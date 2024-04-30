MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN Returns to Adult Swim in May

Season two of the hit animated series will premiere on Saturday, May 25, at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.
From Warner Bros. Animation, “My Adventures with Superman” is a serialized coming-of-age story centered on twenty-somethings Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as they discover who they are, together. Starring Jack Quaid as THE VOICE of Superman/Clark Kent, Alice Lee as THE VOICE of Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as THE VOICE of Jimmy Olsen.
In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.
Sam Register (“Teen Titans Go!”) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (“Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus”) and Brendan Clogher (“Voltron: Legendary Defender”) serve as co-executive producers and showrunners. Josie Campbell (“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”) serves as co-producer.
Season two of “My Adventures with Superman” will debut on Adult Swim with two back-to-back episodes, followed by one new episode every Saturday. New episodes will also stream Sundays on Max.
Watch the trailer here:
