, Lyla Gilchrist, Abigail Stewart, Isabel Clacher, Kate Connolly, Danielle Lamie, Francesca Fleming, Xanthe Whelan, Caolán James, Connor Riding and Joe Barlow: Beauty and the Beast, The Globe, Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool (Stageworks Worldwide Productions)

Best Lighting Design

Sponsored by Production Light and Sound

Ben Cracknell: The Adventures of Pinocchio, Theatre Royal Newcastle (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Jamie Corbidge: Cinderella, Swansea Grand Theatre (Imagine Theatre)

Johanna Town: Sleeping Beauty, Theatr Clwyd Big Top, Mold (In-House)

Adam Murdoch: Treasure Island, Telford Theatre (Shone Productions)

Rory Harkin: Jack and the Beanstalk, Millennium Forum Theatre, Derry / Londonderry (In-House)

Carmen Silvera Award for

Best Magical Being

Amanda Henderson: Jack and the Beanstalk, Rhyl Pavilion (Anton Benson Productions)

Jennie Dale: Beauty and the Beast, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions)

Courtney Bowman: Aladdin, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Lara Beth-Sas: Jack and the Beanstalk, Kenton Theatre (Immersion Theatre)

Natalie Hayes-Cowley: Aladdin, New Theatre Royal Lincoln (In-House)

Katy Ashworth: Beauty and the Beast, Princess Theatre, Torquay (Jordan Productions)

Best Contribution to Music

Sponsored by Howden Insurance

Chris Wong: Aladdin, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Dan De Cruz: Dick Whittington and his Cat, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (In-House)

Dave Culling and David Randall: Beauty and the Beast, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Ong Cheng Kan: Dick Whittington, Salisbury Playhouse (In-House)

Tom Self: Dick Whittington, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch (In-House)

Best Early Career Newcomer

Sponsored by Staffordshire University

Abi Fullard: Snow White, Wyllyotts Theatre, Potters Bar (Jordan Productions)

Jewelle Hutchinson: Cinderella, Nottingham Playhouse (In-House)

Joseph Cramsie: Aladdin, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield (Paul Holman Associates)

Max Mirza: Cinderella, Theatre Royal Winchester (Play to the Crowd)

Mia Overfield: Jack and the Beanstalk, York Theatre Royal (Evolution Productions)

Best Newcomer to Pantomime

Benjamin Armstrong: Aladdin, Lighthouse Theatre, Poole (In-House)

David Suchet: Peter Pan, Bristol Hippodrome (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Kevin Clifton: Aladdin, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Lucy Frederick: Jack and the Beanstalk, Stratford East (In-House)

Mariana Aristizábal Pardo: Cinderella, The Theatre, Chipping Norton (In-House)

Barbara Windsor Award for

Best Principal Lead

Alexandra Mardell: Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Theatre Royal Plymouth (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Alistair So: Aladdin, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Nikhil Singh Rai: Jack and the Beanstalk, Stratford East (In-House)

Louise McCarthy: Aganeza Scrooge, Tron Theatre, Glasgow (In-House)

Hannah Everest: Beauty and the Beast, Princess Theatre, Torquay (Jordan Productions)

Best Script

Anna Jordan: Jack and the Beanstalk, Stratford East (In-House)

Eric Potts and Steven Wren: Sleeping Beauty, Eden Court, Inverness (Imagine Theatre)

Paul Hendy: Aladdin, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Susie McKenna: Jack and the Beanstalk, Broadway Theatre, Catford (Joy Productions)

Johnny McKnight: Aladdin, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling (In-House)

Best Secondary Lead

Marcus Jones: Rapunzel, Georgian Theatre Royal, Richmond N.Yorkshire (In-House)

Lewes Roberts: Beauty and the Beast, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (Eastbourne Theatres in association with Jordan Productions)

Lotti Brogan: Dick Whittington, King's Lynn Corn Exchange (Jordan Productions)

Caitlin Ware: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Blackwood Miners' Institute (Rainbow Valley Productions)

Kevin Mornas: Rumpelstiltskin, Millgate Arts Centre, Saddleworth (The Big Tiny)

Best Set Design

Sponsored by Blue i Group

David Shields: Snow White, Grand Theatre Wolverhampton (In-House)

Jack Lane: Beauty and the Beast, Capitol Theatre, Horsham (In-House)

Jasmine Swan: Sleeping Beauty, Mercury Theatre, Colchester (In-House)

