Lionsgate has announced that Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, starring Tony and Grammy Award winner Patina Miller, will be released on digital platforms in June.

Returning to 1991, POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Season 3 arrives June 10 on Digital from Lionsgate. Executive produced and created by 50 Cent and Courtney A. Kemp (“Power,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Hawaii Five-O”), Season 3 will feature guest appearances from Primetime Emmy Award nominee Tony Danza (“Who's the Boss?”) and Wendell Pierce (“The Wire”). “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season 3 will be available on Digital for the suggested retail price of $14.99.

Set in the early 1990s, Season 3 follows Kanan as he finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. And he's not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity, and for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right or wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there's just you. The series stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of Kanan, Tony and Grammy Award winner Patina Miller as his mother, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, and Joey Bada$$ as Unique.

Season 3 consists of 10 episodes, with a total runtime of 552 Minutes.

