Video: See Jennifer Connelly in New Trailer for BAD BEHAVIOUR

The film will be available in theaters and digitally on June 14, 2024.
A new trailer for the Jennifer Connelly-led black comedy has just been released.
The film centers on Lucy (Connelly), a former child actress, who seeks healing from the traumas of her life. She embarks on a spiritual retreat, only for it to become anything but healing: she’s easily annoyed by the other attendees and wants attention from the retreat’s new-age guru Elon Bello. Even worse, she has become destructively obsessed with the retreat’s celebrity guest, a model named Beverly. As Beverly finds “enlightenment” easily, Lucy’s feelings of insecurity continue to rise to the surface.
In addition to Connelly, the film stars Ben Whishaw as Elon, Alice Englert, Ana Scotney, Dasha Nekrasova, Marlon Williams, and Beulah Koale. It is written and directed by Alice Englert.
Bad Behaviour made its world premiere in 2024 at the Sundance Film Festival.