Richard Evans: Snow White, Harrow Arts Centre (Immersion Theatre)

Simon Cossons: Jack and the Beanstalk, Stag Theatre, Sevenoaks (Sevenoaks Theatre Productions)

Best Sisters

Iain Lauchlan and Andy Hockley: Cinderella, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (Belgrade Theatre and Imagine Theatre)

James Holmes and David Dale: Cinderella, Buxton Opera House (In-House)

Folarin Akinmade and Rebecca Levy: Cinderella, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

Laura Gomez Gracia and Ian Crowe: Cinderella, The Theatre, Chipping Norton (In-House)

Jamie Morris and Tarot Joseph: Cinderella, Malvern Festival Theatre (UK Productions)

Best Sound Design

Beth Lewis: Beauty and the Beast, Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury (In-House)

Luke Hyde and James De Silva (Associate): Dick Whittington, King's Lynn Corn Exchange (Jordan Productions)

Nigel Bayliss: Sleeping Beauty, Theatre Royal Bath (UK Productions)

Stephen Rickard: Cinderella, Rotherham Civic Theatre (Imagine Theatre)

Tom Lishman: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Grand Opera House, Belfast (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Best Supporting Artist

Zain Abrahams: Aladdin, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Anna Soden: Jack and the Beanstalk, York Theatre Royal (Evolution Productions)

Richard Alan, Dick Whittington, The Playhouse Theatre, Weston-super-Mare (Parkwood Theatres)

Ben Tanner: Mother Goose, Derby Arena (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Inês Sampaio: Cinderella, The Core at Corby Cube (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Best Villain

Sponsored by Breckman & Company

Will Jennings: Dick Whittington, Salisbury Playhouse (In-House)

James Stirling: Robin Hood, The Maltings, Ely (KD Theatre Productions)

Wendi Harriott: Sleeping Beauty, Watersmeet Theatre, Rickmansworth (Paul Holman Associates)

Glyn Morgan: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Blackwood Miners' Institute (Rainbow Valley Productions)

Tom Lister: Aladdin, Blackpool Grand Theatre (UK Productions)

Best Pantomime (under 500 seats)

Aganeza Scrooge, Tron Theatre, Glasgow (In-House)

Dick Whittington, Exeter Northcott Theatre (Exeter Northcott Theatre and Le Navet Bete)

Dick Whittington and his Cat, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (In-House)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Blackwood Miners' Institute (Rainbow Valley Productions)

Snow White, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (In-House)

Best Pantomime (500 – 900 seats)

Cinderella, Towngate Theatre, Basildon (Towngate Theatre and Simon Fielding Ltd)

Dick Whittington, Salisbury Playhouse (In-House)

Sleeping Beauty, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage (Jordan Productions)

Cinderella, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (Belgrade Theatre and Imagine Theatre)

Dick Whittington, King's Lynn Corn Exchange (Jordan Productions)

Best Pantomime (over 900 seats)

Aladdin, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

Jack and the Beanstalk, Birmingham Hippodrome (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Mother Goose, Derby Arena (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Sleeping Beauty, The Hexagon, Reading (Imagine Theatre)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, King's Theatre, Glasgow (Crossroads Pantomimes)

The Special Awards, which celebrate productions representing the values that the Association seeks to promote, as well as an award for Outstanding Achievement, are also to be announced at the ceremony.

Simon Sladen, Chair of the UK Pantomime Association, said: "We can't wait to celebrate pantomime excellence at The Pantomime Awards in June at G Live. The pantomime industry has such a wealth of talent, which we're proud to recognize and champion. Congratulations to all the nominees and thank you to everyone who keeps audiences entertained up and down the country each festive season."

Andy Knights, CEO and Lisa Stead, COO of Stagecoach Performing Arts, said: "We are very excited to be the headline sponsor at this year's Pantomime Awards. At Stagecoach Performing Arts, we take pride in seeing the positive impact that the arts can have on the lives of children and young people. For many, pantos are the first introduction they will have to theatre, and this can spark a lifetime love of, and engagement with, the arts. We know many of our students, and many of the adults that are a part of the Stagecoach community, will have been in the audiences of the nominees and we are looking forward to celebrating all the winners at the ceremony!"

Tickets for The Pantomime Awards 2024 in association with Stagecoach, which will feature live performances, celebrity presenters and the winners' announcements, are now on sale through G Live's Box Office: https://trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford/.

For more information, visit: https://pantomimeassociation.co.uk.

