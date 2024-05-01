Video: Watch Trailer for LEE Starring Kate Winslet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first teaser for the upcoming Kate Winslet-led war drama Lee has just been released.

The directorial feature from award-winning Cinematographer Ellen Kuras, Lee portrays a pivotal decade in the life of American war correspondent and photographer, Lee Miller (Kate Winslet). Miller’s singular talent and unbridled tenacity resulted in some of the 20th century's most indelible images of war, including an iconic photo of Miller herself, posing defiantly in Hitler's private bathtub.

Miller had a profound understanding and empathy for women and the voiceless victims of war. Her images display both the fragility and ferocity of the human experience. Above all, the film shows how Miller lived her life at full throttle in pursuit of truth, for which she paid a huge personal price, forcing her to confront a traumatic and deeply buried secret from her childhood.

In addition to Winslet, the film stars Josh O’Connor, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarsgård, and Marion Cotillard.

Lee is written by Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, and John Collee and produced by Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Troy Lum, Andrew Mason, Marie Savare, and Lauren Hantz.

