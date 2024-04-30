Breakout Singer/Songwriter Stephen Sanchez to Embark on Global Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stephen Sanchez is hitting the road again!

This summer, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter begins a major touring run, kicking off August 1 in Columbus, OH and ending October 29 in Orlando, FL, with Special Guests Ray Bull, The Brook & The Bluff and The Paper Kites. See full routing below for more information.

Tickets to the newly announced dates will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, May 1 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 3 at 10 AM local time HERE.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Angel Face (Club Deluxe), the highly anticipated follow up to his critically acclaimed debut album, Angel Face, which was released last Friday and is RIAA certified gold. The deluxe album features five new tracks, including spellbinding hit “The Other Side,”plus the fan favorite duet version of his 4x-platinum smash “Until I Found You” [with Em Beihold].

Stephen’s live shows are truly exceptional - he sold out his fall 2023 tour and was met with praise from fans and critics alike. The Washington Post remarked, “[It] was Sanchez’s voice that was most captivating: velvety, with a controlled, era-appropriate vibrato that echoes back to the likes of Roy Orbison. His vocals were topped with a stage presence that crossed Elvis Presley with Michael Jackson.” On the crowd’s energy, The Minneapolis Star Tribune wrote, “They screamed, they swooned, they sang along with the suaver than suave 20-year-old retro pop heartthrob who showed an Orbisonian voice and an extravagance of early Elvis energy and moves.”

Along with the tour, Stephen will also be performing at several festivals, including Governor’s Ball in New York, Bottlerock in Napa, and Osheaga in Montreal - see all dates below.

2024 TOUR DATES

* Festival and Fair Dates | + with The Brook & The Bluff | # with The Paper Kites |

& with Ray Bull

May 26 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock Napa Valley*

June 9 – New York, NY – The Governor’s Ball Music Festival*

August 1 – Columbus, OH – Ohio State Fair*&

August 2 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall&

August 4 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts*

August 7 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion&

August 8 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre&

August 9 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater&

August 11 – Carnation, WA – THING Festival 2024*

August 17 – Tokyo, JP – Summer Sonic 2024*

August 18 – Osaka, JP – Summer Sonic 2024*

August 27 – Syracuse, NY – New York State Fair (free with fair admission)*

August 31 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair*

September 2 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair*

September 4 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre+

September 6 – Portland, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn+

September 7 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento+

September 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort+

September 13 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater+

September 14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl+

September 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU+

September 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre+

September 19 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom+

September 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair+

September 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park+

September 25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed+

September 27 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland+

September 29 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival*

October 13 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy#

October 15 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater#

October 17 – Washington, DC – The Anthem#

October 18 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena#

October 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Presented by Highmark#

October 23 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway#

October 25 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre#

October 26 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre#

October 27 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood#

October 29 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center - Walt Disney Theater#

ABOUT STEPHEN SANCHEZ:

Singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez has materialized at the forefront of popular culture with a sound that’s as timeless as it is necessary for the times. It’s easy to sway into the embrace of his breezy baritone stylings, warm guitar sounds, and untouchable charisma. His music is also an eternal bright spot illuminated by a belief that the kind of romance and love we used to see on the silver screen is still possible. At just 21-years-old, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist has already enchanted audiences everywhere. His breakout single “Until I Found You” went Triple Platinum, vaulted into the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100, and generated over 2 billion streams powered by the original, piano version, and duet with Gold-Certified pop singer and songwriter Em Beihold. He delivered much talked-about performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Meanwhile, he also sold out his first-ever headline tour and earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vogue, Consequence, Grammy.com, and more. He even duetted “Until I Found You” with Sir Elton John during his last show ever headlining Glastonbury. Last year, he spun a story unlike anything you’ve ever heard on his 2023 full-length debut, Angel Face [Mercury Records/Republic Records]. The record tells the tale of “The Troubadour Sanchez,” a fictional musician who blew up in 1958 with “Until I Found You,” lit up popular culture, and fell in love with Evangeline in 1964. However, his long lost debut has been unearthed 59 years later in the form of Angel Face. Now, Stephen has released Angel Face’s highly anticipated follow-up, Angel Face (Club Deluxe), out now.

Photo credit: Caity Kron

