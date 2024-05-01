Video: MGM+ Shares Trailer and Premiere Date for BILLY THE KID Season Two: Part Two

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MGM+ has released the trailer and premiere date for BILLY THE KID Season Two: Part Two. The second part of the Western series will premiere on MGM+ on June 2 at 9PM ET/PT. Part One is available now.

In Season 2 of Billy the Kid, Billy gets caught in the middle of the Lincoln County War, a murderous conflict driven by money, greed and corruption. After enjoying a monopoly, Murphy's Store is no longer the only player in town when Englishman John Tunstall moves to Lincoln and sets off a commercial rivalry. Law-and-order is no match for cowboy gangs and a secret society. WILD chases and shootouts abound. There are innumerable ambushes and killings. No-one is safe. After a pivotal assassination, things get very ugly, leaving BILLY THE KID with an uncertain fate. Will he make it out of the Lincoln County War alive?

The series stars Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as “William H. Bonney” and Daniel Webber (Escape from Pretoria) as “Jesse Evans.”

Creator, writer and executive producer Michael Hirst returns for the second season alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (Amblin Television). The series is produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures. BILLY THE KID is internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

About MGM+

MGM+, an Amazon company, is a premium linear channel and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of exclusive original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in the U.S. on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices. MGM+ is a destination for premium content, with original series including sci-fi horror series FROM; Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem; the Western adventure Billy the Kid, the anticipated new series Hotel Cocaine and Emperor of Ocean Park, the limited series A Spy Among Friends, and cinematic dramatic series Rogue Heroes, War of the Worlds, and Beacon 23. The network is also the home of acclaimed docuseries, including the critically acclaimed In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, My Life as a Rolling Stone, and NFL Icons,. Premium movies are also available, including Top Gun: Maverick, Beekeeper, Boys in the Boat, American Fiction and Mean Girls 2.

