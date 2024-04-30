Hollywood Bowl to Host MARVEL STUDIOS' INFINITY SAGA CONCERT EXPERIENCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Concerts, Marvel Studios and the Los Angeles Philharmonic are thrilled to announce the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31.

Conducted by the LA Phil’s Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the Infinity Saga Concert Experience features the Los Angeles Philharmonic performing the specially created score live to picture. This film concert event will transport audiences on a cinematic journey through the studio’s first 23 films, weaving together the legendary characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) into one story from an all-new perspective.

Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience is part of the Hollywood Bowl 2024 Season, which was announced in February. Tickets are currently available to Hollywood Bowl subscribers and multi-show purchasers. Single-show tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. PT at the Hollywood Bowl hollywoodbowl.com. Fans who are part of the Marvel loyalty program will receive an email with a presale code to purchase tickets to Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience before the single-show on sale for the general public beginning today, April 30 at 10 a.m. PT.

Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience is a one-of-a-kind concert that brings together memorable events, themes and characters from the MCU. From “The Avengers” to “Iron Man,” “Black Panther,” “Black Widow,” “Thor,” “Captain America,” “Captain Marvel,” “The Hulk,” “Ant-Man,” and more, this unique concert journey celebrates the most beloved characters of the Infinity Saga.

The concert will take fans on a never-before-experienced film concert journey that showcases some of the most memorable moments from many of the biggest movies of this generation. The scores and songs of Marvels’ Infinity Saga movies will be performed live, bringing together some of the most unforgettable moments of the franchise. This includes the iconic theme from “The Avengers” and the show-stopping "Portals" from “Avengers: Endgame,” creating an engaging and unforgettable experience. The show will also include stunning mapped projections on the Bowl shell, taking fans on an epic journey through the MCU.

Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience has been more than a decade in the making and is a must-see for Marvel fans and cine-concert lovers across the globe.

TICKETING

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2024 summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000 on the following dates:

“Create Your Own” packages of three shows or more currently available

The Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single show ticket sales on Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m.

Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

ABOUT DISNEY CONCERTS

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras, choruses, and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts’ concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live to picture” film concerts, and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts that range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choirs. Featuring concerts from the largest movie franchises in the world – from Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar and 20th Century Studios – current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, Disney Princess – The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

ABOUT MARVEL

Marvel is one of the world’s most prominent entertainment brands, built on an unparalleled library of iconic characters and stories that have shaped pop culture for 85 years. The Marvel brand spans entertainment, including film, television, publishing, licensing, games, live events, digital media, and more. For more information, visit marvel.com. © 2024 MARVEL

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In June 2021, the Hollywood Bowl was awarded Amphitheater of the Decade at the 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards. It was also awarded the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year award at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards, an honor bestowed 16 previous times, as well as Top Amphitheater prize at the 2017 and 2018 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com

ABOUT THE LA PHIL

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil’s offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered on three historic stages—Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford—as well as through a variety of media platforms. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities through musical, artistic and learning experiences that resonate in our world today.

