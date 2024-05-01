Full Lineup for Iconic Disney Films Featured on Freeform's '30 Days of Disney' Released

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Summertime is the best time to transport yourself into a nostalgic world as Freeform celebrates “30 Days of Disney” with legendary Disney films starting June 1.

Viewers will relive their childhood with films that span across the full Walt Disney catalog, including Disney’s-Pixar’s “Inside Out,” “National Treasure,” “Avatar,” “Spider-Man” (2002) and many more!

The programming event will also feature the world television premiere of Disney-Pixar’s animated film “Lightyear.” Other Freeform premieres include Disney-Pixar’s “Soul” and Disney Animation’s “Fantasia” (1940 and 2000).

Throughout each week in June, fans will reminisce with special summer marathons that will stir up fond memories and reconnect them with the films they cherish.

During the first weekend of June, you can check out your Disney “faves” with classic films like Disney Animation’s “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid” (1989). Check out your Pixar faves during the second weekend with movies like “Inside Out,” “Coco” and “Cars.”

Celebrate Father’s Day with a marathon of films focused on relationships with fathers, such as “Onward,” “The Incredibles,” “Pinocchio” and “The Pacifier.”

On Monday, June 24, Freeform commemorates the 30th anniversary of “The Lion King” with Disney Animation’s “The Lion King” (1994) and “The Lion KING II: Simba’s Pride.”

Dive into the world of action and adventure with movies such as “Peter Pan,” “Robin Hood” and the “Great Mouse Detective.”

Freeform is bringing all the nostalgia all month long with late-night blocks featuring a mix of classic movies to get you ready to sing and dance, such as “The Cheetah Girls,” “Camp Rock” and “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.”

Below is a night-by-night list of THE MOVIES airing during “30 Days of Disney.”*

Saturday, June 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beverly Hills Chihuahua”

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beverly Hills Chihuahua”

11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “101 Dalmatians” (1961) (Disney Animated)

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bolt” (Disney Animated)

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pocahontas” (Disney Animated)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (1992) (Disney Animated)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mulan” (1998) (Disney Animated)

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “High School Musical”

Sunday, June 2

8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Enchanted”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Little Mermaid” (1989) (Disney Animated)

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Moana” (Disney Animated)

8:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “High School Musical 2”

Monday, June 3

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bambi” (Disney Animated)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ferdinand”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 2”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Smart House”

Tuesday, June 4

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Gnomeo & Juliet” (2011)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) (Disney Animated)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 3”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Get a Clue”

Wednesday, June 5

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time”

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland” (2010) (Live Action)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Stuck in the Suburbs”

Thursday, June 6

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Up”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tarzan” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Thirteenth Year”

Friday, June 7

3:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen”

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Freaky Friday” (2003)

7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Parent Trap” (1998)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Camp Rock”

Saturday, June 8

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Air Bud”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Air Bud: Golden Receiver”

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Air Bud: Spikes Back”

2:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Emperor’s New Groove” (Disney Animated)

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “WALL-E”

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Ratatouille”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney Animated)

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, June 9

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Chicken Little” (Disney Animated)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Cars”

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 2”

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 3”

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar “Coco”

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Inside Out” (Disney Animated)

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tangled” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Cow Belles” – Freeform Premiere

Monday, June 10

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief”

1:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Oliver & Company” (Disney Animated)

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Big Hero 6” (Disney Animated)

7:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (2019) (Live Action)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Cheetah Girls”

Tuesday, June 11

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: Continental Drift”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: Collision Course”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hercules” (1997) (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Cheetah Girls 2” – Freeform Premiere

Wednesday, June 12

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pete’s Dragon” (2016)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cinderella” (2015)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Cheetah Girls: One World” – Freeform Premiere

Thursday, June 13

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe”

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King” (2019) (Live Action)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century” – Freeform Premiere

Friday, June 14

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure” – Freeform Premiere

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries”

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Encanto” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Zenon: The Zequel” – Freeform Premiere

Saturday, June 15

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Holes”

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

1:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”

8:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumping Ship” – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, June 16

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Pacifier”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pinocchio” (1940) (Disney Animated)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996) (Disney Animated)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Onward”

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cadet Kelly” – Freeform Premiere

Monday, June 17

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jungle Cruise”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Free Guy”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Life is Ruff”

Tuesday, June 18

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Free Guy”

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “National Treasure”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jump In!” – Freeform Premiere

Wednesday, June 19

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Secretariat”

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Avatar”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Minutemen” – Freeform Premiere

Thursday, June 20

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man” (2002)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Jungle Book” (2016) (Live Action)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Zootopia” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Read It and Weep”

Friday, June 21

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man” (2002)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man 2” (2004)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mulan” (2020) (Live Action)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Princess Protection Program” – Freeform Premiere

Saturday, June 22

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Tooth Fairy”

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Game Plan”

12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bedtime Stories”

2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cinderella” (1950) (Disney Animated)

4:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess and the Frog” (Disney Animated)

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Fantasia” (1940) (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, June 23

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ferdinand”

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Robin Hood” (1973) (Disney Animated)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Great Mouse Detective” (Disney Animated)

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Peter Pan” (1953) (Disney Animated)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Monsters University”

7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Lightyear” – World Television Premiere

10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Up”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Double Teamed” – Freeform Premiere

Monday, June 24

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Game Plan”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King” (1994) (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion KING II: Simba’s Pride” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “StarStruck” – Freeform Premiere

Tuesday, June 25

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Tooth Fairy”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Parent Trap” (1998)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frenemies” – Freeform Premiere

Wednesday, June 26

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Lemonade Mouth”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Freaky Friday” (2003)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries”

7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Gotta Kick It Up!”

Thursday, June 27

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Oz the Great and Powerful”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Night at the Museum”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Quints”

Friday, June 28

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: Collision Course”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Dumbo” (1941) (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Lilo & Stitch” (Disney Animated)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Brave”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie” – Freeform Premiere

Saturday, June 29

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sandlot”

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Brother Bear” (Disney Animated)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: The Meltdown”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Wreck-It Ralph” (Disney Animated)

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Disney Animated)

8:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Soul” – Freeform Premiere

10:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

12:25 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Fantasia 2000” (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, June 30

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Jungle Book” (1967) (Disney Animated)

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Aristocats” (Disney Animated)

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Fox and the Hound” (Disney Animated)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Rescuers” (Disney Animated)

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Rescuers Down Under” (Disney Animated)

4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “101 Dalmatians” (1996) (Live Action)

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo”

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Dory”

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Herbie: Fully Loaded”

*All programming is subject to change.

Play Broadway Games