Video: See Jennifer Connelly in New Trailer for BAD BEHAVIOUR

The film will be available in theaters and digitally on June 14, 2024.

By: May. 01, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




A new trailer for the Jennifer Connelly-led black comedy has just been released.

The film centers on Lucy (Connelly), a former child actress, who seeks healing from the traumas of her life. She embarks on a spiritual retreat, only for it to become anything but healing: shes easily annoyed by the other attendees and wants attention from the retreats new-age guru Elon Bello. Even worse, she has become destructively obsessed with the retreats celebrity guest, a model named Beverly. As Beverly finds enlightenmenteasily, Lucys feelings of insecurity continue to rise to the surface.

In addition to Connelly, the film stars Ben Whishaw as Elon, Alice Englert, Ana Scotney, Dasha Nekrasova, Marlon Williams, and Beulah Koale. It is written and directed by Alice Englert.

Bad Behaviour made its world premiere in 2024 at the Sundance Film Festival.


Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-UpTest and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? The Broadway ScramblePlay the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
Tony Awards TriviaHow well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Broadway World GameCan you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!

 



Videos